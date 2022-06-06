Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. BancAffiliated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAFI   US05948C1071

BANCAFFILIATED

(BAFI)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  05/14 10:00:50 am EDT
100.00 USD    0.00%
11:52aBANCAFFILIATED : Edward Poole Named Chief Financial Officer
PU
2021BANCAFFILIATED : Susser Team Volunteer Day
PU
2021BANCAFFILIATED : Banking on Greater Growth
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BancAffiliated : Edward Poole Named Chief Financial Officer

06/06/2022 | 11:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Edward Poole has been named Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Susser Bank. In addition to the accounting and finance teams, Poole will have responsibility for technology, information security, human resources, and deposit operations.

Poole holds a bachelor's degree from Mississippi College and is a CPA with nearly 16 years of accounting and finance experience, primarily in the financial institution sector and with significant public company experience. He spent his first nine years with KPMG where he rose to senior manager level, specializing in financial services industry audits. Over the past seven years, Poole has worked in the banking industry, most recently as Chief Accounting Officer for Spirit of Texas Bank, a $3 billion publicly traded bank.

Chairman and CEO Sam L. Susser stated, "Edward has extensive experience in finance, operations and technology and is a proven leader known for treating people well, a critically important part of the Susser Bank culture. We look forward to working closely together in executing on our long-term strategy."

Disclaimer

Susser Banc Holdings Corp. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 15:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANCAFFILIATED
11:52aBANCAFFILIATED : Edward Poole Named Chief Financial Officer
PU
2021BANCAFFILIATED : Susser Team Volunteer Day
PU
2021BANCAFFILIATED : Banking on Greater Growth
PU
2020Southwest Bank (Odessa, TX) cancelled the acquisition of Affiliated Bank, National Asso..
CI
2020Bancaffiliated Inc. announced that it has received $64.145984 million in funding
CI
2020Bancaffiliated Inc. announced that it expects to receive $64.145984 million in funding
CI
2019Southwest Bank (Odessa, TX) entered into an agreement to acquire Affiliated Bank, Natio..
CI
2018Susser Bank Holdings, LLC completed the acquisition of 66% stake in Bancaffiliated Inc...
CI
2017Susser Bank Holdings, LLC agreed to acquire a 75% stake in Bancaffiliated Inc..
CI
2017Bancaffiliated Inc. announced that it has received $0.80 million in funding
CI
More news
Chart BANCAFFILIATED
Duration : Period :
BancAffiliated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Garry J. Graham President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Nelson Director
Rob Lewis Jones Director