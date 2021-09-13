Log in
    BBAR   ARP125991090

BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S.A.

(BBAR)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange - 09/10
249.4 ARS   -0.99%
BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S A : Form 6-K)
PU
BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S A : Form 6-K)
PU
BANCO BBVA : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Banco BBVA Argentina S A : Form 6-K)

09/13/2021 | 06:12am EDT
Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Item

1.

Relevant Event

'BCRA authorizes new Director

and Regular Statutory Auditor'

Buenos Aires,

September 10th 2021

Securities and Exchange Commission

Relevant Event - BCRA authorizes new Director and Regular Statutory Auditor.

With due consideration:

We hereby address you in order to inform that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A has been notified of the Resolution N° 291 issued by the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic on September 9th, 2021, whereby no remarks were made concerning that Mr. Ernesto Mario San Gil, holder of identity card N° 12.601.664, may act as Director of the Bank and Mrs. Vanesa Claudia Rodríguez, holder of identity card N° 22.486.865, may act as Regular Statutory Auditor of our company.

Yours faithfully,

Av. Córdoba 111, piso 31 (C1054AAA) Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina

IGJ 21-07-21 N° 11156 L° 103 T SA (T.O)

Disclaimer

Banco BBVA Argentina SA published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 10:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 112 B 1 141 M 1 141 M
Net income 2021 29 303 M 299 M 299 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,59x
Yield 2021 1,01%
Capitalization 153 B 1 558 M 1 561 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,37x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 5 924
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 249,40 ARS
Average target price 176,18 ARS
Spread / Average Target -29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martín Ezequiel Zarich Chief Executive Officer
Ernesto Ramón Gallardo Jimenez Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Maria Isabel Goiri Lartitegui Chairman
Leandro Álvarez Chief Engineering & Data Officer
Gustavo Siciliano Director-System & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S.A.60.23%1 558
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.23.84%470 216
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION32.86%338 868
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.14%214 061
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.13%200 404
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY46.89%182 037