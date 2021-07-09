Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. BancFirst Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BANF   US05945F1030

BANCFIRST CORPORATION

(BANF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BancFirst : Corporation Announces the Appointment of Dr. Mautra Staley Jones as a Director

07/09/2021 | 11:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) today announced the appointment of Dr. Mautra Staley Jones as a director of the Company.  She is the Vice President for Institutional Advancement and External Affairs at Langston University, as well the Executive Director of the Langston University Foundation and the Site Administrator of Langston's Oklahoma City campus.  She received a Doctor of Education degree from Vanderbilt University.  Dr. Jones was selected the 2021 National Mother of the Year and serves on the boards of several nonprofit organizations.  Her initial term will expire with the Company's annual meeting of shareholders in May 2022, at which time she will stand for re-election.

Dr. Mautra Staley Jones

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bancfirst-corporation-announces-the-appointment-of-dr-mautra-staley-jones-as-a-director-301328744.html

SOURCE BancFirst


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about BANCFIRST CORPORATION
11:27aBANCFIRST  : Corporation Announces the Appointment of Dr. Mautra Staley Jones as..
PR
10:37aBANCFIRST CORP /OK/  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06/29BANCFIRST CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/17BANCFIRST  : Note Purchase Agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
06/17BANCFIRST CORP /OK/  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a..
AQ
06/17BancFirst Corporation Completes Private Placement as Amended, of $60.00 Milli..
CI
06/17BancFirst Corporation announced that it has received $60 million in funding
CI
06/04BANCFIRST CORP /OK/  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
05/27BANCFIRST CORP /OK/  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Regu..
AQ
05/27BancFirst Corporation Announces Declaration of Quarterly Dividend, Payable on..
CI
More news