Banco BBVA Argentina S A : Relevant Event Front Line Management Modifications (Form 6-K)

Buenos Aires, September 21, 2021
Messrs.
Securities and Exchange Commission
RE: Relevant Event. Front Line Management Modifications.
We hereby inform you in our capacity as proxies of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. that the Board of Directors decided at its meeting held today, to make modifications within the Front Line Management.
In this regard, the Board had knowledge of Mr. Gustavo Alonso retirement as Commercial Director, and consequently appointed Mr. Pablo Hernán Jordan to perform his duties as from October 15th 2021.
Sincerely yours.
BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S.A.
Av. Córdoba 111, piso 31 (C1054AAA) Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina
IGJ 21-07-21 N° 11156 L° 103 T SA (T.O)
