Banco BBVA Argentina S A : 2Q20 Corporate Presentation

Safe Harbour Statement This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of Banco BBVA Argentina and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "seek," "future," "should" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements due to, without limitation, (i) changes in general economic, financial, business, political, legal, social or other conditions in Argentina or elsewhere in Latin America or changes in either developed or emerging markets, (ii) changes in regional, national and international business and economic conditions, including inflation, (iii) changes in interest rates and the cost of deposits, which may, among other things, affect margins, (iv) unanticipated increases in financing or other costs or the inability to obtain additional debt or equity financing on attractive terms, which may limit our ability to fund existing operations and to finance new activities, (v) changes in government regulation, including tax and banking regulations, (vi) changes in the policies of Argentine authorities, (vii) adverse legal or regulatory disputes or proceedings, (viii) competition in banking and financial services, (ix) changes in the financial condition, creditworthiness or solvency of the customers, debtors or counterparties of Banco BBVA Argentina, (x) increase in the allowances for loan losses, (xi) technological changes or an inability to implement new technologies, (xii) changes in consumer spending and saving habits, (xiii) the ability to implement our business strategy and (xiv) fluctuations in the exchange rate of the Peso. The matters discussed herein may also be affected by risks and uncertainties described from time to time in Banco BBVA Argentina's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Comision Nacional de Valores (CNV). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as the date of this document. Banco BBVA Argentina is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information This earnings release has been prepared in accordance with the accounting framework established by the Central Bank of Argentina ("BCRA"), based on International Financial Reporting Standards ("I.F.R.S.") and the resolutions adopted by the International Accounting Standards Board ("I.A.S.B") and by the Federación Argentina de Consejos Profesionales de Ciencias Económicas ("F.A.C.P.E."), with the transitory exceptions: (i) the record of a prevision for contingencies referred to uncertain fiscal positions required by the BCRA, (ii) the adjustment in valuation established by the B.C.R.A. applied to the valuation of the remaining investment the Bank keeps of Prisma Medios de Pago S.A. ("Prisma"), and (iii) the temporary exclusion of the application of the IFRS 9 impairment model for non-financial public sector debt instruments. As of 1Q20, the Bank started to inform its inflation adjusted results pursuant to IAS 29 reporting. To facilitate comparison, figures of comparable quarters of 2019 have been updated according to IAS 29 reporting to reflect the accumulated effect of inflation adjustment for each period up to June 30, 2020. The information in this press release contains unaudited financial information that consolidates, line item by line item, all of the banking activities of BBVA Argentina, including: BBVA Asset Management Argentina S.A., Consolidar AFJP-undergoing liquidation proceeding, and as of July 1, 2019, PSA Finance Argentina Compañía Financiera S.A. ("PSA") and Volkswagen Financial Services Compañía Financiera S.A ("VWFS"). BBVA Consolidar Seguros S.A. is disclosed on a consolidated basis recorded as Investments in associates (reported under the proportional consolidation method), and the corresponding results are reported as "Income from associates"), same as Rombo Compañía Financiera S.A. ("Rombo"), Play Digital S.A. and Interbanking S.A. Financial statements of subsidiaries have been elaborated as of the same dates and periods as Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.'s. In the case of consolidated companies PSA and VWFS, financial statements were prepared considering the B.C.R.A. accounting framework for institutions belonging to "Group B", without considering the model established by the IFRS 9 5.5. "Impairment" section for periods starting as of January 1, 2021. The information published by the BBVA Group for Argentina is prepared according to IFRS, without considering the temporary exceptions established by BCRA. BBVA Argentina 2Q20 Highlights As of 1Q20, the Bank started to inform its inflation adjusted results pursuant to