Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Argentina
  4. Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
  5. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBAR   ARP125991090

BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S.A.

(BBAR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange - 09/20
226.1 ARS   -9.79%
05:12pBANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S A : Relevant Event Front Line Management Modifications (Form 6-K)
PU
05:12pBANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S A : Form 6-K)
PU
09/13BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S A : Form 6-K)
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco BBVA Argentina S A : Form 6-K)

09/21/2021 | 05:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Item

1.

Relevant Event

Call for the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting

to be held on November 3rd, 2021.

Dividends Distribution Proposal

Buenos Aires, September 21, 2021

Securities and Exchange Commission

Relevant Event. Call for the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting to be held on November 3rd, 2021. Dividends Distribution Proposal.

We address you, as Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. proxies, to inform you that the Board of Directors in his meeting held on the date hereof, has resolved:

1) To call for the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting to be held on November 3rd, 2021, at 9 a.m.

In this regard, we inform that the Meeting shall be held virtually according to the provisions of Section 22 of the By-laws (after the amendment, registered and approved by the Meeting held on April 20th, 2021) and CNV General Resolution 830/2020 as applicable.

In this sense, we hereby inform that all the Shareholders shall have the same right and opportunity to participate in the Meeting as if it were held in person. The virtual Meeting shall be held through WebEx platform, video conferences and virtual meetings system provided by Cisco which enables (i) free access to the Meeting by all the participants (shareholders and/or their proxies, Directors, General Manager, members of the Supervisory Committee and their staff); (ii) the possibility of participation in it with voice and vote though the simultaneous transmission of sound, images and speeches during the holding of all the Meeting, guaranteeing the principle of equal treatment to all the participants; and (iii) the recording of the development of the Meeting in digital form and keeping of digital copy support.

The shareholders shall have to communicate their attendance to the Meeting by email addressed to investorelations-arg@bbva.com, Inés Lanusse, serving such sending as sufficient evidence for clearance, with at least three (3) business days in advance to the date of the meeting, i.e until October 28th, 2021 at 6 p.m. including it. Unless otherwise indicated, there shall be used the same email address from which each shareholder informed its attendance to inform the link of the video conference. In case of proxies, the corresponding enabling instrument, duly authenticated, shall be delivered to the Company at least five (5) business days in advance to the holding of the meeting.

Av. Córdoba 111, piso 31 (C1054AAA) Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina

IGJ 21-07-21 N° 11.156 L.103 T SA (T.O)

At the opening of the Meeting, each one of the participants shall evidence his or her identity and indicate the place of location. During the development of the session, the shareholders may participate with voice and issue their votes either in oral form or electronically (with audio and image). The shareholders that have been registered to the Meeting in the statutory time limit, shall be sent instructions so they may participate through the described system.

Members of the Company Supervisory Committee who participate in the Meeting shall control due compliance with the legal, ruling and statutory regulations.

2) To distribute as dividend in cash the amount of $ 6.500.000.000 Argentine Currency (Pesos), through the partial write-off of the voluntary reserve fund for future profit distributions, subject to the prior authorization of the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic. This proposal will be considered in the above mentioned Shareholders Meeting.

Yours truly.

BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S.A.

Av. Córdoba 111, piso 31 (C1054AAA) Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina

IGJ 21-07-21 N° 11.156 L.103 T SA (T.O)

Disclaimer

Banco BBVA Argentina SA published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 21:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S.A.
05:12pBANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S A : Relevant Event Front Line Management Modifications (Form 6-K)
PU
05:12pBANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S A : Form 6-K)
PU
09/13BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S A : Form 6-K)
PU
08/24BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S A : Form 6-K)
PU
08/24BANCO BBVA : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/24Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. Reports Unaudited Consolidated Earnings Results for the Secon..
CI
07/22BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S A : Securities and Exchange Commission (Form 6-K)
PU
06/29Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. Announces Board Changes
CI
06/23BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S A : BBVA-Work life balance, more important than ever
AQ
05/26BANCO BBVA : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 112 B 1 135 M 1 135 M
Net income 2021 29 303 M 298 M 298 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,69x
Yield 2021 1,12%
Capitalization 139 B 1 407 M 1 408 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,24x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 5 924
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 226,10 ARS
Average target price 176,18 ARS
Spread / Average Target -22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martín Ezequiel Zarich Chief Executive Officer
Ernesto Ramón Gallardo Jimenez Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Maria Isabel Goiri Lartitegui Chairman
Leandro Álvarez Chief Engineering & Data Officer
Gustavo Siciliano Director-System & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S.A.45.26%1 407
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.24.09%457 068
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION29.03%329 107
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.30%242 901
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.61%197 407
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY51.79%188 115