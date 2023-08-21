EARNINGS RELEASE
Profitability
- Net Income reached R$201.9 million in the 2Q23 - an increase of 6.2% quarter-over-quarter and of 0.1% in relation to the same period of 2022.
- TheReturn on Average Equity (ROAE) was 15.1% in the quarter, an expansion of 63 basis points over the previous quarter.
Credit Quality
- Loans Overdue More than 90 Days accounted for 1.2% of the loan portfolio, in line with the historical average.
- Excluding the effect of an isolated case in the C&IB segment, currently under Chapter 11, the ratio in the 2Q23 was 0.8% of the loan portfolio.
Margin with Clients and Net Interest Income
- ABC Brasil ended the 2Q23 withMargin with Clients reaching R$327.3 million, an increase of 7.5% over the same period of 2022 and a decrease of 5.2% over the previous quarter - as a result of the reduction in the Loan Portfolio and lower revenues from derivatives and FX, after a record in the previous quarter.
- In the last 12 months the Margin with Market and the Shareholders' Equity Remunerated at CDI expanded 21.3% and 28.4%, respectively, also contributing to a Net Interest Income 14.2% growth in the period.
Expenses Base
- After a strong investment cycle in 2022, in which ABC Brasil significantly increased its infrastructure and employee base, we entered a new phase of expense discipline, focusing on capturing operating leverage. In this sense, the bank reduced the growth speed of its Personnel, Other Administrative, and Profit-Sharing Expenses, which increased 2.6% quarter-over-quarter and 12.4% in relation to the same period of 2022.
- This reduced growth trend was even more evident when comparing the quarterly expense per employee, stable on a quarterly basis and with an increase of 1% year-over-year.
HIGHLIGHTS (cont.)
Client Base Expansion
- In line with our diversification strategy, ABC Brasil continued to grow its corporate client base, with the addition of 185 new clients in the quarter and of 592 in the last 12 months - equivalent to an annual expansion of 14.8%.
- The quarterly growth was again led by the Middle segment (+151 clients), also complemented by the Corporate segment (+25). We believe that the expanding client base will continue to contribute to our future revenue growth.
Agri Project
- We launched a working group dedicated to the agribusiness sector, consisting of a multidisciplinary team of professionals, including a dedicated proprietary sales force, aiming at expanding our presence in the sector, especially among medium-sized rural producers.
- This new initiative aims at offering a new service model developed specifically for the needs of Middle segment clients, including the expansion of the product portfolio and the use of new technologies in onboarding and credit approval processes. In addition, it leverages on ABC Brasil's accumulated knowledge in serving the agribusiness value chain over decades.
ESG
- Reiterating its commitment to transparency, ethics and responsibility, ABC Brasil released its second Sustainability Report, a document that describes the main initiatives and results related to social, environmental and corporate governance obtained throughout 2022. The Report adopts the internationally recognized standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and incorporates indicators of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), in addition to being assured by an independent external assurance. In order to serve stakeholders in a broad and accessible way, a pocket version and an explanatory video of the report were prepared, with subtitles and Brazilian sign language.
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
We present below the financial information and indicators for Banco ABC Brasil in the 2Q23.
Key Indicators
Statements of Income (R$ million)
2Q23
1Q23
2Q23x1Q23
2Q22
2Q23x2Q22
1H23
1H22
1H23x1H22
Recurring/Published Net Income
201.9
190.0
6.2%
201.7
0.1%
391.9
384.8
1.8%
Managerial NII pre-Provisions
544.4
549.7
-1.0%
476.8
14.2%
1,094.1
924.3
18.4%
Managerial NII post-Provisions
1
473.6
444.9
6.4%
436.6
8.5%
918.6
857.7
7.1%
Shares (R$)
2Q23
1Q23
2Q23x1Q23
2Q22
2Q23x2Q22
1H23
1H22
1H23x1H22
Jun/23
Mar/23
Chg 3M
Jun/22
Chg 12M
Jun/23
Jun/22
Chg 12M
NOSH ex-Treasury (million)
221.1
221.3
220.4
221.1
220.4
Recurring/Published Earnings per Share (EPS)
0.91
0.86
6.3%
0.91
-0.2%
1.77
1.75
1.5%
ABCB4 Quotation
19.07
16.83
13.3%
15.52
22.9%
19.07
15.52
22.9%
Market Capitalization (R$ million)
4,216.4
3,724.2
13.2%
3,421.4
23.2%
4,216.4
3,421.4
23.2%
Book Value per Share2
24.52
23.97
2.3%
22.28
10.0%
24.52
22.28
10.0%
Price / Book Value (P/BV)2
0.78
0.70
10.8%
0.70
11.7%
0.78
0.70
11.7%
IoC3 Declared (R$ million)
184.8
0.0
-
77.6
138.2%
184.8
146.5
26.2%
IoC per Share (R$)
0.84
0.00
-
0.35
137.5%
0.84
0.66
25.8%
Dividend Yield (%) - Annualized
8.8%
0.0%
-
9.1%
-3.4%
8.8%
8.6%
2.4%
Performance Ratios (%)
2Q23
1Q23
2Q23x1Q23
2Q22
2Q23x2Q22
1H23
1H22
1H23x1H22
Jun/23
Mar/23
Chg 3M
Jun/22
Chg 12M
Jun/23
Jun/22
Chg 12M
NIM - Net Interest Margin (p.a.)
