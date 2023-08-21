Reclassification of figures from "Personnel Expenses" (related to the Social Security portion of the variable compensation) to "Profit Sharing", from "Other Administrative Expenses" (expenses related to volume of revenues) to "Net Interest Income" and "Service Fees", from "Other Administrative Expenses" (related to expenses linked to recovery of credit and other charges) to "Other Operating (Income) Expenses", from "Net Interest Income" (related to Credit Recoveries and Provision for the Devaluation of Securities (PDS)) to "Provision Expenses", from "Service Fees" (related to credit structuring fees) to "Net Interest Income" and from "Other Operating Income (Expenses)" (related to the Energy Trading provisions) to "Provision Expenses".