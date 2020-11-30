BancFirst : Special Proxy Additional Material

BancFirst Corporation

101 North Broadway

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73102

AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO PROXY STATEMENT

EXPLANATORY NOTE

This Amendment No. 1 to Proxy Statement (the "Amendment") amends the definitive Proxy Statement of BancFirst Corporation (the "Company"), which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on November 2, 2020, in order to provide shareholders additional information in connection with the proposal to amend and to restate the BancFirst Corporation Stock Option Plan (the "Plan"). Capitalized terms used in this Amendment have the same meaning as in the definitive Proxy Statement and this Amendment should be read in conjunction with the definitive Proxy Statement.

The Special Meeting has been postponed to be held on December 22, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., local time, virtually via conference call, with no physical in-person meeting. The meeting can be accessed by the following dial in numbers along with the accompanying access code. Dial in numbers: 1-408-418-9388. Access code: 146 392 2746.

The Company provides the following additional information in connection with the proposal to amend and to restate the Plan:

Equity Compensation Plan Information

Information regarding stock-based compensation awards outstanding and available for future grants as of December 31, 2019 is presented in the table below. All of the Company's stock-based compensation plans have been approved by the Company's stockholders.

(a) (b) (c) Number of Securities Number of Securities Weighted Average Remaining Available for to be Issued Upon Exercise Price of Future Issuance Under Exercise of Outstanding Equity Compensation Plans Plan Category Outstanding Options, Options, Warrants (Excluding Securities Warrants and Rights and Rights Reflected in Column(a)) Equity compensation plans approved by security holders 1,401,092 $ 32.13 304,077

COMPENSATION COMMITTEE INTERLOCKS AND INSIDER PARTICIPATION

Messrs. Drummond, Ford and Williams currently serve on the Compensation Committee. None of these individuals is or has been an officer or employee of the Company, or had any relationship with the Company required to be disclosed under Item 407(d) of Regulation S-K promulgated by the SEC No executive officer of the Company is, or was during 2019, a member of the board of directors or compensation committee (or other committee serving an equivalent function) of another company that has, or had during 2019 an executive officer serving as a member of our Board or Compensation Committee.

EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

Throughout this section, unless the context indicates otherwise, when we use the terms "we," "our" or "us," we are referring to BancFirst Corporation and its subsidiaries, BancFirst and Pegasus Bank.

Compensation Discussion and Analysis

This Compensation Discussion and Analysis describes the compensation for the named executive officers in the Summary Compensation Table and for our executive officers generally. SEC regulations require us to include our Chief Executive Officer, David R. Harlow (CEO), and our Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Lawrence (CFO), as named executive officers. In addition, these regulations require us