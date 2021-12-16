BancAffiliated : Susser Team Volunteer Day

We are proud to have recently partnered with Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB), volunteering for Quality Control at their distribution center, where donated food products are sorted, inspected, and repacked for distribution.

20 of our Susser team members had an incredible day making a huge impact by helping to ensure our neighbors in need receive safe, quality food this holiday season - contributing 27,877 meals for North Texans.

If you are looking for a way to serve or give back to our community this holiday season, please consider volunteering for a shift in Quality Control at TAFB.

Click here to view photos of our team members.