    BAFI   US05948C1071

BANCAFFILIATED

(BAFI)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:00 2021-05-14 am EDT
100.00 USD   -.--%
BancAffiliated : Learning to Live with Higher Interest Rates

07/20/2022 | 01:34pm EDT
CEO Sam L. Susser recently spoke with KRLD AM 1080 about the state of the economy, the state of the Texas banking industry and the state of business for our clients.

Listen Here
Disclaimer

Susser Banc Holdings Corp. published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 17:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Garry J. Graham President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Nelson Director
Rob Lewis Jones Director