Banco BBVA Argentina S A : Relevant Event Front Line Management Modifications (Form 6-K)

09/21/2021 | 05:12pm EDT
Relevant Event

Front Line Management Modifications

Buenos Aires, September 21, 2021

Messrs.

Securities and Exchange Commission

RE: Relevant Event. Front Line Management Modifications.

We hereby inform you in our capacity as proxies of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. that the Board of Directors decided at its meeting held today, to make modifications within the Front Line Management.

In this regard, the Board had knowledge of Mr. Gustavo Alonso retirement as Commercial Director, and consequently appointed Mr. Pablo Hernán Jordan to perform his duties as from October 15th 2021.

Sincerely yours.

BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S.A.

Av. Córdoba 111, piso 31 (C1054AAA) Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina

IGJ 21-07-21 N° 11156 L° 103 T SA (T.O)

Disclaimer

Banco BBVA Argentina SA published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 21:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 112 B 1 135 M 1 135 M
Net income 2021 29 303 M 298 M 298 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,69x
Yield 2021 1,12%
Capitalization 139 B 1 407 M 1 408 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,24x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 5 924
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 226,10 ARS
Average target price 176,18 ARS
Spread / Average Target -22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martín Ezequiel Zarich Chief Executive Officer
Ernesto Ramón Gallardo Jimenez Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Maria Isabel Goiri Lartitegui Chairman
Leandro Álvarez Chief Engineering & Data Officer
Gustavo Siciliano Director-System & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S.A.45.26%1 407
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.24.09%457 068
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION29.03%329 107
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.30%242 901
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.61%197 407
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY51.79%188 115