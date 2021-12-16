Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. BancAffiliated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAFI   US05948C1071

BANCAFFILIATED

(BAFI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BancAffiliated : Susser Team Volunteer Day

12/16/2021 | 05:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We are proud to have recently partnered with Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB), volunteering for Quality Control at their distribution center, where donated food products are sorted, inspected, and repacked for distribution.

20 of our Susser team members had an incredible day making a huge impact by helping to ensure our neighbors in need receive safe, quality food this holiday season - contributing 27,877 meals for North Texans.

If you are looking for a way to serve or give back to our community this holiday season, please consider volunteering for a shift in Quality Control at TAFB.

Click here to view photos of our team members.

Related Posts

Disclaimer

Susser Banc Holdings Corp. published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 22:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANCAFFILIATED
05:49pBANCAFFILIATED : Susser Team Volunteer Day
PU
11/17BANCAFFILIATED : Banking on Greater Growth
PU
2020Southwest Bank (Odessa, TX) cancelled the acquisition of Affiliated Bank, National Asso..
CI
2020Bancaffiliated Inc. announced that it has received $64.145984 million in funding
CI
2020Bancaffiliated Inc. announced that it expects to receive $64.145984 million in funding
CI
2019Southwest Bank (Odessa, TX) entered into an agreement to acquire Affiliated Bank, Natio..
CI
2018Susser Bank Holdings, LLC completed the acquisition of 66% stake in Bancaffiliated Inc...
CI
2017Susser Bank Holdings, LLC agreed to acquire a 75% stake in Bancaffiliated Inc..
CI
2017Bancaffiliated Inc. announced that it has received $0.80 million in funding
CI
2017Bancaffiliated Inc. announced that it expects to receive $0.80 million in funding
CI
More news
Chart BANCAFFILIATED
Duration : Period :
BancAffiliated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Garry J. Graham President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Nelson Director
Rob Lewis Jones Director