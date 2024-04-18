OKLAHOMA CITY, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS: BANF) reported net income of $50.3 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $57.5 million, or $1.72 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023. The Company's net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 decreased to $106.1 million from $109.2 million for the same period in 2023. Net interest income was negatively impacted by increases in volume and rates on interest bearing deposits, partially offset by higher loan volume. Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 3.70% compared to 3.89% for the first quarter of 2023. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $4.0 million in the first quarter compared to $2.3 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $44.9 million compared to $47.8 million last year. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily due to an approximate $5.3 million reduction of interchange fees related to the impact of the Durbin Amendment. Trust revenue, sweep fees and insurance commissions all each increased when compared to last year.

Noninterest expense for the quarter increased to $82.8 million compared to $80.3 million in the same quarter last year. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily related to growth in salaries and employee benefits of $2.3 million.

The Company's effective tax rate for the period was 21.6% compared to 22.6% for the first quarter of 2023.

At March 31, 2024, the Company's total assets were $12.6 billion, an increase of $230.4 million from December 31, 2023. Loans grew $127.7 million, totaling $7.8 billion at March 31, 2024. Deposits totaled $10.9 billion, an increase of $209.5 million from December 31, 2023. Sweep accounts were $4.6 billion at March 31, 2024, up $224.2 million from December 31, 2023. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.5 billion, an increase of $35.4 million over December 31, 2023.

Asset quality remained strong as nonaccrual loans totaled $42.0 million, representing 0.54% of total loans at March 31, 2024 compared to 0.32% at year-end 2023. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.25% at March 31, 2024 virtually unchanged from year-end. Net charge-offs were $3.5 million for the quarter compared to $290,000 for the first quarter of 2023.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "The Company reported a solid quarter fueled by loan growth, deposit growth, and early signs of a stabilization in our deposit mix. Asset quality remained strong and our CECL reserve percentage was essentially flat as our guarded outlook on the economy has not changed materially. Recent inflation data has been higher than anticipated causing the Federal Reserve to signal higher rates for longer which will impact everyone including banks."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 106 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three banking locations in the Dallas Metroplex area and Worthington Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three locations in the Fort Worth Metroplex area, one location in Arlington Texas and one location in Denton Texas. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events.  The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time.  Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)














2024


2023


2023


2023


2023



1st Qtr  


4th Qtr  


3rd Qtr  


2nd Qtr  


1st Qtr  

 Condensed Income Statements:  











 Net interest income  


$                  106,104


$                  105,066


$                  104,308


$                  105,926


$                  109,156

 Provision for credit losses  


4,015


-


2,312


2,824


2,322

 Noninterest income:











Trust revenue


5,088


5,106


4,866


4,590


4,222

Service charges on deposits


16,428


16,841


17,027


22,268


21,231

Securities transactions


(267)


(1,364)


(361)


110


(213)

Income from sales of loans


491


512


734


757


604

Insurance commissions


9,455


7,220


8,429


6,225


8,741

Cash management


8,651


7,878


8,177


7,927


6,734

Other


5,054


8,964


5,577


6,097


6,509

Total noninterest income  


44,900


45,157


44,449


47,974


47,828












 Noninterest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits


51,528


50,731


50,200


49,803


49,252

Occupancy expense, net


5,206


5,439


5,487


5,118


4,983

Depreciation


4,556


4,560


4,685


4,769


4,643

Amortization of intangible assets


886


887


885


880


880

Data processing services


2,616


2,224


1,820


2,217


2,107

Net expense from other real estate owned


2,202


7,870


2,720


2,889


2,459

Marketing and business promotion


2,256


2,653


2,034


1,900


2,527

Deposit insurance


1,438


1,332


1,419


1,463


1,613

Other


12,091


14,120


11,965


12,071


11,853

   Total noninterest expense  


82,779


89,816


81,215


81,110


80,317

 Income before income taxes  


64,210


60,407


65,230


69,966


74,345

 Income tax expense  


13,876


11,473


14,242


14,956


16,812

 Net income  


$                    50,334


$                    48,934


$                    50,988


$                    55,010


$                    57,533

 Per Common Share Data:  











 Net income-basic  


$                        1.53


$                        1.48


$                        1.55


$                        1.67


$                        1.75

 Net income-diluted  


1.50


1.46


1.52


1.64


1.72

 Cash dividends declared


0.43


0.43


0.43


0.40


0.40

 Common shares outstanding  


32,966,678


32,933,018


32,921,393


32,939,256


32,899,493

 Average common shares outstanding - 











   Basic 


32,947,983


32,926,326


32,937,149


32,920,497


32,892,857

   Diluted 


33,513,412


33,483,691


33,539,389


33,467,254


33,462,379

 Performance Ratios:  











