    BAFI   US05948C1071

BANCAFFILIATED

(BAFI)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:00 2021-05-14 am EDT
100.00 USD   -.--%
BancAffiliated : Zelle Now Available to Personal Bank Account Clients

08/31/2022 | 11:51am EDT
Zelle® Makes it Fast, Safe and Easy to Send Money Digitally to Those you Know and Trust with a Bank Account in the U.S.

DALLAS (August 30, 2022) - Susser Bank announced that Zelle® is now live in its online banking experience and mobile app. Zelle® is available in the digital banking experience of Susser Bank and enables convenient digital payments for mobile banking clients at Susser Bank.

"Adding Zelle® to our product set demonstrates Susser Bank's commitment to digital channels allowing our clients the ability to bank how and where they want," said Edward Poole, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Susser Bank. "Through the safety and security of Susser Bank's Mobile app, our customers can pay individuals through Zelle with the peace of mind their money is secure. Customers want tools to make their lives a little simpler and we are pleased we can offer an integrated experience."

Related Posts

Disclaimer

Susser Banc Holdings Corp. published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 15:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANCAFFILIATED
11:51aBANCAFFILIATED : Zelle Now Available to Personal Bank Account Clients
PU
08/18BANCAFFILIATED : Arlington Today 2022 Readers' Choice Bank
PU
07/20BANCAFFILIATED : Learning to Live with Higher Interest Rates
PU
07/12BANCAFFILIATED : Zelle Coming Soon to Personal Bank Account Clients
PU
06/13BANCAFFILIATED : Dallas Regional Chamber Member Spotlight
PU
06/06BANCAFFILIATED : Edward Poole Named Chief Financial Officer
PU
2021BANCAFFILIATED : Susser Team Volunteer Day
PU
2021BANCAFFILIATED : Banking on Greater Growth
PU
2020Southwest Bank (Odessa, TX) cancelled the acquisition of Affiliated Bank, National Asso..
CI
2020Bancaffiliated Inc. announced that it has received $64.145984 million in funding
CI
More news
Managers and Directors
Garry J. Graham President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Nelson Director
Rob Lewis Jones Director