Banco BBVA Argentina S A : Form 6-K)

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.
Buenos Aires,
September 10th 2021
Securities and Exchange Commission
Relevant Event - BCRA authorizes new Director and Regular Statutory Auditor.
With due consideration:
We hereby address you in order to inform that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A has been notified of the Resolution N° 291 issued by the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic on September 9th, 2021, whereby no remarks were made concerning that Mr. Ernesto Mario San Gil, holder of identity card N° 12.601.664, may act as Director of the Bank and Mrs. Vanesa Claudia Rodríguez, holder of identity card N° 22.486.865, may act as Regular Statutory Auditor of our company.
Yours faithfully,
