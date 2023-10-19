Oklahoma City, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $51.0 million, or $1.52 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $55.4 million, or $1.65 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2022. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $163.5 million, or $4.88 per share, compared to $136.0 million, or $4.07 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

The Company's net interest income for the third quarter of 2023 increased to $104.3 million compared to $100.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Rising short-term interest rates and loan growth drove the increase. The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.73% compared to 3.87% in the second quarter and 3.48% a year ago. The decrease in margin from the second quarter was largely due to an increase in deposit rates and a shift in deposit mix from noninterest bearing to interest bearing deposits. For the third quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.3 million for loan growth, compared to $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $44.4 million, compared to $49.3 million last year. The decrease in noninterest income was attributable to the reduction of interchange fees of approximately $5.4 million related to the impact of the Durbin amendment as the Company now exceeds $10 billion in total assets. In addition, noninterest income for the third quarter of 2022 included $3.2 million of income from an equity interest received from a prior loan settlement, which was sold during the second quarter of 2023.

Noninterest expense for the quarter increased to $81.2 million compared to $79.1 million last year. Higher noninterest expense was primarily related to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $2.5 million.

The Company's effective tax rate for the period was 21.8% compared to 19.0% for the third quarter of 2022. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2023-02 which increased income tax expense. Additionally, the lower effective tax rate in 2022 stemmed from the exercise of stock options during the quarter.

At September 30, 2023, the Company's total assets were $12.1 billion, a decrease of $273.3 million from December 31, 2022. Loans totaled $7.5 billion, an increase of $526.7 million from December 31, 2022. Liquidity remained strong with cash at $2.3 billion and a quarterly average loan to deposit ratio of 70.6% at September 30, 2023 compared to 62.3% at year-end. Deposits totaled $10.5 billion, $440.1 million below December 31, 2022 as some large commercial deposits moved from demand accounts into the Company's off balance sheet sweep product. Sweep accounts totaled $4.0 billion at September 30, 2023 up $285.3 million from December 31, 2022. The Company continues to fund itself with community based deposits and does not use brokered or reciprocal deposits. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.4 billion, an increase of $119.7 million above December 31, 2022.

Asset quality remained strong with nonaccrual loans of $16.7 million, representing 0.22% of total loans at both September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses to total loans stood at 1.31% at September 30, 2023 virtually unchanged from 1.33% at December 31, 2022. Net charge-offs were 0.02% of average loans for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 0.00% for the third quarter of 2022.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "The Company reported a solid quarter at $1.52 diluted earnings per share despite the impact of the first full quarter of reduced interchange fees under the Durbin Amendment. Continuing headwinds in the coming months include deposit pricing pressure and increased overhead required to meet the regulatory requirements for a holding company with assets exceeding $10 billion. Regardless, our talented bankers combined with the Company's fortress balance sheet and top-tier liquidity position us to compete favorably in the markets that we serve."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 106 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, with 3 banking locations in the Dallas Metroplex area and Worthington Bank with 3 locations in the Fort Worth Metroplex area, 1 location in Arlington Texas and 1 location in Denton Texas. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events.  The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time.  Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

 

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)














2023


2023


2023


2022


2022



3rd Qtr 


2nd Qtr 


1st Qtr 


4th Qtr 


3rd Qtr 

 Condensed Income Statements: 











 Net interest income 


$                 104,308


$                 105,926


$                 109,156


$                 110,352


$                 100,947

Provision for credit losses 


2,312


2,824


2,322


3,776


2,863

 Noninterest income:











Trust revenue


4,866


4,590


4,222


4,065


4,125

Service charges on deposits


17,027


22,268


21,231


21,603


22,161

Securities transactions


(361)


110


(213)