IAS 29 reporting. To facilitate comparison, figures of comparable quarters of 2019 have been updated according to IAS 29 reporting to reflect the accumulated effect of inflation adjustment for each period up to June 30, 2020. BranchesIn-company branches Total assets Loans to the private sectorTotal Deposits 247 15 AR$542.1 bn AR$250.4 bn AR$367.5 bn ATMs Customer service booths 881 2 Net Interest IncomeNet Fee Income Op. Expenses* Net Income ATSs Employees** AR$15.9 bn AR$3.1 bn AR$11.2 bn AR$2.6 bn 857 6,186 ROE ROANPL ratioCoverage ratioEfficiency ratio 10.9% 1.9% 1.56% 269.38% 47.4% TOTAL ACTIVE CUSTOMERS DIGITAL SALES MARCH 2020 Digital Customers1 Mobile Customers2 RETAIL SMEs CIB +2.6 m +49 k +700 +1.9 m +1.5 m PRV3 41.9% 1. Digital Customers: We consider a customer to be an active user of online banking when they have been logged at least once within the last three months using the internet or a cell phone and SMS banking

2. Mobile Customers: Customers who have been active in online banking at least once in the last three months using a mobile device

3. Retail PRV: Product Relative Value as a proxy of a better economic representation of units sold *Operating expenses: includes administration, personnel benefits, depreciations and other expenses. **corresponds to total effective employees, net of temporary contract employees Macro View POLITICS Main Variables • The National Government extended the mandatory lockdown for the metropolitan area and main urban centers. Only some activities are returning in CABA, mainly small shops that had remained closed. 73.86 $/US$ ARS/USD rate +33.5% YoY 43.1 U$S Bn INTERNATIONAL RESERVES -27.5% YoY 42.4% Jul'20 INFLATION YoY 37.8% REM Consensus Dec. 2020 38.0% Monetary Policy Rate -3.698 bp YoY As of August 26, 2020 INFLATION • July recorded a 1.9% MoM change in inflation (45.6% YoY), below the REM estimate (2.4% MoM), in line with a context of FX controls and freezed tariffs. ACTIVITY • GDP fell 16.6% QoQ w/o seasonal effect in 2Q20, explained by a steep fall in activity in April and moderate recovery in May and June. A rebound is evident in June for industry and construction. Industry increased 13.8% MoM w/o seasonal effect (-6.6% YoY and -14.6% YoY accumulated) showing lower annual falls than in April and May. Construction improved +38.2% in MoM w/o seasonal effect (-14.8% YoY and -37.8% YoY accumulated) after a historical fall. Levels for both sectors remain below those in 2019. FISCAL POLICY • Results in July were better than expected. Revenues increased 19.8% YoY and Expenses increased 72.1% YoY, recording a deficit of AR$ 155.5 bn in July (accumulating AR$ 1,045 bn in the first 7 months, 3.7% of GDP). SOVEREIGN DEBT • The Government agreed with major bondholder committees, which accumulate 54% of debt stock in foreign law. The average present value of the offer reached 54.8 cents per dollar (EY:10%). This offer was extended, in the same conditions, for USD local law bonds. The deadline to enter the swap was August 28th, 2020. Restructuring greatly reduces cashflows for maturities between 2020 and 2024, from USD 46.0 bn to USD 6.0 bn. We Face this Crisis from a Strong Position In this context, our digital capacities are a competitive advantage All indicators correspond to QoQ variations in 2Q20 Reorienting our clients to remote and digital channels ISSUED ECHEQS x25 Donations, Human Capital & Sustainability AR$10 million Seamos Uno Initiative involving religious, social and business institutions working closely with the Argentine government to help 4 million people during the pandemic, with food boxes and hygiene products. AR$10 millionAR$1 million Argentina nos necesita Initiative that aims to strengthen the capacity of the Argentine public and private health service systems in order to better respond to the Covid-19 pandemic, in coordination with the Argentine Ministry of Health. Tu donación vale el doble Voluntary initiative with the Red Cross, in which more than $500,000 were collected, reaching more than $1 million when added to the funds doubled by the Bank. More than 90% of employees at central offices are working remotely. All branches remain open and operational, and many are working up to 100% capacity due to high demand in appointments. #StayAtHome #YoMeQuedoEnCasa The Bank joined this campaign promoting the use of digital media channels to make clients aware of the benefits of operating in an agile and self-serviced way without moving from their homes 1st Sustainable Loan BBVA Argentina granted the first sustainable loan under the Sustainable Transactional Banking framework, connected to