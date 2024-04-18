OKLAHOMA CITY, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS: BANF) reported net income of $50.3 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $57.5 million, or $1.72 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023. The Company's net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 decreased to $106.1 million from $109.2 million for the same period in 2023. Net interest income was negatively impacted by increases in volume and rates on interest bearing deposits, partially offset by higher loan volume. Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 3.70% compared to 3.89% for the first quarter of 2023. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $4.0 million in the first quarter compared to $2.3 million for the first quarter of 2023.
Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $44.9 million compared to $47.8 million last year. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily due to an approximate $5.3 million reduction of interchange fees related to the impact of the Durbin Amendment. Trust revenue, sweep fees and insurance commissions all each increased when compared to last year.
Noninterest expense for the quarter increased to $82.8 million compared to $80.3 million in the same quarter last year. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily related to growth in salaries and employee benefits of $2.3 million.
The Company's effective tax rate for the period was 21.6% compared to 22.6% for the first quarter of 2023.
At March 31, 2024, the Company's total assets were $12.6 billion, an increase of $230.4 million from December 31, 2023. Loans grew $127.7 million, totaling $7.8 billion at March 31, 2024. Deposits totaled $10.9 billion, an increase of $209.5 million from December 31, 2023. Sweep accounts were $4.6 billion at March 31, 2024, up $224.2 million from December 31, 2023. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.5 billion, an increase of $35.4 million over December 31, 2023.
Asset quality remained strong as nonaccrual loans totaled $42.0 million, representing 0.54% of total loans at March 31, 2024 compared to 0.32% at year-end 2023. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.25% at March 31, 2024 virtually unchanged from year-end. Net charge-offs were $3.5 million for the quarter compared to $290,000 for the first quarter of 2023.
BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "The Company reported a solid quarter fueled by loan growth, deposit growth, and early signs of a stabilization in our deposit mix. Asset quality remained strong and our CECL reserve percentage was essentially flat as our guarded outlook on the economy has not changed materially. Recent inflation data has been higher than anticipated causing the Federal Reserve to signal higher rates for longer which will impact everyone including banks."
BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 106 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three banking locations in the Dallas Metroplex area and Worthington Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three locations in the Fort Worth Metroplex area, one location in Arlington Texas and one location in Denton Texas. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.
The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.
BancFirst Corporation
Summary Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
Condensed Income Statements:
Net interest income
$ 106,104
$ 105,066
$ 104,308
$ 105,926
$ 109,156
Provision for credit losses
4,015
-
2,312
2,824
2,322
Noninterest income:
Trust revenue
5,088
5,106
4,866
4,590
4,222
Service charges on deposits
16,428
16,841
17,027
22,268
21,231
Securities transactions
(267)
(1,364)
(361)
110
(213)
Income from sales of loans
491
512
734
757
604
Insurance commissions
9,455
7,220
8,429
6,225
8,741
Cash management
8,651
7,878
8,177
7,927
6,734
Other
5,054
8,964
5,577
6,097
6,509
Total noninterest income
44,900
45,157
44,449
47,974
47,828
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
51,528
50,731
50,200
49,803
49,252
Occupancy expense, net
5,206
5,439
5,487
5,118
4,983
Depreciation
4,556
4,560
4,685
4,769
4,643
Amortization of intangible assets
886
887
885
880
880
Data processing services
2,616
2,224
1,820
2,217
2,107
Net expense from other real estate owned
2,202
7,870
2,720
2,889
2,459
Marketing and business promotion
2,256
2,653
2,034
1,900
2,527
Deposit insurance
1,438
1,332
1,419
1,463
1,613
Other
12,091
14,120
11,965
12,071
11,853
Total noninterest expense
82,779
89,816
81,215
81,110
