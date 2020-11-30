BancFirst : Special Proxy Additional Material

Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2)) Definitive Proxy Statement
BancFirst Corporation
BancFirst Corporation
101 North Broadway
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73102
Dear Shareholder:
We recently mailed you a proxy statement for a Special Meeting of Shareholders of BancFirst Corporation (the "Company"). The Company postponed the meeting to provide shareholders some additional information in connection with the proposal to amend and restate the BancFirst Corporation Stock Option Plan.
As the enclosed notice reflects, the meeting is now set for December 22, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., local time. Please review the enclosed amendment to the proxy statement in making your decision on the proposal.
We have enclosed a new proxy card that you may use to vote on the proposal. If you have already voted, you do not need to take any further action unless you wish to change your vote. If you would like to change your vote or revoke your proxy, you may do so in the manner set forth in the proxy statement. Any previously submitted proxy vote that is not revoked will continue to be voted in accordance with the original instructions.
If you have any questions, please contact Randy Foraker, Executive Vice President and Secretary, by calling (405) 270-1044, by writing to Mr. Foraker c/o BancFirst Corporation 101 N. Broadway, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73102, or by sending an email to him at Randy.Foraker@BancFirst.bank.
BancFirst Corporation
101 North Broadway
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73102
NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
DATE
December 22, 2020.
TIME
9:00 a.m., local time.
PLACE
Due to concerns regarding the coronavirus outbreak and to assist in protecting the health and well-
being of our shareholders and other participants, the meeting will be held virtually via conference
call, with no physical in-person meeting. The meeting can be accessed by the following dial in
numbers along with the accompanying access code. Dial in numbers: 1-408-418-9388. Access code:
146 392 2746
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
To amend and restate the BancFirst Corporation Stock Option Plan.
RECORD DATE
In order to vote, you must have been a shareholder at the close of business on October 30, 2020.
PROXY VOTING
Whether or not you attend the meeting via conference call, it is important that your shares be
represented and voted. Please vote by completing, signing and dating your proxy card and returning
it as soon as possible in the enclosed, postage−paid envelope. This proxy is revocable. You can revoke
this proxy at any time prior to its exercise at the meeting by following the instructions in the proxy
statement.
By Order of the Board of Directors:
Randy Foraker
Secretary
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
November 18, 2020
PLEASE SIGN AND DATE THE ENCLOSED PROXY AND MAIL IT PROMPTLY IN THE ENCLOSED RETURN ENVELOPE.
BancFirst Corporation
101 North Broadway
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73102
AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO PROXY STATEMENT
EXPLANATORY NOTE
This Amendment No. 1 to Proxy Statement (the "Amendment") amends the definitive Proxy Statement of BancFirst Corporation (the "Company"), which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on November 2, 2020, in order to provide shareholders additional information in connection with the proposal to amend and to restate the BancFirst Corporation Stock Option Plan (the "Plan"). Capitalized terms used in this Amendment have the same meaning as in the definitive Proxy Statement and this Amendment should be read in conjunction with the definitive Proxy Statement.
The Special Meeting has been postponed to be held on December 22, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., local time, virtually via conference call, with no physical in-person meeting. The meeting can be accessed by the following dial in numbers along with the accompanying access code. Dial in numbers: 1-408-418-9388. Access code: 146 392 2746.
The Company provides the following additional information in connection with the proposal to amend and to restate the Plan:
Equity Compensation Plan Information
Information regarding stock-based compensation awards outstanding and available for future grants as of December 31, 2019 is presented in the table below. All of the Company's stock-based compensation plans have been approved by the Company's stockholders.
(a)
(b)
(c)
Number of Securities
Number of Securities
Weighted Average
Remaining Available for
to be Issued Upon
Exercise Price of
Future Issuance Under
Exercise of
Outstanding
Equity Compensation Plans
Plan Category
Outstanding Options,
Options, Warrants
(Excluding Securities
Warrants and Rights
and Rights
Reflected in Column(a))
Equity compensation plans approved by
security holders
1,401,092
$
32.13
304,077
COMPENSATION COMMITTEE INTERLOCKS AND INSIDER PARTICIPATION
Messrs. Drummond, Ford and Williams currently serve on the Compensation Committee. None of these individuals is or has been an officer or employee of the Company, or had any relationship with the Company required to be disclosed under Item 407(d) of Regulation S-K promulgated by the SEC No executive officer of the Company is, or was during 2019, a member of the board of directors or compensation committee (or other committee serving an equivalent function) of another company that has, or had during 2019 an executive officer serving as a member of our Board or Compensation Committee.
EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION
Throughout this section, unless the context indicates otherwise, when we use the terms "we," "our" or "us," we are referring to BancFirst Corporation and its subsidiaries, BancFirst and Pegasus Bank.
Compensation Discussion and Analysis
This Compensation Discussion and Analysis describes the compensation for the named executive officers in the Summary Compensation Table and for our executive officers generally. SEC regulations require us to include our Chief Executive Officer, David R. Harlow (CEO), and our Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Lawrence (CFO), as named executive officers. In addition, these regulations require us