4.6%
4.7%
-0.1
4.5%
0.1
4.7%
4.4%
0.2
Recurring/Published ROAE (annualized)
15.1%
14.4%
0.6
16.6%
-1.6
14.8%
16.1%
-1.3
ROAA (annualized)
1.5%
1.4%
0.1
1.7%
-0.2
1.4%
1.6%
-0.2
Efficiency Ratio
40.1%
38.8%
1.2
38.8%
1.3
39.5%
38.6%
0.8
BIS Ratio
15.0%
14.8%
0.1
15.0%
0.0
15.0%
14.8%
0.1
Tier 1 Capital
12.9%
12.8%
0.1
13.1%
-0.2
12.9%
12.8%
0.1
Core Capital
11.7%
11.6%
0.1
11.8%
-0.2
11.7%
11.6%
0.1
Additional Capital
1.2%
1.2%
0.1
1.3%
-0.1
1.2%
1.2%
0.1
Coverage Ratio
288%
496%
-208.7
619%
-331.2
288%
496%
-208.7
Balance Sheet (R$ million)
Jun/23
Mar/23
Chg 3M
Jun/22
Chg 12M
Total Assets
54,931
54,155
1.4%
50,955
7.8%
Expanded Credit Portfolio
43,326
43,652
-0.7%
39,973
8.4%
Loans
23,493
24,063
-2.4%
24,330
-3.4%
Guarantees Issued
11,903
12,306
-3.3%
11,081
7.4%
Corporate Securities
7,930
7,284
8.9%
4,563
73.8%
Funding with third-party sources
40,514
38,681
4.7%
37,794
7.2%
Tier 1 Capital
5,689
5,645
0.8%
5,257
8.2%
Core Capital
5,143
5,120
0.4%
4,733
8.7%
Additional Capital
546
525
3.9%
523
4.2%
Tier 2 Capital
904
906
-0.2%
735
22.9%
Shareholders' Equity2
5,421
5,303
2.2%
4,912
10.4%
jun/23
mar/23
Chg 3M
jun/22
Chg 12M
R$/USD
4.82
5.08
-5.1%
5.24
-8.0%
Corporate Clients4
4,580
4,395
4.2%
3,988
14.8%
Employees5
1,235
1,194
3.4%
1,111
11.2%
- Consists of Managerial Net Interest Income after Loan Loss Provision (LLP) andProvision for the Devaluation of Securities (PDS) , added by Credit Recoveries.
- Controlling Shareholders' Equity.
- Interest on Capital.
- Includes clients with exposure to credit and services.
- Including Executive Directors, Employees and Interns.
