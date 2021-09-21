Banco BBVA Argentina S A : Relevant Event Front Line Management Modifications (Form 6-K)

Relevant Event Front Line Management Modifications

Buenos Aires, September 21, 2021

Messrs.

Securities and Exchange Commission

RE: Relevant Event. Front Line Management Modifications .

We hereby inform you in our capacity as proxies of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. that the Board of Directors decided at its meeting held today, to make modifications within the Front Line Management.

In this regard, the Board had knowledge of Mr. Gustavo Alonso retirement as Commercial Director, and consequently appointed Mr. Pablo Hernán Jordan to perform his duties as from October 15th 2021.

Sincerely yours.

BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S.A.

Av. Córdoba 111, piso 31 (C1054AAA) Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina

IGJ 21-07-21 N° 11156 L° 103 T SA (T.O)