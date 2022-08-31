BancAffiliated : Zelle Now Available to Personal Bank Account Clients

Zelle® Makes it Fast, Safe and Easy to Send Money Digitally to Those you Know and Trust with a Bank Account in the U.S.

DALLAS (August 30, 2022) - Susser Bank announced that Zelle® is now live in its online banking experience and mobile app. Zelle® is available in the digital banking experience of Susser Bank and enables convenient digital payments for mobile banking clients at Susser Bank.

"Adding Zelle® to our product set demonstrates Susser Bank's commitment to digital channels allowing our clients the ability to bank how and where they want," said Edward Poole, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Susser Bank. "Through the safety and security of Susser Bank's Mobile app, our customers can pay individuals through Zelle with the peace of mind their money is secure. Customers want tools to make their lives a little simpler and we are pleased we can offer an integrated experience."