Managerial Income Statement
Managerial Income Statement (BRL million)
2Q23
1Q23
2Q23x1Q23
2Q22
2Q23x2Q22
1H23
1H22
1H23x1H22
Net Interest Income
544.4
549.7
-1.0%
476.8
14.2%
1,094.1
924.3
18.4%
Shareholders' Equity remunerated at CDI Rate
143.1
141.0
1.5%
111.4
28.4%
284.1
201.3
41.1%
Financial Margin with Clients
327.3
345.1
-5.2%
304.4
7.5%
672.4
592.1
13.6%
Financial Margin with Market
74.0
63.6
16.4%
61.0
21.3%
137.6
131.0
5.1%
Provision Expenses
1
(70.8)
(104.8)
-32.4%
(40.3)
75.7%
(175.5)
(66.6)
163.5%
Net Interest Income post-Provisions
473.6
444.9
6.4%
436.6
8.5%
918.6
857.7
7.1%
Service Fees
79.4
79.7
-0.4%
105.3
-24.6%
159.1
167.7
-5.2%
Guarantees Issued
39.4
42.8
-7.9%
44.4
-11.2%
82.3
84.2
-2.3%
Investment Banking
18.2
14.1
29.0%
44.1
-58.7%
32.4
51.6
-37.3%
Commercial Banking and Insurance Brokerage Fees
21.7
22.7
-4.7%
16.7
29.5%
44.4
31.8
39.5%
Personnel & Other Administrative Expenses
(169.4)
(166.2)
2.0%
(146.9)
15.4%
(335.6)
(279.6)
20.1%
Personnel Expenses
(109.8)
(108.6)
1.1%
(92.7)
18.4%
(218.4)
(181.4)
20.4%
Other Administrative Expenses
(59.7)
(57.6)
3.6%
(54.2)
10.1%
(117.2)
(98.2)
19.4%
Tax Expenses
(16.7)
(32.7)
-48.9%
(32.6)
-48.7%
(49.5)
(37.4)
32.2%
Other Operating Income/Expenses
(17.6)
0.9
-2006.0%
(11.8)
49.9%
(16.7)
(20.2)
-17.3%
Non Operating Income
0.1
0.4
-82.0%
6.0
-98.7%
0.5
(3.7)
-113.6%
Earnings before Tax and Profit Sharing
349.3
327.1
6.8%
356.6
-2.0%
676.3
684.5
-1.2%
Income Tax and Social Contribution
(80.5)
(72.9)
10.4%
(91.6)
-12.2%
(153.4)
(178.1)
-13.9%
Profit Sharing
(66.2)
(63.4)
4.3%
(62.8)
5.4%
(129.6)
(120.6)
7.4%
Minority Interest
(0.8)
(0.7)
16.1%
(0.5)
43.0%
(1.4)
(0.9)
49.5%
Recurring Net Income
201.9
190.0
6.2%
201.7
0.1%
391.9
384.8
1.8%
1 Includes: Loan Loss Provision (LLP), Provision for the Devaluation of Securities (PDS), and Credit Recoveries.
2Q23 - Accounting and Managerial Reconciliation Statement
Managerial
Tax Effect of
(R$ million)
ACCOUNTING
Reclassifications
MANAGERIAL
Hedge (2)
(1)
Net Interest Income
472.7
(16.9)
88.6
544.4
Provision Expenses
(68.9)
(1.9)
0.0
(70.8)
Net Interest Income post-Provisions
403.8
(18.8)
88.6
473.6
Service Fees
81.6
(2.3)
0.0
79.4
Personnel Expenses
(117.1)
7.4
0.0
(109.8)
Other Administrative Expenses
(74.9)
15.2
0.0
(59.7)
Tax Expenses
(23.6)
0.6
6.2
(16.7)
Other Operating Income (Expenses)
(22.8)
5.2
0.0
(17.6)
Operating Income
247.0
7.4
94.8
349.2
Non Operating Income
0.1
0.1
Earnings before Tax and Profit Sharing
247.1
7.4
94.8
349.3
Income Tax and Social Contribution
14.3
0.0
(94.8)
(80.5)
Profit Sharing
(58.8)
(7.4)
0.0
(66.2)
Minority Interest
(0.8)
0.0
0.0
(0.8)
Net Income
201.9
0.0
0.0
201.9
- Reclassification of figures from "Personnel Expenses" (related to the Social Security portion of the variable compensation) to "Profit Sharing", from "Other Administrative Expenses" (expenses related to volume of revenues) to "Net Interest Income" and "Service Fees", from "Other Administrative Expenses" (related to expenses linked to recovery of credit and other charges) to "Other Operating (Income) Expenses", from "Net Interest Income" (related to Credit Recoveries and Provision for the Devaluation of Securities (PDS)) to "Provision Expenses", from "Service Fees" (related to credit structuring fees) to "Net Interest Income" and from "Other Operating Income (Expenses)" (related to the Energy Trading provisions) to "Provision Expenses".
- Reclassification of the hedge tax effect from "Tax Expenses" and "Income Tax and Social Contribution" to "Net Interest Income".