the UN Sustainable Development Goals COVID-19 support loans as of 2Q20 9% of total AR$ loans Accumulated total granted to SMEs and Health services at 24% rate and Zero rate credits As of 2Q20 support loans represent 9% of our AR$ portfolio +AR$4.0 billion +AR$11.0 billion 41% 36% Granted to SMEs for Salary payments Granted to SMEs for Discounted Instruments Discounted Instruments* Salary & Working Capital* +AR$5.0 million +AR$1.80 billion Granted to SMEs for Working Capital Granted with FoGAr warrants 21% 3% Loans at 0% Rate* AR$50 million +AR$6.5 billion Consumer Loans to Entrepreneurs and SMEs* Granted to Granted at 0% rate *Over subsidized Loan Portfolio Health Services Main Measures taken (including Regulatory Changes) - Update* Retail Segment Automatic re-financing of unpaid credit card balances due on April 30. Modification in the calculation of credit card minimum payments to make them more accessible. Penalties on unpaid current account charges, and closure and disabling of accounts, were suspended until September 30. Fines and fees for returned checks were also suspended. Commercial Segment Plan Sueldo clients that do not have debit cards can withdraw cash through the Cash Express service. Granted credit to more than 9,000 SMEs, to be allocated in payroll payments, discounted instruments and working capital, at a 24% nominal annual rate. This also included loans to the Health sector. The Bank credited cash withdrawal costs at its own and other banks' ATMs until September 30, and incremented daily withdrawal limits. The Bank has granted a special credit line for payroll payments for SMEs, which includes a 24% nominal annual rate, backed by the Fondo de Garantías Argentino (FoGAr) warrants. Value of mortgage and pledge loan payments were freezed from April 1 to September 30. Unpaid instalments will be paid as of October. The Bank launched the "Ayuda Covid-19" credit line, aimed at clients with credit cards, personal loans and current accounts with a high probability of default: loans of 60 month maturity, first payment due at 120 days, to enable the sorting out of debt. *Information updated as of Earnings Release, August 25, 2020. 92% of credits were granted through BBVA Net Cash, the online banking for companies. Currently, the Bank is working on credit lines for self-employed individuals at a 0% rate, promoted by the National Government. Credit lines for high reciprocity clients, with a 15 month maturity and first instalment payment in 90 days 01 Financial System Adequate systemic levels of liquidity and solvency Allowances /Irregular non-financial private sector portfolio COVERAGE (%) LIQUIDITY (%) Cash + net repos with BCRA+ BCRA bills/Total Deposits CAPITAL (%) Capital/RWA according to BCRA regulation NPL (%) Irregular non-financial private sector portfolio/Financing to the non-financial private sector Source: "Informe sobre bancos", BCRA, as of June, 2020. Values as of January 2020 are not comparable to previous periods due to inflation adjustments. 140% 120% 100% 80% 60% 40% 20% 0% Positive real profitability for private banks ROE (ACCUMULATED ANNUALIZED) AND INFLATION 59.2% 47.6% 53.8% 36.1% 44.4% 35.6% 2018 2019 ROE Private Banks YoY Inflation Source: BCRA and IPC CABA (from Jan-13 to Apr-16) - IPC GBA INDEC (from May -16 to May -17) - IPC Nacional INDEC (from June -17) ROE: "Informe sobre Bancos" BCRA as of March, 2020. Values as of January 2020 are not comparable to previous periods due to inflation adjustments. 17.8% 13.5% 1Q20 ROE System BBVA ROE 14. 5% 21.0% 19.0% 2Q20 Inflation adjusted figures A small financial system with good infrastructure, ready for potential growth LATAM PRIVATE LOANS AND TOTAL DEPOSITS (% of GDP) 99.7% Credit (%GDP) BRANCHES AND ATMs/100,000 ADULT POPULATION (Branches and ATMs / 100,000 adult population) Deposits (%GDP) ArgentinaChileColombiaPeru Branches ArgentinaChileColombiaPeru Source: IMF and BBVA Research as of 2019 for Credit and Deposits as % of GDP, and as of 2019 for Branches and ATMs. Last information available.. 126.7 ATMs Financial System Private Nominal Growth Rates RETAIL & COMMERCIAL LOANS GROWTH (AR$ billions, YTD % as of 2Q20) 3,200 250 System BBVA 1,700 100 1,200 50 700 0 dic.-18 feb.-19 abr.-19 jun.-19 ago.-19 oct.-19 dic.-19 feb.-20 abr.-20 jun.