BancAffiliated : Edward Poole Named Chief Financial Officer

Edward Poole has been named Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Susser Bank. In addition to the accounting and finance teams, Poole will have responsibility for technology, information security, human resources, and deposit operations.

Poole holds a bachelor's degree from Mississippi College and is a CPA with nearly 16 years of accounting and finance experience, primarily in the financial institution sector and with significant public company experience. He spent his first nine years with KPMG where he rose to senior manager level, specializing in financial services industry audits. Over the past seven years, Poole has worked in the banking industry, most recently as Chief Accounting Officer for Spirit of Texas Bank, a $3 billion publicly traded bank.

Chairman and CEO Sam L. Susser stated, "Edward has extensive experience in finance, operations and technology and is a proven leader known for treating people well, a critically important part of the Susser Bank culture. We look forward to working closely together in executing on our long-term strategy."