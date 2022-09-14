Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. BancAffiliated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAFI   US05948C1071

BANCAFFILIATED

(BAFI)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:00 2021-05-14 am EDT
100.00 USD   -.--%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
Summary

BancAffiliated : Building a Bank Built to Last | D CEO Profile

09/14/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
With 34 years of experience as an entrepreneur, Chairman and CEO Sam L. Susser appreciates the necessity of a reliable, long-term banking partner. D CEO shares how Susser Bank is writing the new rules on banking by building a team and culture that business leaders can count on.

View the Complete Article
Disclaimer

Susser Banc Holdings Corp. published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 21:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Garry J. Graham President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Nelson Director
Rob Lewis Jones Director