 Return on average assets


1.63 %


1.58 %


1.68 %


1.85 %


1.90 %

 Return on average stockholders' equity


13.96


13.98


14.93


16.59


18.31

 Net interest margin  


3.70


3.67


3.73


3.87


3.89

 Efficiency ratio  


54.82


59.79


54.60


52.70


51.16

 

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)














2024


2023


2023


2023


2023



1st Qtr  


4th Qtr


3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr


1st Qtr  

Balance Sheet Data:






















Total assets 


$ 12,602,425


$ 12,372,042


$ 12,114,602


$ 12,020,265


$ 12,332,105

Interest-bearing deposits with banks


2,341,604


2,172,001


2,134,081


2,188,004


2,623,565

Debt securities 


1,534,651


1,555,095


1,525,448


1,570,620


1,618,233

Total loans 


7,787,857


7,660,134


7,476,474


7,307,475


7,124,831

Allowance for credit losses 


(97,267)


(96,800)


(97,776)


(96,920)


(94,760)

Deposits 


10,909,621


10,700,122


10,534,171


10,475,180


10,610,103

Stockholders' equity 


1,469,312


1,433,891


1,370,584


1,340,791


1,310,882

Book value per common share 


44.57


43.54


41.63


40.70


39.85

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) 


38.56


37.50


35.56


34.62


33.73

Balance Sheet Ratios: 











Average loans to deposits 


71.97 %


70.52 %


70.61 %


69.85 %


64.54 %

Average earning assets to total assets 


92.56


92.42


92.39


92.23


92.52

Average stockholders' equity to average assets 


11.65


11.30


11.28


11.17


10.36

Asset Quality Data:











Past due loans


$          6,332


$          9,542


$        12,575


$          8,799


$          7,258

Nonaccrual loans (3)


41,996


24,573


16,676


18,047


17,649

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets


35,116


34,200


42,782


41,612


38,874

Nonaccrual loans to total loans


0.54 %


0.32 %


0.22 %


0.25 %


0.25 %

Allowance to total loans


1.25


1.26


1.31


1.33


1.33

Allowance to nonaccrual loans


231.61


393.92


586.34


537.05


536.93

Net charge-offs to average loans


0.05


0.02


0.02


0.01


0.00












Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):


















Stockholders' equity 


$   1,469,312


$   1,433,891


$   1,370,584


$   1,340,791


$   1,310,882

Less goodwill


182,263


182,263


182,263


182,055


182,055

Less intangible assets, net


15,818


16,704


17,591


18,223


19,103

Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)


$   1,271,231


$   1,234,924


$   1,170,730


$   1,140,513


$   1,109,724

Common shares outstanding


32,966,678


32,933,018


32,921,393


32,939,256


32,899,493

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) 


$          38.56


$          37.50


$          35.56


$          34.62


$          33.73



(1)

Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.

(2)

Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. 

(3)

Government Agencies guarantee approximately $6.6 million of nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2024.

 

BancFirst Corporation

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets


And Interest Margin Analysis


Taxable Equivalent Basis


(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)












Three Months Ended




March 31, 2024






Interest


Average




Average


Income/


Yield/




Balance


Expense


Rate


ASSETS


Earning assets:








  Loans


$        7,730,753


$           132,249


6.86

%

  Securities – taxable


1,557,806


9,181


2.36


  Securities – tax exempt


2,642


25


3.76


  Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS


2,212,788


30,316


5.50


     Total earning assets


11,503,989


171,771


5.99










Nonearning assets:








  Cash and due from banks


202,300






  Interest receivable and other assets


804,575






  Allowance for credit losses


(97,061)






     Total nonearning assets


909,814






     Total assets


$      12,413,803














LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Interest bearing liabilities:








Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits


$        4,814,772


$             44,217


3.68

%

  Savings deposits


1,056,727


9,003


3.42


  Time deposits


1,027,039


11,193


4.37


  Short-term borrowings


8,018


96


4.79


  Subordinated debt


86,106


1,030


4.80


     Total interest bearing liabilities


6,992,662


65,539


3.76










Interest free funds:








  Noninterest bearing deposits


3,843,371






  Interest payable and other liabilities


131,898






  Stockholders' equity


1,445,872






     Total interest free  funds


5,421,141






     Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$      12,413,803






Net interest income




$           106,232




Net interest spread






2.23

%

Effect of interest free funds






1.47

%

Net interest margin






3.70

%

 

