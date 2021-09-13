Banco BBVA Argentina S A : Form 6-K)

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.

Buenos Aires,

September 10th 2021

Securities and Exchange Commission

Relevant Event - BCRA authorizes new Director and Regular Statutory Auditor.

With due consideration:

We hereby address you in order to inform that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A has been notified of the Resolution N° 291 issued by the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic on September 9th, 2021, whereby no remarks were made concerning that Mr. Ernesto Mario San Gil, holder of identity card N° 12.601.664, may act as Director of the Bank and Mrs. Vanesa Claudia Rodríguez, holder of identity card N° 22.486.865, may act as Regular Statutory Auditor of our company.

Yours faithfully,

