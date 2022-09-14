BancAffiliated : Building a Bank Built to Last | D CEO Profile

With 34 years of experience as an entrepreneur, Chairman and CEO Sam L. Susser appreciates the necessity of a reliable, long-term banking partner. D CEO shares how Susser Bank is writing the new rules on banking by building a team and culture that business leaders can count on.

Related Posts Susser Bank in the News Chairman Sam L. Susser spoke with KRLD-AM about the mission behind our new name, plans…

From Affiliated Bank to Susser Bank We are pleased to announce that we have completed our conversion to a Texas state-chartered…

Susser Bank in the News Sam L. Susser, Chairman and CEO of the Bank, spoke with the Dallas Business Journal…