1,116


966

Income from sales of loans


734


757


604


657


969

Insurance commissions


8,429


6,225


8,741


6,656


7,498

Cash management


8,177


7,927


6,734


6,124


5,624

Other


5,577


6,097


6,509


7,947


7,988

Total noninterest income 


44,449


47,974


47,828


48,168


49,331












 Noninterest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits


50,200


49,803


49,252


48,019


47,741

Occupancy expense, net


5,487


5,118


4,983


5,259


4,930

Depreciation


4,685


4,769


4,643


4,566


4,612

Amortization of intangible assets


885


880


880


880


880

Data processing services


1,820


2,217


2,107


1,928


1,876

Net expense from other real estate owned


2,720


2,889


2,459


6,235


2,392

Marketing and business promotion


2,034


1,900


2,527


2,465


1,945

Deposit insurance


1,419


1,463


1,613


1,209


1,202

Other


11,965


12,071


11,853


14,044


13,500

   Total noninterest expense 


81,215


81,110


80,317


84,605


79,078

 Income before income taxes 


65,230


69,966


74,345


70,139


68,337

 Income tax expense 


14,242


14,956


16,812


13,013


12,985

 Net income 


$                   50,988


$                   55,010


$                   57,533


$                   57,126


$                   55,352

 Per Common Share Data: 











 Net income-basic 


$                       1.55


$                       1.67


$                       1.75


$                       1.74


$                       1.69

 Net income-diluted 


1.52


1.64


1.72


1.70


1.65

 Cash dividends declared


0.43


0.40


0.40


0.40


0.40

 Common shares outstanding 


32,921,393


32,939,256


32,899,493


32,875,560


32,856,387

 Average common shares outstanding -











   Basic


32,937,149


32,920,497


32,892,857


32,868,087


32,825,931

   Diluted


33,539,389


33,467,254


33,462,379


33,503,937


33,536,558

 Performance Ratios: 











 Return on average assets


1.68 %


1.85 %


1.90 %


1.82 %


1.75 %

 Return on average stockholders' equity


14.93


16.59


18.31


18.62


18.13

 Net interest margin 


3.73


3.87


3.89


3.83


3.48

 Efficiency ratio 


54.60


52.70


51.16


53.37


52.62












 

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)








Nine months ended

September 30,



2023


2022

 Condensed Income Statements: 





 Net interest income 


$                319,390


$                263,321

 Provision for credit losses 


7,458


6,300

 Noninterest income:





Trust revenue


13,678


11,580

Service charges on deposits


60,526


65,154

Securities transactions


(464)


(2,949)

Income from sales of loans


2,095


3,891

Insurance commissions


23,395


20,227

Cash management


22,838


13,202

Other


18,183


24,474

Total noninterest income 


140,251


135,579






 Noninterest expense:





Salaries and employee benefits


149,255


136,957

Occupancy expense, net


15,588


14,067

Depreciation


14,097


14,034

Amortization of intangible assets


2,645


2,568

Data processing services


6,144


5,656

Net expense from other real estate owned


8,068


3,676

Marketing and business promotion


6,461


5,609

Deposit insurance


4,495


3,526

Other


35,889


39,214

Total noninterest expense 


242,642


225,307

 Income before income taxes 


209,541


167,293

 Income tax expense 


46,010


31,319

 Net income 


$                163,531


$                135,974

 Per Common Share Data: 





 Net income-basic 


$                      4.97


$                      4.15

 Net income-diluted 


4.88


4.07

 Cash dividends declared


1.23


1.12

 Common shares outstanding 


32,921,393


32,856,387

 Average common shares outstanding -





   Basic


32,916,996


32,748,116

   Diluted


33,493,015


33,429,161

 Performance Ratios: 





 Return on average assets


1.81 %


1.47 %

 Return on average stockholders' equity


16.56


15.24

 Net interest margin 


3.83


3.11

 Efficiency ratio 


52.79


56.48






 

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)














2023


2023


2023


2022


2022



3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr


1st Qtr 


4th Qtr


3rd Qtr

Balance Sheet Data:






















Total assets


$  12,114,602


$  12,020,265


$  12,332,105


$  12,387,863


$  12,452,378

Interest-bearing deposits with banks


2,134,081


2,188,004


2,623,565


2,909,861


3,106,279

Debt securities


1,525,448


1,570,620


1,618,233


1,540,604


1,521,645

Total loans


7,476,474


7,307,475


7,124,831


6,949,795


6,832,595

Allowance for credit losses


(97,776)