-20 System total loans System total Commercial loans Var a/a % 2018 2019 YTD System total loans 33% 16% 12% System total Retail loans 30% 16% 5% System total Commercial loans 36% 15% 21% BBVA total loans 39% 2% 24% System total Retail loans System total Deposits BBVA total loans System Time Deposits Var a/a % 2018 2019 YTD System total Deposits 62% 26% 39% System Sight Deposits 52% 30% 39% System Time Deposits 79% 19% 39% BBVA total deposits 67% 13% 27% Sources: Capital balance as of last day of each quarter. BCRA as of June, 2020 SIGHT & TIME DEPOSITS GROWTH (AR$ billions, YTD % as of 2Q20) 02 BBVA Argentina A leading bank… Assets (AR$ bn - % Market Share) Equity (AR$ bn - % Market Share) Public Banks Source: "Informe de entidades financieras", BCRA, as of December 2019. Last quarterly information available. 6,732 Liabilities (AR$ bn - % Market Share) 5,836 Earnings (AR$ bn - % Market Share) 897 316.2 Private Banks …in a fragmented financial system… Total Private Loans (AR$ bn - % Market Share) Total Private Deposits (AR$ bn - % Market Share) 2,642 4,837 *Includes PSA + Volkswagen+Rombo. Source: "Informe de entidades financieras", BCRA, as of December 2019. Last information available. Public BanksPrivate Banks …with a diversified business model MULTICHANNEL STRUCTURE *POS: Includes points of sale in supermarkets and shopping centers 03 2Q20 Financial Results 2Q20 Highlights - In Real Terms 01 Net Income AR$ 2.6 bn -70.1% YoY 02 Net Interest Income AR$ 15.9 bn -17.1% YoY

03 Net Fee Income AR$ 3.1 bn -9.2% YoY

04 Operating expenses AR$ 11.2 bn 37.4% YoY

05 Risk indicators NPL ratio 1.56%Coverage ratio 269.38%

06 Strong capital position Capital Ratio 21.9% TIER I 21.2%

07 Focus on shareholder value

ROE 10.9% ROA 1.9% Solid Balance Sheet Structure ASSETS (AR$ billions, INFLATION ADJUSTED) 576 540 2Q19 2Q19 Property and equipmentLoans and other financingCash and Deposits in banks LOANS /DEPOSITS 1Q20 Other assets Private and Public Debt securities Total L6o5a%ns/Total Dep6o7s%its 67% LIABILITIES & EQUITY (AR$ billions, INFLATION ADJUSTED) 542 576 540 2Q20 1Q20 Deposits Corporate bonds issuedFinancing received from other financial instOther liabilities 542 2Q20 65% Loans - increasing demand in AR$ to support SMEs TOTAL PRIVATE LOAN PORTFOLIO (AR$ billions, INFLATION ADJUSTED) NET PRIVATE LOANS STRUCTURE 264 2Q19 PRIVATE SECTOR LOANS MARKET SHARE %* Bank Consolidated** 238 1Q20 2Q20 ARSUSD 2Q19 7.64% 8.51% 1Q20 2Q20 7.50% 7.50%

8.35% 8.54% *Based on daily information from BCRA. Capital balance as of last day of each quarter. **Consolidates PSA, VWFS and Rombo 250 YoY -64.2% + 30.2% NET TOTAL LOANS BY ECONOMIC ACTIVITY Loans by Segment - changing*mix structure towards commercial loans BBVA ARGENTINA (% over total private loans AR$ billions, inflation adjusted) *QoQ in 2Q20 Other loans 264 2Q19 Pledge Loans Credit Cards Consumer loans Discounted instruments 238 250 1Q20 2Q20 Loans for the prefinancing and financing of exports Receivables from financial leases Overdrafts Mortgage Loans Retail Loan Portfolio - credit cards driven by Zero rate credit lines CONSUMER LOANS (AR$ billions, INFLATION ADJUSTED) 2Q19 1Q20 CONSUMER LOANS MARKET SHARE* 5.22% 4.82% 4.95% *Based on daily information from BCRA. Capital balance as of last day of every quarter. CREDIT CARDS (AR$ billions, INFLATION ADJUSTED) +12% 78.00 66.00 68.00 64.00 70.00 76.00 74.00 72.00 2Q19 68.7 2Q20 Credit Cards 1Q20 2Q20 Credit card stock (in thousands) CREDIT CARD MARKET SHARE %* Financing Consumption 77.0 74.3 2Q19 11.45% 15.15% 1Q20 2Q20 11.56% 11.67%

14.44% 14.20% *Credit cards: Consumption market share. Based on information provided by Visa and Mastercard administrators. Spending is considered as of the end of the last month of the quarter. Retail Loan Portfolio PLEDGE LOANS (CONSOLIDATED) MORTGAGE LOANS (AR$ billions, INFLATION ADJUSTED) (AR$ billions, INFLATION ADJUSTED) -9% 17.2 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 PLEDGE LOANS MARKET SHARE** 15.14% 15.00% 13.44% **Consolidated market share. Based on daily information from BCRA. Capital balance as of last day of every quarter. MORTGAGE LOANS MARKET SHARE* 3.35% 3.09% 3.02% *Based on daily information from BCRA. Capital balance as of last day of every quarter. Commercial Loan Portfolio - boosted by SMEs 24% loans COMMERCIAL LOANS (AR$ billions, INFLATION ADJUSTED) -10% 141 113 2Q19 Other loansDiscounted instruments 1Q20 Prefinancing and financing of exportsOverdrafts COMMERCIAL LOANS MKT SHARE%* 2Q19 Loans in $ 7.64% 8.97% 9.28% Loans in USD 10.14% 7.58% 7.34% 1Q20 *Based on daily information from BCRA. Capital values as of last day of every quarter. **Other financing: 59% in pesos - 41% in foreign currency 126 YoY -64% USD +100% ARS 2Q20 Receivables from financial leases COMMERCIAL LOANS BY CURRENCY (%) 2Q20 Deposits - AR$ deposits growing above inflation in real terms TOTAL PRIVATE DEPOSITS (AR$ billions, INFLATION ADJUSTED) PRIVATE DEPOSITS