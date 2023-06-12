Banca Transilvania S A : supplements MREL eligible international bond issue with EUR 100 million

As a result of the high interest from institutional investors in Banca Transilvania's bond issue in April this year, showing their confidence in BT, the bank is supplementing the bond issue, thus increasing the Banca Transilvania Group's visibility internationally.

The issue is increased by EUR 100 million and the bonds are MREL eligible.

Similar to the debut issue, the new bonds are listed on Euronext Dublin. The temporary ISIN code of the bonds is XS2631416448, to be replaced by the original listing ISIN code, ISIN XS2616733981, from 22 July this year.

Bonds are eligible for the Minimum Eligible Capital and Liabilities Requirement (MREL), contributing - according to European banking standards - to the permanent provision of an optimal level of funds, as distinct from customer deposits which are guaranteed by the Bank Deposit Guarantee Fund.