(96,920)


(94,760)


(92,728)


(89,871)

Deposits


10,534,171


10,475,180


10,610,103


10,974,228


11,058,940

Stockholders' equity


1,370,584


1,340,791


1,310,882


1,250,836


1,195,149

Book value per common share


41.63


40.70


39.85


38.05


36.37

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)


35.56


34.62


33.73


31.90


30.20

Balance Sheet Ratios:











Average loans to deposits


70.61 %


69.85 %


64.54 %


62.25 %


59.62 %

Average earning assets to total assets


92.39


92.23


92.52


92.14


91.58

Average stockholders' equity to average assets


11.28


11.17


10.36


9.80


9.63

Asset Quality Data:











Past due loans


$        12,575


$          8,799


$          7,258


$          7,085


$          3,167

Nonaccrual loans (3)


16,676


18,047


17,649


15,299


11,962

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets


42,782


41,612


38,874


36,936


39,419

Nonaccrual loans to total loans


0.22 %


0.25 %


0.25 %


0.22 %


0.18 %

Allowance to total loans


1.31


1.33


1.33


1.33


1.32

Allowance to nonaccrual loans


586.34


537.05


536.93


606.10


751.32

Net charge-offs to average loans


0.02


0.01


0.00


0.01


0.00












Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):


















Stockholders' equity


$   1,370,584


$   1,340,791


$   1,310,882


$   1,250,836


$   1,195,149

Less goodwill


182,263


182,055


182,055


182,055


182,055

Less intangible assets, net


17,591


18,223


19,103


19,983


20,863

Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)


$   1,170,730


$   1,140,513


$   1,109,724


$   1,048,798


$      992,231

Common shares outstanding


32,921,393


32,939,256


32,899,493


32,875,560


32,856,387

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)


$          35.56


$          34.62


$          33.73


$          31.90


$          30.20













(1)  Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.

(2)  Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

(3) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $5.7 million of nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2023.












 

BancFirst Corporation
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
And Interest Margin Analysis
Taxable Equivalent Basis
(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)






Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended




September 30, 2023


September 30, 2023






Interest


Average




Interest


Average




Average


Income/


Yield/


Average


Income/


Yield/




Balance


Expense


Rate


Balance


Expense


Rate


ASSETS


Earning assets:














  Loans


$        7,379,572


$           122,005


6.56

%

$        7,212,231


$           341,194


6.33

%

  Debt securities – taxable


1,552,590


9,260


2.37


1,576,358


27,659


2.35


  Debt securities – tax exempt


2,990


27


3.61


3,239


65


2.70


  Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS


2,162,655


29,052


5.33


2,362,174


87,879


4.97


     Total earning assets


11,097,807


160,344


5.73


11,154,002


456,797


5.48
















Nonearning assets:














  Cash and due from banks


197,702






205,269






  Interest receivable and other assets


813,824






810,025






  Allowance for credit losses


(97,591)






(95,614)






     Total nonearning assets


913,935






919,680






     Total assets


$       12,011,742






$       12,073,682




















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Interest bearing liabilities:














  Transaction deposits


$           804,122


$               2,002


0.99

%

$           859,301


$               5,271


0.82

%

  Savings deposits


4,646,598


46,292


3.95


4,510,005


114,450


3.39


  Time deposits


816,779


6,544


3.18


756,962


14,026


2.48


  Short-term borrowings


4,937


49


3.94


7,324


261


4.76


  Subordinated debt


86,077


1,030


4.75


86,063


3,091


4.80


     Total interest bearing liabilities


6,358,513


55,917


3.49


6,219,655


137,099


2.95
















Interest free funds:














  Noninterest bearing deposits


4,183,422






4,432,349






  Interest payable and other liabilities


114,867






101,574






  Stockholders' equity


1,354,940






1,320,104






     Total interest free  funds


5,653,229






5,854,027






     Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$       12,011,742






$       12,073,682






Net interest income




$           104,427






$           319,698




Net interest spread






2.24

%





2.53

%

Effect of interest free funds






1.49

%





1.30

%

Net interest margin






3.73

%





3.83

%















 

