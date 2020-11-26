Banco BBVA Argentina S A : 11/20/2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

SUMMARY OF BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S.A. ("BBVA ARGENTINA") GENERAL EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS MEETING HELD, ON FIRST CALL, ON NOVEMBER 20, 2020.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.ʼ President, María Isabel Goiri Lartigegui, called the Meeting to order at 11.31 a.m., on November 20, 2020, assumed the chairmanship of the Meeting and stated that it shall be held as a remote meeting in accordance with the Comisión Nacional de Valores (the Argentine Securities and Exchange Commission) General Resolution 830/2020. The President informed the Shareholders that, in compliance with such resolution, the recording of such Meeting was in progress in the form of a digital file, which shall be kept by the Secretaryʼs Office during 5 years.

The following Shareholders were identified: (i) Juan Patricio Duggan, DNI 8,007,624 representing Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. and Corporación General Financiera S.A., who expressed that his location was in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires; (ii) Gotardo César Pedemonte, DNI 16,454,760, representing BBV América S.L. shareholder, who expressed that his location was in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires; (iii) Alan Arntsen, DNI 13,256,430 in the name and on behalf of The Bank of New York Mellon, who expressed that his location was in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires. Mr. Arntsen informed to the Meeting, that, in accordance with section 9, 11 and 12, Chapter II, Title II of the Rules of the Comisión Nacional de Valores, O.T. 2013, The Bank of New York Mellon acts sole and exclusively as Depository of the ADR Program, under the terms of the Deposit Agreement and therefore he will cast the votes in divergent form. Likewise, he informed that pursuant to section 13 of such rules, the Depository has delivered, in the Secretaryʼs Office, a copy of the registry of voting instructions; (iv) Paola Lorena Rolotti, DNI 25,185,071 in the name and on behalf of ANSES FGS (Fund of Sustainability Guarantee), Law 26,425, who expressed that her location was in Quilmes, Province of Buenos Aires; Graciela Beatriz Zambelli, DNI 10.240.759 who expressed that her location was in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires and (vi) Juan Carlos Abelardo Máximo Zarlenga, DNI 7,851,824 who expressed that his location was in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires.

Because of the interruption of the network connection of the Chairman of the Meeting, Jorge Delfín Luna, Board of Directors First Vice President replaced her in the chairmanship of the Meeting and expressed that, as informed previously, this Meeting is held on first call, seven (7) shareholders attend; two (2) of them per se and five (5) of them represented by proxies, who have registered a holding of 540,896,247 ordinary, book- entry shares of one vote per share and a principal amount of Ps. 1 (one) each, which represent the same amount of principal in pesos resulting in the attendance of 88,29% of a capital stock of Argentine pesos 612,659,638.

Mr. Félix Ariel Schmutz, Public Accountant, DNI 16,123,616 participates and attends on behalf of Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A. and Victoria Caro, DNI 39,918,662 representing the Comisión Nacional de Valores.

Consequently, having been complied with all of the necessary legal and by-laws aspects, the Board First Vice President declared the General Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting open and the items provided for in the Agenda were considered, the voting of which originated the result informed below:

