Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBAR   US0589341009

BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S.A.

(BBAR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. : announces Second Quarter 2021 results

08/24/2021 | 05:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE; BYMA; MAE: BBAR; LATIBEX: XBBAR) ("BBVA Argentina" or "BBVA" or "the Bank") announced today its consolidated results for the second quarter (2Q21), ended on June 30, 2021.

As of January 1, 2020, the Bank started to inform its inflation adjusted results pursuant to IAS 29 reporting. To facilitate comparison, figures of comparable quarters of 2020 and 2021 have been updated according to IAS 29 reporting to reflect the accumulated effect of inflation adjustment for each period up to June 30, 2021.

2Q21 Highlights

  • BBVA Argentina's inflation adjusted net income in 2Q21 was $7.2 billion, 119.3% greater than the $3.3 billion reported on the first quarter of 2021 (1Q21), and 14.3% greater than the $6.3 billion reported on the second quarter of 2020 (2Q20).

  • In 2Q21, BBVA Argentina posted an inflation adjusted average return on assets (ROAA) of 3.4% and an inflation adjusted average return on equity (ROAE) of 22.2%.

  • In terms of activity, total consolidated financing to the private sector in 2Q21 totaled $319.9 billion, contracting in real terms 2.9% compared to 1Q21, and 15.0% compared to 2Q20. In the quarter, changes were mainly driven by the fall in credit cards, other loans and overdrafts by 4.3%, 6.6% and 17.7% respectively. BBVA's consolidated market share of private sector loans was 8.21% as of 2Q21.

  • Total consolidated deposits in 2Q21 totaled $609.1 billion, increasing 8.1% in real terms during the quarter, and 8.6% in the year. Quarterly growth is mainly explained by sight deposits, especially checking accounts and savings accounts, which increased 21.2% and 6.2% respectively. The Bank's consolidated market share of private deposits was 7.41% as of 2Q21.

  • As of 2Q21, the non-performing loan ratio (NPL) reached 2.49%, with a 187.88% coverage ratio.

  • The accumulated efficiency ratio in 2Q21 was 70.1%, below 1Q21's 72.5%, and above 2Q20's 56.0%.

  • As of 2Q21, BBVA Argentina reached a regulatory capital ratio of 23.3%, entailing a $78.8 billion or 184.5% excess over minimum regulatory requirement. Tier I ratio was 22.6%.

  • Total liquid assets represented 75.7% of the Bank's total deposits as of 2Q21.

2Q21 Conference Call
Wednesday, August 25, 12:00 p.m. Buenos Aires time – (11:00 a.m. EST)
To participate, please dial in:
+ 54-11-3984-5677 (Argentina)
+ 1-844-450-3851 (United States)
+ 1-412-317-6373 (International)
Web Phone: click here 
Conference ID: BBVA
Webcast & Replay: click here

To access the full report please click here

About BBVA Argentina

BBVA Argentina (NYSE; BYMA; MAE: BBAR; LATIBEX: XBBAR) is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group, the main shareholder since 1996. In Argentina, it is one of the leading private financial institutions since 1886. Nationwide, BBVA Argentina offers retail and corporate banking to a broad customer base, including: individuals, SME's, and large-sized companies.

BBVA Argentina's purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs, providing the best solutions, and helping them make the best financial decisions through an easy and convenient experience. The institution relies on solid values: "The customer comes first, We think big and We are one team". At the same time, its responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.

Investor Relations

Ernesto Gallardo
Chief Financial Officer
Inés Lanusse
Investor Relations Officer

investorelations-arg@bbva.com 
ir.bbva.com.ar

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banco-bbva-argentina-sa-announces-second-quarter-2021-results-301362118.html

SOURCE Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S.A.
05:07pBANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S.A. : announces Second Quarter 2021 results
PR
08/11BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S A : BBVA Argentina announces Second Quarter 2021 Financia..
PR
07/22BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S A : Securities and Exchange Commission (Form 6-K)
PU
06/29Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. Announces Board Changes
CI
06/23BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S A : BBVA-Work life balance, more important than ever
AQ
05/26BANCO BBVA : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/26BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S.A. : announces First Quarter 2021 results
PR
05/26Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. Reports Unaudited Consolidated Earnings Results for..
CI
05/26BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S A : Form 6-K)
PU
05/24BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S A : Form 6-K)
PU
More news