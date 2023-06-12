Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. Banca Transilvania S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TLV   ROTLVAACNOR1

BANCA TRANSILVANIA S.A.

(TLV)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-08
19.21 RON   +0.31%
11:13aBanca Transilvania S A : supplements MREL eligible international bond issue with EUR 100 million
PU
05/30Banca Transilvania S A : increases clients' access to exclusive services by launching Premium Banking
PU
05/17Bogdan Pleșuvescu, Deputy General Counsel, Bt : "It is very nice to get feedback from customers who have been reintegrated into the economy"
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banca Transilvania S A : supplements MREL eligible international bond issue with EUR 100 million

06/12/2023 | 11:13am EDT
As a result of the high interest from institutional investors in Banca Transilvania's bond issue in April this year, showing their confidence in BT, the bank is supplementing the bond issue, thus increasing the Banca Transilvania Group's visibility internationally.

The issue is increased by EUR 100 million and the bonds are MREL eligible.

Similar to the debut issue, the new bonds are listed on Euronext Dublin. The temporary ISIN code of the bonds is XS2631416448, to be replaced by the original listing ISIN code, ISIN XS2616733981, from 22 July this year.

Bonds are eligible for the Minimum Eligible Capital and Liabilities Requirement (MREL), contributing - according to European banking standards - to the permanent provision of an optimal level of funds, as distinct from customer deposits which are guaranteed by the Bank Deposit Guarantee Fund.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Banca Transilvania SA published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 15:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 6 718 M 1 458 M 1 458 M
Net income 2023 2 317 M 503 M 503 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,04x
Yield 2023 7,81%
Capitalization 13 561 M 2 943 M 2 943 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,02x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 11 326
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart BANCA TRANSILVANIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banca Transilvania S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA TRANSILVANIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 19,21 RON
Average target price 24,80 RON
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Omer Tetik Chief Executive Officer
George-Razvan Cãlinescu Chief Finance Officer & Deputy CEO
Horia Ciorcila Chairman
Florin Pop Director-Management Information System
Leontin Toderici Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCA TRANSILVANIA S.A.-3.56%2 943
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.15%412 072
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.96%239 804
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.62%233 257
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.11%166 506
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.03%158 081