STRUCTURE -9% 402 342 2Q19 1Q20 ARSUSD PRIVATE DEPOSITS MARKET SHARE* 7.35% 6.80% 6.50% *Based on daily information from BCRA. Capital balance as of last day of every quarter. IN AR$ (%) 367 YoY -40.2% + 20.1% 2Q20 2Q20 Profitability Indicators - efficiency ratio remains stable NET INCOME (AR$ billions, INFLATION ADJUSTED) 2Q19 ROA (%, INFLATION ADJUSTED) 1Q20 2Q20 2Q19 ROE (%, INFLATION ADJUSTED) 2Q19 1Q20 EFFICIENCY (%, INFLATION ADJUSTED) 2Q20 +1,130 bps 47.4% 47.4% 1Q20 2Q20 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Net Interest Income NET INTEREST INCOME (AR$ billions, INFLATION ADJUSTED) 2 40 34 26 22 (10)Other interest income 15 9 -2 2Q19 1Q20 NET INTEREST INCOME (IN AR$ BILLIONS) 6 2Q20 Savings accounts represent less than 1% of expenses Interest Income Financial Sector CER/UVA clause adjustment income Commercial Retail From Private and Public Securities (20)Interest Expense Time deposits CER/UVA clause adjustment expense Checking accounts Other NII based on: • Decline in rates of interest-earning assets (COVID-19 support) • Fall in Monetary Policy rate offset by a higher position in LELIQ

• Decreasing trend in time deposit and interest-bearing checking account rates. Net Fee Income & Operating Expenses - Effective fee income strategy NET FEE INCOME (AR$ billions, INFLATION ADJUSTED) OPERATING EXPENSES (AR$ billions, INFLATION ADJUSTED) +9% -37% 17.9 12.9 11.2 2Q19 Fee Income 1Q20 Fee expenses 2Q20 Net Fee Income 2Q19 Personnel benefitsDepreciation and amortization Adminsitrative expensesOther operating expenses 1Q20 2Q20 Sound Risk Indicators - Molca* write-off NPL & COVERAGE (%, consolidated, INFLATION ADJUSTED) NPL PEER GROUP & FINANCIAL SYSTEM (%, INFLATION ADJUSTED) 5% 0% 4% 4% 3% 3% 2% 2% 1% 1% 4.08% 3.99% 2Q19 CoverageCost of RiskRetail NPL 1Q20 2Q20 NPLCommercial NPL Cost of Risk: calculated as Loan loss allowances / Total Loans and other financing Source: System: "Informe de Bancos", BCRA, as of June 2020. Peers & BBVA : 2Q20 Earnings Releases. *Molca: Molino Cañuelas 300% 250% System 200% SUPV 150% 100% GGAL 50% BBAR 0% BMA 5.10% 3.54% 1.56% 1.52% 6.10% Limited Public Sector Exposure % PUBLIC SECTOR EXPOSURE (EXCL. BCRA) /TOTAL ASSETS (INFLATION ADJUSTED) 10.0% 2Q19 1Q20 BBVAFinancial System* 2Q20 *Source: "Informe sobre bancos", BCRA, as of June 2020. As of January 2020, System figures are inflation adjusted and not comparable to prior periods. BBVA PUBLIC SECTOR EXPOSURE (AR$ billions, INFLATION ADJUSTED) 36.4 19.3 17.8 2Q20 2Q19 Public Debt in pesos 1Q20 Public Debt in US dollarsPublic Debt in pesos, US dollar-Linked Provinces and Public Sector loans amount for 0.2% in 2Q20 BBVA BCRA EXPOSURE (AR$ billions, INFLATION ADJUSTED) Provinces 81.4 62.6 111.6 2Q19 Repo 1Q20 2Q20 Repo LELIQs Liquid Assets - higher LELIQ position TOTAL LIQUID ASSETS (%, INFLATION ADJUSTED) PRIVATE DEPOSIT BASE (%, INFLATION ADJUSTED) -8% 247 235 238 402 2Q19 1Q20 Cash Other local and foreign financial institutionsLiquidity bills of B. C. R. A. B.C.R.A Government securitiesNet REPO transactions TOTAL LIQUID ASSETS/TOTAL DEPOSITS 2Q20 61% 68% 64% 2Q19 Time DepositsSavings Accounts 342 367 1Q20 Other Checking Accounts 2Q20 Investment accounts 69% LOW COST FUNDING Strong Capital Position - In Real Terms 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Capital Ratio Tier I 04 BBVA Purpose BBVA Defined a New Strategy in 2015: To Boost its Transformation OUR PURPOSE STRATEGIC PRIORITIES We are one team Better client experience Digital sales New business models Optimization of capital allocation Leading efficiency The best team BBVA Argentina Digital Client Strategy Approach Client acquisition as a key corporate strategic asset for growth Since 2017*, active clients increased 13% More than 290,000 clients Healthy NPL ratio With an approach in open market Successfully acquiring clients Without increasing the number of branches Payroll acquisition New clients, increasing payroll market share Ahead of curve in digital transformation Driving client acquisition and digital sales *As of December 2019 Consistently leading in customer satisfaction indicator Loyalty NPS* #1 BBVA Argentina Active Clients Since 2Q19, active clients increased 5%, more than 137,000 In thousands In thousands 0.76 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 2Q19 Total Retail Total SMEs Total CIB BBARSANGALBMA Active clients: holders of at least one active product. An active product is in most cases a product with at least "one movement" in the last 3 months, or a minimum balance. CIB does not include Mutual Fund clients Source: active credit cards and credit card market share based on Visa and Mastercard information. Active cards: number of cards that record movements by period end (purchases or extractions). 