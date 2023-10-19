Oklahoma City, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $51.0 million, or $1.52 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $55.4 million, or $1.65 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2022. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $163.5 million, or $4.88 per share, compared to $136.0 million, or $4.07 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.
The Company's net interest income for the third quarter of 2023 increased to $104.3 million compared to $100.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Rising short-term interest rates and loan growth drove the increase. The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.73% compared to 3.87% in the second quarter and 3.48% a year ago. The decrease in margin from the second quarter was largely due to an increase in deposit rates and a shift in deposit mix from noninterest bearing to interest bearing deposits. For the third quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.3 million for loan growth, compared to $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2022.
Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $44.4 million, compared to $49.3 million last year. The decrease in noninterest income was attributable to the reduction of interchange fees of approximately $5.4 million related to the impact of the Durbin amendment as the Company now exceeds $10 billion in total assets. In addition, noninterest income for the third quarter of 2022 included $3.2 million of income from an equity interest received from a prior loan settlement, which was sold during the second quarter of 2023.
Noninterest expense for the quarter increased to $81.2 million compared to $79.1 million last year. Higher noninterest expense was primarily related to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $2.5 million.
The Company's effective tax rate for the period was 21.8% compared to 19.0% for the third quarter of 2022. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2023-02 which increased income tax expense. Additionally, the lower effective tax rate in 2022 stemmed from the exercise of stock options during the quarter.
At September 30, 2023, the Company's total assets were $12.1 billion, a decrease of $273.3 million from December 31, 2022. Loans totaled $7.5 billion, an increase of $526.7 million from December 31, 2022. Liquidity remained strong with cash at $2.3 billion and a quarterly average loan to deposit ratio of 70.6% at September 30, 2023 compared to 62.3% at year-end. Deposits totaled $10.5 billion, $440.1 million below December 31, 2022 as some large commercial deposits moved from demand accounts into the Company's off balance sheet sweep product. Sweep accounts totaled $4.0 billion at September 30, 2023 up $285.3 million from December 31, 2022. The Company continues to fund itself with community based deposits and does not use brokered or reciprocal deposits. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.4 billion, an increase of $119.7 million above December 31, 2022.
Asset quality remained strong with nonaccrual loans of $16.7 million, representing 0.22% of total loans at both September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses to total loans stood at 1.31% at September 30, 2023 virtually unchanged from 1.33% at December 31, 2022. Net charge-offs were 0.02% of average loans for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 0.00% for the third quarter of 2022.
BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "The Company reported a solid quarter at $1.52 diluted earnings per share despite the impact of the first full quarter of reduced interchange fees under the Durbin Amendment. Continuing headwinds in the coming months include deposit pricing pressure and increased overhead required to meet the regulatory requirements for a holding company with assets exceeding $10 billion. Regardless, our talented bankers combined with the Company's fortress balance sheet and top-tier liquidity position us to compete favorably in the markets that we serve."
BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 106 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, with 3 banking locations in the Dallas Metroplex area and Worthington Bank with 3 locations in the Fort Worth Metroplex area, 1 location in Arlington Texas and 1 location in Denton Texas. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.
The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.
BancFirst Corporation
Summary Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
Condensed Income Statements:
Net interest income
$ 104,308
$ 105,926
$ 109,156
$ 110,352
$ 100,947
Provision for credit losses
2,312
2,824
2,322
3,776
2,863
Noninterest income:
Trust revenue
4,866
4,590
4,222
4,065
4,125
Service charges on deposits
17,027
22,268
21,231
21,603
22,161
Securities transactions
(361)
110
(213)
1,116
966
Income from sales of loans
734
757
604
657
969
Insurance commissions
8,429
6,225
8,741
6,656
7,498
Cash management
8,177
7,927
6,734
6,124
5,624
Other
5,577
6,097
6,509
7,947
7,988
Total noninterest income
44,449
47,974
47,828
48,168
49,331
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
50,200
49,803
49,252
48,019
47,741
Occupancy expense, net
5,487
5,118
4,983
5,259
4,930
Depreciation
4,685
4,769
4,643
4,566
4,612
Amortization of intangible assets
885
880
880
880
880
Data processing services
1,820
2,217
2,107
1,928
1,876
Net expense from other real estate owned
2,720
2,889
2,459
6,235
2,392
Marketing and business promotion
2,034
1,900
2,527
2,465
1,945
Deposit insurance
1,419
1,463
1,613
1,209
1,202
Other
11,965
12,071
11,853
14,044
13,500
Total noninterest expense
81,215
81,110
80,317
84,605
79,078
Income before income taxes
65,230
69,966
74,345
70,139
68,337
Income tax expense
14,242
14,956
16,812
13,013
12,985
Net income
$ 50,988
$ 55,010
$ 57,533
$ 57,126
$ 55,352
Per Common Share Data:
Net income-basic
$ 1.55
$ 1.67
$ 1.75
$ 1.74
$ 1.69
Net income-diluted
1.52
1.64
1.72
1.70
1.65
Cash dividends declared
0.43
0.40
0.40
0.40
0.40
Common shares outstanding
32,921,393
32,939,256
32,899,493
32,875,560
32,856,387
Average common shares outstanding -
Basic
32,937,149
32,920,497
32,892,857
32,868,087
32,825,931
Diluted
33,539,389
33,467,254
33,462,379
33,503,937
33,536,558
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
1.68 %
1.85 %
1.90 %
1.82 %
1.75 %
Return on average stockholders' equity
14.93
16.59
18.31
18.62
18.13
Net interest margin
3.73
3.87
3.89
3.83
3.48
Efficiency ratio
54.60
52.70
51.16
53.37
52.62
BancFirst Corporation
Summary Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
Nine months ended
September 30,
2023
2022
Condensed Income Statements:
Net interest income
$ 319,390
$ 263,321
Provision for credit losses
7,458
6,300
Noninterest income:
Trust revenue
13,678
11,580
Service charges on deposits
60,526
65,154
Securities transactions
(464)
(2,949)
Income from sales of loans
2,095
3,891
Insurance commissions
23,395
20,227
Cash management
22,838
13,202
Other
18,183
24,474
Total noninterest income
140,251
135,579
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
149,255
136,957
Occupancy expense, net
15,588
14,067
Depreciation
14,097
14,034
Amortization of intangible assets
2,645
2,568
Data processing services
6,144
5,656
Net expense from other real estate owned
8,068
3,676
Marketing and business promotion
6,461
5,609
Deposit insurance
4,495
3,526
Other
35,889
39,214
Total noninterest expense
242,642
225,307
Income before income taxes
209,541
167,293
Income tax expense
46,010
31,319
Net income
$ 163,531
$ 135,974
Per Common Share Data:
Net income-basic
$ 4.97
$ 4.15
Net income-diluted
4.88
4.07
Cash dividends declared
1.23
1.12
Common shares outstanding
32,921,393
32,856,387
Average common shares outstanding -
Basic
32,916,996
32,748,116
Diluted
33,493,015
33,429,161
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
1.81 %
1.47 %
Return on average stockholders' equity
16.56
15.24
Net interest margin
3.83
3.11
Efficiency ratio
52.79
56.48
BancFirst Corporation
Summary Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
Balance Sheet Data:
Total assets
$ 12,114,602
$ 12,020,265
$ 12,332,105
$ 12,387,863
$ 12,452,378
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
2,134,081
2,188,004
2,623,565
2,909,861
3,106,279
Debt securities
1,525,448
1,570,620
1,618,233
1,540,604
1,521,645
Total loans
7,476,474
7,307,475
7,124,831
6,949,795
6,832,595
Allowance for credit losses
(97,776)
(96,920)
(94,760)
(92,728)
(89,871)
Deposits
10,534,171
10,475,180
10,610,103
10,974,228
11,058,940
Stockholders' equity
1,370,584
1,340,791
1,310,882
1,250,836
1,195,149
Book value per common share
41.63
40.70
39.85
38.05
36.37
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)
35.56
34.62
33.73
31.90
30.20
Balance Sheet Ratios:
Average loans to deposits
70.61 %
69.85 %
64.54 %
62.25 %
59.62 %
Average earning assets to total assets
92.39
92.23
92.52
92.14
91.58
Average stockholders' equity to average assets
11.28
11.17
10.36
9.80
9.63
Asset Quality Data:
Past due loans
$ 12,575
$ 8,799
$ 7,258
$ 7,085
$ 3,167
Nonaccrual loans (3)
16,676
18,047
17,649
15,299
11,962
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
42,782
41,612
38,874
36,936
39,419
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.22 %
0.25 %
0.25 %
0.22 %
0.18 %
Allowance to total loans
1.31
1.33
1.33
1.33
1.32
Allowance to nonaccrual loans
586.34
537.05
536.93
606.10
751.32
Net charge-offs to average loans
0.02
0.01
0.00
0.01
0.00
Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):
Stockholders' equity
$ 1,370,584
$ 1,340,791
$ 1,310,882
$ 1,250,836
$ 1,195,149
Less goodwill
182,263
182,055
182,055
182,055
182,055
Less intangible assets, net
17,591
18,223
19,103
19,983
20,863
Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$ 1,170,730
$ 1,140,513
$ 1,109,724
$ 1,048,798
$ 992,231
Common shares outstanding
32,921,393
32,939,256
32,899,493
32,875,560
32,856,387
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
$ 35.56
$ 34.62
$ 33.73
$ 31.90
$ 30.20
(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.
(2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.
(3) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $5.7 million of nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2023.
BancFirst Corporation
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2023
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
ASSETS
Earning assets:
Loans
$ 7,379,572
$ 122,005
6.56
%
$ 7,212,231
$ 341,194
6.33
%
Debt securities – taxable
1,552,590
9,260
2.37
1,576,358
27,659
2.35
Debt securities – tax exempt
2,990
27
3.61
3,239
65
2.70
Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS
2,162,655
29,052
5.33
2,362,174
87,879
4.97
Total earning assets
11,097,807
160,344
5.73
11,154,002
456,797
5.48
Nonearning assets:
Cash and due from banks
197,702
205,269
Interest receivable and other assets
813,824
810,025
Allowance for credit losses
(97,591)
(95,614)
Total nonearning assets
913,935
919,680
Total assets
$ 12,011,742
$ 12,073,682
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest bearing liabilities:
Transaction deposits
$ 804,122
$ 2,002
0.99
%
$ 859,301
$ 5,271
0.82
%
Savings deposits
4,646,598
46,292
3.95
4,510,005
114,450
3.39
Time deposits
816,779
6,544
3.18
756,962
14,026
2.48
Short-term borrowings
4,937
49
3.94
7,324
261
4.76
Subordinated debt
86,077
1,030
4.75
86,063
3,091
4.80
Total interest bearing liabilities
6,358,513
55,917
3.49
6,219,655
137,099
2.95
Interest free funds:
Noninterest bearing deposits
4,183,422
4,432,349
Interest payable and other liabilities
114,867
101,574
Stockholders' equity
1,354,940
1,320,104
Total interest free funds
5,653,229
5,854,027
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 12,011,742
$ 12,073,682
Net interest income
$ 104,427
$ 319,698
Net interest spread
2.24
%
2.53
%
Effect of interest free funds
1.49
%
1.30
%
Net interest margin
3.73
%
3.83
%