80,317
Income before income taxes
64,210
60,407
65,230
69,966
74,345
Income tax expense
13,876
11,473
14,242
14,956
16,812
Net income
$ 50,334
$ 48,934
$ 50,988
$ 55,010
$ 57,533
Per Common Share Data:
Net income-basic
$ 1.53
$ 1.48
$ 1.55
$ 1.67
$ 1.75
Net income-diluted
1.50
1.46
1.52
1.64
1.72
Cash dividends declared
0.43
0.43
0.43
0.40
0.40
Common shares outstanding
32,966,678
32,933,018
32,921,393
32,939,256
32,899,493
Average common shares outstanding -
Basic
32,947,983
32,926,326
32,937,149
32,920,497
32,892,857
Diluted
33,513,412
33,483,691
33,539,389
33,467,254
33,462,379
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
1.63 %
1.58 %
1.68 %
1.85 %
1.90 %
Return on average stockholders' equity
13.96
13.98
14.93
16.59
18.31
Net interest margin
3.70
3.67
3.73
3.87
3.89
Efficiency ratio
54.82
59.79
54.60
52.70
51.16
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
Balance Sheet Data:
Total assets
$ 12,602,425
$ 12,372,042
$ 12,114,602
$ 12,020,265
$ 12,332,105
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
2,341,604
2,172,001
2,134,081
2,188,004
2,623,565
Debt securities
1,534,651
1,555,095
1,525,448
1,570,620
1,618,233
Total loans
7,787,857
7,660,134
7,476,474
7,307,475
7,124,831
Allowance for credit losses
(97,267)
(96,800)
(97,776)
(96,920)
(94,760)
Deposits
10,909,621
10,700,122
10,534,171
10,475,180
10,610,103
Stockholders' equity
1,469,312
1,433,891
1,370,584
1,340,791
1,310,882
Book value per common share
44.57
43.54
41.63
40.70
39.85
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)
38.56
37.50
35.56
34.62
33.73
Balance Sheet Ratios:
Average loans to deposits
71.97 %
70.52 %
70.61 %
69.85 %
64.54 %
Average earning assets to total assets
92.56
92.42
92.39
92.23
92.52
Average stockholders' equity to average assets
11.65
11.30
11.28
11.17
10.36
Asset Quality Data:
Past due loans
$ 6,332
$ 9,542
$ 12,575
$ 8,799
$ 7,258
Nonaccrual loans (3)
41,996
24,573
16,676
18,047
17,649
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
35,116
34,200
42,782
41,612
38,874
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.54 %
0.32 %
0.22 %
0.25 %
0.25 %
Allowance to total loans
1.25
1.26
1.31
1.33
1.33
Allowance to nonaccrual loans
231.61
393.92
586.34
537.05
536.93
Net charge-offs to average loans
0.05
0.02
0.02
0.01
0.00
Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):
Stockholders' equity
$ 1,469,312
$ 1,433,891
$ 1,370,584
$ 1,340,791
$ 1,310,882
Less goodwill
182,263
182,263
182,263
182,055
182,055
Less intangible assets, net
15,818
16,704
17,591
18,223
19,103
Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$ 1,271,231
$ 1,234,924
$ 1,170,730
$ 1,140,513
$ 1,109,724
Common shares outstanding
32,966,678
32,933,018
32,921,393
32,939,256
32,899,493
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
$ 38.56
$ 37.50
$ 35.56
$ 34.62
$ 33.73
(1)
Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.
(2)
Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.
(3)
Government Agencies guarantee approximately $6.6 million of nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2024.
BancFirst Corporation
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
And Interest Margin Analysis
Taxable Equivalent Basis
(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024
Interest
Average
Average
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
ASSETS
Earning assets:
Loans
$ 7,730,753
$ 132,249
6.86
%
Securities – taxable
1,557,806
9,181
2.36
Securities – tax exempt
2,642
25
3.76
Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS
2,212,788
30,316
5.50
Total earning assets
11,503,989
171,771
5.99
Nonearning assets:
Cash and due from banks
202,300
Interest receivable and other assets
804,575
Allowance for credit losses
(97,061)
Total nonearning assets
909,814
Total assets
$ 12,413,803
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest bearing liabilities:
Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits
$ 4,814,772
$ 44,217
3.68
%
Savings deposits
1,056,727
9,003
3.42
Time deposits
1,027,039
11,193
4.37
Short-term borrowings
8,018
96
4.79
Subordinated debt
86,106
1,030
4.80
Total interest bearing liabilities
6,992,662
65,539
3.76
Interest free funds:
Noninterest bearing deposits
3,843,371
Interest payable and other liabilities
131,898
Stockholders' equity
1,445,872
Total interest free funds
5,421,141
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 12,413,803
Net interest income
$ 106,232
Net interest spread
2.23
%
Effect of interest free funds
1.47
%
Net interest margin
3.70
%
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bancfirst-corporation-reports-first-quarter-earnings-302121542.html
SOURCE BancFirst