1Q20 2Q20 Geographic Structure as of December 2019 Successfully acquiring clients without increasing the number of branches Clients per branch increased 12% from 2017 to 2019 *Annual variation in number of branches Source: "Informe de entidades financieras", BCRA, as of December 2019. Last quarterly information available. Clients: from 2019 20-F for SUPV and GAL, 2019 Annual Report for BMA. Ahead of Curve in Digital Transformation Based on Global Strategy Digital client acquisition strategy based on a variable-cost selling model, exclusive and attractive offers, and key partners DIGITAL ACTIVE CLIENTS MILLION, % GROWTH 2Q19 1Q20 CUSTOMER PENETRATION RATE, % MOBILE ACTIVE CLIENTS MILLION, % GROWTH 2Q20 2Q19 1Q20 Digital customers: number of retail clients that have logged in any of the bank's digital platforms at least once during each of the last 3 months. 2Q20 Mobile customers: number of retail clients that have logged in the bank's mobile app at least once during each of the last 3 months. It is a sub-group of digital customers. Latest Digital Actions Payments We have implemented NFC technology, after a successful pilot trial through employees in February. Modo - Payment Solutions Soon to be launched new payment solution app, together with other Argentine banks, enabling wire transfers and cashless payments through mobile phones, and making all member banks' promotions available at purchase. Transformation Driving Digital Sales and Client Acquisition DIGITAL SALES (% OF TOTAL SALES YTD, % OF TRANSACTIONS AND PRV) 75.7% 41.9% PRV 2Q19 1Q20 Digital Sales PRV (% Retail) Digital Sales (% Units) Digital sales: % of sales done through digital channels and ATM over total sales. DIGITAL SALESPRV (Retail) Digital client acquisition strategy based on a variable-cost selling model, exclusive and attractive offers, and key partners 2Q20 PRV: Product Relative value for the Retail Segment, used as a proxy for economic value. Transactions (units) are weighted by a simplified NPV calculated for each product category in order to weight their contribution to the digital sales. Figures have been restated in order to include credit card related financing solutions and FX. Continuous improvement on efficiency Accelerated adoption of digital over traditional channels, and a migration from web to mobile TRANSACTIONS BY CHANNEL 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 ATM&ATS REMOTE CHANNELS % TRANSACTION GROWTH QoQ as of 2Q20 Mobile 4Q19 1Q20 MobileWeb Tellers Digital channels are a key pillar for the Bank's efficiency strategy Web June 2020 *corresponds to total effective employees, net of temporary contract employees. Consolidated. Branch reduction ongoing since 2019 (# of branches) 2Q19 2Q20 Employees* (in thousands) 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Asset Quality - Molca* write-off 2018 2019 Allowances as % of NPL 2018 Source: "Informe sobre bancos", BCRA, as of June 2020. Striped periods not adjusted by inflation. *Molca: Molino Cañuelas NPL as % of Private Lending BBVASystemPrivate Banks 2019 BBVASystemPrivate Banks 1Q20 2Q20 269% 1Q20 2Q20 Payroll Acquisition New clients, increasing payroll market share, sight deposits and cross-sell opportunities MORE payroll customers INCREASING payroll share In thousands 1Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Source: Ministerio de Trabajo de la República Argentina; SIPA, as of March 2020. Last quarterly available information.. 1Q19 4Q19 1Q20 05 Appendix Responsible Banking and Sustainability 2019 "In 2019, BBVA Argentina joined the UN Principles of Responsible Banking and signed the Sustainable Finance Protocol. Both initiatives seek to foster a sustainable banking system, fair and accountable towards the community, and are meant to help fulfill the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change." María Isabel Goiri Lartitegui Chairman BBVA BBVA ARGENTINA WAS THE FIRST PRIVATE BANK TO LAUNCH A NEW LINE OF PERSONAL LOANS CALLED "ECO-LOANS" FOR $12.2 million INVESTED IN ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT INVESTED IN SOCIAL PROGRAMS +$25 million OF OUR SELF-SERVICE TERMINALS SUPPORT ENVELOPE-FREE TRANSACTIONS 100% THE PURCHASE OF SUSTAINABLE GOODS THAT CONTRIBUTE TO CARE FOR THE ENVIRONMENT AND SUPPORT SDG 7. The Best Team >BBVA Volunteers 6,223 employees 47% Women 53% Men 0 Discrimination cases detected Global Volunteering Week at BBVA +730 employees 325 activities to contribute to the SDG Solidarity Project Contest $650,000 in prizes 21 dreams 4,800 direct beneficiaries HIGHLIGHTS OF THE GLOBAL ECO-EFFICIENCY PLAN 40% consumption per capitadecline in YoY paper87.7%of customers with product bundles are enrolled in e-statements 36.6% consumption per capita decline in year-on-year water82.5% of VISA customers are enrolled in e-statements 2019 11.9% per capita reduction of CO2 emissions 92.9% of MasterCard customers areenrolled in e-statements > The Bank strived to achieve the goal of eliminating plastic from its buildings Figures correspond to Bank only. Latest sustainable iniciatives Certification of green credit line The Bank certified a green credit line of $290 million to the Unión Transitoria de Empresas, to be allocated in the sanitation treatment project at Cuenca del Rio La Matanza - Riachuelo. Eco-efficiency plan The Bank has signed a 5 year contract with Central Puerto for the purchase of renewable energy of wind-power origin. As of August 1, 2020, the Reconquista 199 building will be supplying 88% of its energy requirements through this type of energy. Credit lines Línea Verde Green credit lines for SMEs are available for social purposes and sustainable investments, at a 35% rate with a 4 year duration. Equity Ownership OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE 6.93% Free Float 26.51% SUBSIDIARIES AND EQUITY PARTICIPATIONS BBVA Asset Management Argentina 100% BBVA Francés Valores1 96.99% PSA Finance* 50%Volkswagen Financial Services2 51% Consolidar AFJP(undergoing liquidation proceedings) 53.89% Rombo Compañía Financiera 40% BBVA Seguros 12.22% SubsidiariesJVs ANSES**ByMA*NYSE *Includes 0.07% in LATIBEX **Administración Nacional de la Seguridad Social or National Social Security Agency. Replacement of the pension and retirement fund system: in 2008 all resources formerly managed by the private pension and retirement system, including meaningful holdings in public companies were transferred o the Sustainability Guarantee Fund (Fondo de Garantía de Sustentabilidad) 1 As of October 1st, 2019, the merger between BBVA Argentina S.A. and BBVA Francés Valores S.A. was put into effect (merger by absorption process) Interbanking 11.11%Play Digital S.A. 33.33% Associates As of October 9th, 50.441 shares have been issued related to the merger by absorption with BBVA Francés Valores S.A., totaling 612,710,079 shares. As of the release of these consolidated financial statements, the increase in capital and the merger by absoprtion are pending registry approval by the I.G.J. 2 As of July 1st 2019 the Bank reports the activity of PSA and VWFS on a consolidated basis with BBVA Argentina, the same as it has been done with BBVA Asset Management Argentina S.A. BBVA Argentina Outstanding Corporate Bond Debt as of 2Q20 BADLAR- Private Banks rate : interest rate for fixed term deposits over 1 million pesos with a maturity of 30-to-35 days. UVA rate: unit measure that is daily adjusted to the CER index, according to the consumer price index. JVs corporate bonds not included. Dividends Year Net Income (millions AR$) Dividends (millions AR$) Total shares (millions) Dividends per share (AR$) Dividends per ADS (AR$) Payout Ratio Payment date 2019 31,352 2,500 612.7 4.08 12.24 8% To be confirmed* 2018 9,705 2,407 612.7 3.93 11.79 25% 05/16/2019 2017 3,878 970 612.7 1.58 4.75 25% 05/09/2018 2016 3,644 911 612.7 1.49 4.46 25% 08/10/2017 2015 3,785 900 536.9 1.68 5.03 24% 07/24/2016 2014 3,204 400 536.9 0.75 2.24 12% 03/18/2016 2013 2,024 29 536.9 0.05 0.16 1% 07/08/2014 2012 1,264 - 536.9 - - - - *The distribution is subject to BCRA prior authorization, which has not been granted yet. According to Communication "A" 6939 and 7035, the distribution of financial institutions' results is suspended until December 31, 2020. BBVA Argentina P&L Breakdown Income Statement BBVA ARG Consolidated Chg(%) In millions AR$ - Inflation adjusted 2Q20 1Q20 2Q19 QoQ YoY Interest income 22,342 25,935 33,805 (13.9%) (33.9%) Interest expense (6,465) (8,611) (14,648) 24.9% 55.9% Net interest income 15,876 17,325 19,157 (8.4%) (17.1%) Fee income 6,104 5,691 6,408 7.3% (4.7%) Fee expenses (2,996) (3,715) (3,560) 19.3% 15.8% Net fee income 3,109 1,977 2,848 57.3% 9.2% Net income from financial instruments at fair value 1,016 1,300 3,100 (21.8%) (67.2%) Net loss from write-down of assets at amortized cost and fair value through OCI (2,067) (134) (54) n.m n.m Foreign exchange and gold gains 1,494 1,304 1,914 14.6% (21.9%) Other operating income 1,142 1,095 6,450 4.3% (82.3%) Loan loss allowances (2,646) (1,711) (2,594) (54.7%) (2.0%) Net operating income 17,925 21,156 30,820 (15.3%) (41.8%) Personnel benefits (3,966) (4,678) (4,756) 15.2% 16.6% Administrative expenses (3,831) (3,783) (3,548) (1.3%) (8.0%) Depreciation and amortization (843) (867) (696) 2.8% (21.0%) Other operating expenses (2,585) (3,525) (8,944) 26.6% 71.1% Operating income 6,700 8,303 12,876 (19.3%) (48.0%) Income from associates and joint ventures 188 29 278 n.m (32.5%) Income from net monetary position (2,285) (2,765) (2,118) 17.4% (7.8%) Income before income tax 4,603 5,567 11,036 (17.3%) (58.3%) Income tax (2,046) (2,293) (2,478) 10.8% 17.4% Income for the period 2,557 3,274 8,558 (21.9%) (70.1%) Income for the period attributable to: Owners of the parent 2,510 3,244 8,563 (22.7%) (70.7%) Non-controlling interests 47 300 (4) 58.4% n.m Other comprehensive income 1,927 1,216 (4,654) 58.4% 141.4% (1) Excludes consolidation with PSA and VWFS. Proforma (1) 2Q20 21,129 (5,952) 15,177 6,103 (2,972) 3,131 1,262 (2,067) 1,503 1,168 (2,612) 17,561 (3,890) (3,768) (837) (2,718) 6,349 258 (2,126) 4,480 (1,945) 2,535 2,510 260 1,926 BBVA Argentina Balance Sheet Balance Sheet BBVA ARG Consolidated Chg (%) In millions AR$ - Inflation adjusted 2Q20 1Q20 2Q19 QoQ YoY Assets Cash and deposits in banks 112,525 154,393 129,846 (27.1%) (13.3%) Cash 50,468 39,332 22,636 28.3% 123.0% Financial institutions and correspondents 62,057 115,061 107,210 (46.1%) (42.1%) B.C.R.A 57,915 110,432 104,904 (47.6%) (44.8%) Other local and foreign financial institutions 4,142 4,628 2,306 (10.5%) 79.6% Debt securities at fair value through profit or loss 9,756 9,546 9,409 2.2% 3.7% Derivatives 1,057 2,271 2,624 (53.5%) (59.7%) Repo transactions 34,267 3,374 8,458 n.m 305.2% Other financial assets 6,377 19,592 10,530 (67.4%) (39.4%) Loans and other financing 243,226 230,229 266,503 5.6% (8.7%) Non-financial public sector 0 1 0 (73.7%) (66.3%) B.C.R.A - 12 0 (100.0%) (100.0%) Other financial institutions 3,504 5,296 10,855 (33.8%) (67.7%) Non-financial private sector and residents abroad 239,722 224,920 255,648 6.6% (6.2%) Other debt securities 81,502 68,237 99,595 19.4% (18.2%) Financial assets pledged as collateral 10,749 7,182 9,068 49.7% 18.5% Current income tax assets 9 0 1 n.m n.m Investments in equity instruments 1,805 1,909 2,733 (5.5%) (34.0%) Investments in subsidiaries and associates 1,229 1,187 3,065 3.5% (59.9%) Property and equipment 28,270 28,801 32,081 (1.8%) (11.9%) Intangible assets 1,068 969 1,002 10.2% 6.5% Deferred income tax assets 5,281 7,815 (2,225) (32.4%) 337.3% Other non-financial assets 4,772 4,515 2,939 5.7% 62.3% Non-current assets held for sale 189 189 189 - (0.0%) Total Assets 542,080 540,207 575,818 0.3% (5.9%) (1) Excludes consolidation with PSA and VWFS. 112,163 50,468 61,695 57,571 4,124 9,756 1,057 34,267 6,241 232,565 0 - 6,677 225,887 81,502 10,748 9 1,805 3,123 28,228 1,067 4,885 4,660 189 532,264 BBVA Argentina Balance Sheet Balance Sheet BBVA ARG Consolidated Chg (%) In millions AR$ - Inflation adjusted Liabilities 2Q20 1Q20 2Q19 QoQ YoY Deposits Non-financial public sector Financial sector Non-financial private sector and residents abroad Liabilities at fair value through profit or loss Derivatives Other financial liabilities Financing received from the B.C.R.A. and other financial institutions Corporate bonds issued Current income tax liabilities Provisions Deferred income tax liabilities Other non-financial liabilities Total Liabilities 345.586 407.150 8,0% 49,3% (0,9%) 7,6% (8,3%) 3.660 5.190 341.624 - 302 401.538 423 5,3% (29,2%) (8,5%) 1.651 N/A (100,0%) 349 3.267 (34,3%) (93,0%) 45.132 32.931 (37,4%) (14,2%) 3.822 4.699 33,4% 8,5% 7.902 6.180 (46,8%) (32,0%) 12.200 6.580 (73,5%) (50,8%) 11.880 - 10.625 (7,4%) 3,5% 67 N/A (93,4%) 19.790 446.661 18.496 491.647 10,3% 0,1% 18,1% (9,1%) Equity Share Capital Non-capitalized contributions Capital adjustments Reserves Retained earnings Other accumulated comprehensive income Income for the period Equity attributable to owners of the Parent Equity attributable to non-controlling interests Total Equity Total Liabilities and Equity (1) Excludes consolidation with PSA and VWFS. 613 613 - 0,0% 22.017 22.006 (0,0%) 0,1% 15.452 15.452 (0,0%) 0,0% 49.781 49.800 65,6% 65,6% 11.022 (15.266) (344,7%) (76,7%) (10.734) 119 41,9% n.m 1.819 93.546 540.207 * 91.727 3.244 48 84.172 575.818 84.123 13.694 77,3% 1,5% 2,9% 1,5% 0,3% (58,0%) 10,6% n.m 12,8% (5,9%) 372.431 5.463 385 366.583 - 230 27.841 308 2.948 3.161 10.946 4 21.291 439.161 613 22.017 15.452 82.448 (26.973) (7.008) 5.754 93.077 26 93.103 532.264 Investor Relations Contact investorelations-arg@bbva.comwww.ir.bbva.com.ar Attachments Original document

