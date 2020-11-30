Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  BancFirst Corporation    BANF

BANCFIRST CORPORATION

(BANF)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 11/30 04:00:00 pm
54.23 USD   -5.28%
04:41pBANCFIRST : Special Proxy Additional Material
PU
11/19BANCFIRST CORP /OK/ : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
11/13BANCFIRST CORP /OK/ : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BancFirst : Special Proxy Additional Material

11/30/2020 | 04:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 14A

Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

(Amendment No. 1)

Filed by the Registrant

Filed by a Party other than the Registrant

Check the appropriate box:

  • Preliminary Proxy Statement
  • Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))
    Definitive Proxy Statement
  • Definitive Additional Materials
  • Soliciting Material Pursuant to §240.14a-12

BancFirst Corporation

(Name of Registrant as Specified In Its Charter)

(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if other than the Registrant)

Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box):

  • No fee required.
  • Fee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11.
    1. Title of each class of securities to which the transaction applies:
    2. Aggregate number of securities to which the transaction applies:
    3. Per unit price or other underlying value of the transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 0-11 (set forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it was determined):
    4. Proposed maximum aggregate value of the transaction:
    5. Total fee paid:
  • Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.
  • Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing.
    1. Amount Previously Paid:
    2. Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.:
    3. Filing Party:
    4. Date Filed:

BancFirst Corporation

101 North Broadway

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73102

Dear Shareholder:

We recently mailed you a proxy statement for a Special Meeting of Shareholders of BancFirst Corporation (the "Company"). The Company postponed the meeting to provide shareholders some additional information in connection with the proposal to amend and restate the BancFirst Corporation Stock Option Plan.

As the enclosed notice reflects, the meeting is now set for December 22, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., local time. Please review the enclosed amendment to the proxy statement in making your decision on the proposal.

We have enclosed a new proxy card that you may use to vote on the proposal. If you have already voted, you do not need to take any further action unless you wish to change your vote. If you would like to change your vote or revoke your proxy, you may do so in the manner set forth in the proxy statement. Any previously submitted proxy vote that is not revoked will continue to be voted in accordance with the original instructions.

If you have any questions, please contact Randy Foraker, Executive Vice President and Secretary, by calling (405) 270-1044, by writing to Mr. Foraker c/o BancFirst Corporation 101 N. Broadway, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73102, or by sending an email to him at Randy.Foraker@BancFirst.bank.

BancFirst Corporation

101 North Broadway

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73102

NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

DATE

December 22, 2020.

TIME

9:00 a.m., local time.

PLACE

Due to concerns regarding the coronavirus outbreak and to assist in protecting the health and well-

being of our shareholders and other participants, the meeting will be held virtually via conference

call, with no physical in-person meeting. The meeting can be accessed by the following dial in

numbers along with the accompanying access code. Dial in numbers: 1-408-418-9388. Access code:

146 392 2746

ITEMS OF BUSINESS

To amend and restate the BancFirst Corporation Stock Option Plan.

RECORD DATE

In order to vote, you must have been a shareholder at the close of business on October 30, 2020.

PROXY VOTING

Whether or not you attend the meeting via conference call, it is important that your shares be

represented and voted. Please vote by completing, signing and dating your proxy card and returning

it as soon as possible in the enclosed, postage−paid envelope. This proxy is revocable. You can revoke

this proxy at any time prior to its exercise at the meeting by following the instructions in the proxy

statement.

By Order of the Board of Directors:

Randy Foraker

Secretary

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

November 18, 2020

PLEASE SIGN AND DATE THE ENCLOSED PROXY AND MAIL IT PROMPTLY IN THE ENCLOSED RETURN ENVELOPE.

1

BancFirst Corporation

101 North Broadway

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73102

AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO PROXY STATEMENT

EXPLANATORY NOTE

This Amendment No. 1 to Proxy Statement (the "Amendment") amends the definitive Proxy Statement of BancFirst Corporation (the "Company"), which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on November 2, 2020, in order to provide shareholders additional information in connection with the proposal to amend and to restate the BancFirst Corporation Stock Option Plan (the "Plan"). Capitalized terms used in this Amendment have the same meaning as in the definitive Proxy Statement and this Amendment should be read in conjunction with the definitive Proxy Statement.

The Special Meeting has been postponed to be held on December 22, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., local time, virtually via conference call, with no physical in-person meeting. The meeting can be accessed by the following dial in numbers along with the accompanying access code. Dial in numbers: 1-408-418-9388. Access code: 146 392 2746.

The Company provides the following additional information in connection with the proposal to amend and to restate the Plan:

Equity Compensation Plan Information

Information regarding stock-based compensation awards outstanding and available for future grants as of December 31, 2019 is presented in the table below. All of the Company's stock-based compensation plans have been approved by the Company's stockholders.

(a)

(b)

(c)

Number of Securities

Number of Securities

Weighted Average

Remaining Available for

to be Issued Upon

Exercise Price of

Future Issuance Under

Exercise of

Outstanding

Equity Compensation Plans

Plan Category

Outstanding Options,

Options, Warrants

(Excluding Securities

Warrants and Rights

and Rights

Reflected in Column(a))

Equity compensation plans approved by

security holders

1,401,092

$

32.13

304,077

COMPENSATION COMMITTEE INTERLOCKS AND INSIDER PARTICIPATION

Messrs. Drummond, Ford and Williams currently serve on the Compensation Committee. None of these individuals is or has been an officer or employee of the Company, or had any relationship with the Company required to be disclosed under Item 407(d) of Regulation S-K promulgated by the SEC No executive officer of the Company is, or was during 2019, a member of the board of directors or compensation committee (or other committee serving an equivalent function) of another company that has, or had during 2019 an executive officer serving as a member of our Board or Compensation Committee.

EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

Throughout this section, unless the context indicates otherwise, when we use the terms "we," "our" or "us," we are referring to BancFirst Corporation and its subsidiaries, BancFirst and Pegasus Bank.

Compensation Discussion and Analysis

This Compensation Discussion and Analysis describes the compensation for the named executive officers in the Summary Compensation Table and for our executive officers generally. SEC regulations require us to include our Chief Executive Officer, David R. Harlow (CEO), and our Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Lawrence (CFO), as named executive officers. In addition, these regulations require us

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BancFirst Corporation published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 21:40:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about BANCFIRST CORPORATION
04:41pBANCFIRST : Special Proxy Additional Material
PU
11/19BANCFIRST CORP /OK/ : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
11/13BANCFIRST CORP /OK/ : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11/09BANCFIRST : OK/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
10/29BANCFIRST : Latest Earnings Release
PU
10/15BANCFIRST CORP /OK/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
10/15BANCFIRST : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/15BANCFIRST : Corporation Reports Third Quarter Earnings
PR
10/01BANCFIRST : Announces Agreement To Sell Assets And Liabilities To AmeriState Ban..
PR
09/29BANCFIRST CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 441 M - -
Net income 2020 88,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
Yield 2020 2,28%
Capitalization 1 871 M 1 871 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,24x
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,25x
Nbr of Employees 1 948
Free-Float 57,9%
Chart BANCFIRST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
BancFirst Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCFIRST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 48,00 $
Last Close Price 57,25 $
Spread / Highest target -7,42%
Spread / Average Target -16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David R. Harlow President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David E. Rainbolt Executive Chairman
Kevin Lawrence Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
G. Rainey Williams Independent Director
Ronald J. Norick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCFIRST CORPORATION-8.31%1 871
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.04%369 503
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.17%275 465
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.69%250 786
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.29%199 469
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.19.98%174 181
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