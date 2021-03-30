Log in
Banco BBVA Argentina S A : Answer to the Information request on the Agenda – ANSES – 2021

03/30/2021
Buenos Aires, March 30, 2021

Securities and Exchange Commission

RE: Relevant Event

Annual General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting to be held on April 20, 2021.

Fondo de Garantía de Sustentabilidad del Sistema Integrado Previsional Argentino (Fund of Sustainability Guarantee - Argentine Integrated Social Security System) (Shareholder ANSES) - Answer to the Information request on the Agenda.

Dear Sirs:

We address you to submit copy of the answer sent on the day hereof to Fund of Sustainability Guarantee - Argentine Integrated Social Security System (Shareholder ANSES) related to the information requested to us on the proposals to be discussed at the next Annual General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting to be held on April 20, 2021.

Yours truly.

BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S.A.

Córdoba 111, piso 31 (C1054AAA) Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina

IGJ 17-10-19 N° 21332 L° 97 T SA (T.O)

Buenos Aires, March 30, 2021.

Fondo de Garantía de Sustentabilidad

del Sistema Integrado Previsional Argentino

(Fund of Sustainability Guarantee - Argentine Integrated Social Security System)

C/O: Paola Rolotti

Re. Note N° 2021-24646631-ANSES-DGAS#ANSES- Information Requirement - BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S.A. - April 20, 2021. "Annual General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting to be held on April, 2021".

Dear Sirs,

We address you in response to the Note received on March 19, in which Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. ("BBVA Argentina") Board First Vice president-in-office is required certain information in order to exercise the political rights in the Annual General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting to be held on April 20, 2021 (the "Meeting").

Pursuant to the requirement, we hereby provide you the required information:

  1. Detail of the shareholding composition as of the date hereof. Please include a detail of the shareholders register in which it is specified the percentages corresponding to each shareholder with a participation higher than 5%, by type of share, indicating total of votes and total of shares.
    Please have the following as a form.

Shares Composition

Data to:

BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S.A.

Shareholders

Amount of Shares

%

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

244,870,968

39.97%

BBV América S.L.

160,060,144

26.13%

The Bank of New York Mellon

125,571,454

20.50%

FGS ANSES

42,439,494

6.93%

Remaining balance

39,718,578

6.48%

Total

612,659,638

100.00%

Ordinary shares, sole class, 1 vote each one.

As regards this item, we inform the ordinary holding as of February 28, 2021, in the following table:

1

Amount of

Total shares %

Shareholder

Ordinary Shares

February 2021

February 2021

GRUPO BBVA

407,735,359

66.55%

BBVA SA (3)

244,870,968

39.97%

BBV AMERICA S.L. (1); (3)

160,060,144

26.13%

CORPORACIÓN GENERAL FINANCIERA SA (3)

2,520,509

0.41%

CIERVANA (3)

283,738

0.05%

ACC. NO AGRUPADOS DEL PAÍS

62,724,933

10.24%

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON ADRS (2)

99,307,764

16.21%

LATIBEX

407,074

0.07%

ANSES FGS LAW 26425

42,439,494

6.93%

NOT IDENTIFIED

45,014

0.01%

TOTAL

612,659,638

100.00%

  1. BBV América S.L. is controlled by BBVA. It holds directly 26.13 % of the BBVA Argentinaʼs capital stock.
  2. As agent holder of ADSs.
  3. BBVA S.A.; BBV América SL; Corporación General. Financiera S.A. and Ciervana, corporations which are part of the BBVA Group.

In accordance with the requested form table, we hereby inform the ordinary holdings as of February 28, 2021, as follows:

Amount of

Shareholder

Ordinary

Total shares

Shares

% February 2021

February 2021

BBVA SA

244,870,968

39.97%

BBV AMERICA S.L.

160,060,144

26.13%

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON ADRS (1)

99,307,764

16.21%

ANSES FGS LAW 26425

42,439,494

6.93%

Remaining balance

45,014

10.78%

TOTAL

612,659,638

100.00%

(1) As agent holder of ADSs.

  1. A signed copy of the Board of Directors Meeting Minutes convening the Shareholders Meeting.

We hereby inform that the text of the Boardʼs Meeting Minutes convening an Annual General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholers Meeting to be held on November 20, 2021 at 11.00 a.m. is available in the Comisión Nacional de Valores (the Argentine Securities Commission or "CNV") Online Information System ("AIF" or Autopista de Información Financiera) under ID 2721521.

2

  1. Composition of the Board of Directors at present (regular and alternate members) indicating the date of appointment and the duration of their term of office.

BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S.A.

Expiration of the

term of office

Full First and Last Name

Position

Appointment

(mm - dd - year)

Isabel Goiri Lartitegui

President

April 24, 2019

12/31/2020

Jorge Delfín Luna

First Vice President

May 15, 2020

12/31/2022

Alfredo Castillo Triguero

Second Vice President

May 15, 2020

12/31/2022

Juan Manuel Ballesteros Castellano

Director

May 15, 2020

12/31/2022

Oscar Miguel Castro

Director

April 10, 2018

12/31/2020

Gabriel Eugenio Milstein

Director

April 10, 2018

12/31/2020

Adriana María Fernández de Melero

Director

May 15, 2020

12/31/2022

Javier Pérez Cardete

Alternate Director

April 24, 2019

12/31/2021

Gustavo Alberto Mazzolini Casas

Alternate Director

April 24, 2019

12/31/2021

Gabriel Alberto Chaufán

Alternate Director

April 24, 2019

12/31/2021

  1. On the following items of the Agenda, published in the Official Gazette, it is required as follows:

a. (Item 3) "Consideration of the Integrated Report, Financial Statements, Supplementary Information and other Accounting Information, Report of the Supervisory Committee and Auditor Report related to corporate Fiscal Year No. 146, ended on December 31, 2020".

It is hereby requested to provide copy of all the corresponding accounting documentation under section 234 of Law 19.550 approved and signed by the Board of Directors, members of the Supervisory Committee and External Auditor.

The CNV, through General Resolution No. 777/2018, provided that issuing entities subject to their supervision shall apply to their annual Financial Statements, for intermediate and special periods closing as of December 31, 2018, including it, the restatement method, in constant currency, in accordance with the provisions of IAS 29.

In this context, please confirm whether the financial statements submitted for consideration corresponding to fiscal year 2020 shall be restated in constant currency. If so, please provide a detail of the index applied.

Additionally, it is also requested to provide any other supporting information that

3

may be relevant to consider the item.

We hereby inform that the Integrated Report and the financial statements prepared as of December 31, 2020 were published in the CNV Online Information System (AIF) under number 2720635. Also, please be informed that the Bank reported its financial statements in constant currency. This was done in accordance with the accounting information guidelines established by the Argentine Central Bank (BCRA) under Communication "A" 6651 issued on February 22, 2019, which provided that the restatement of the financial statements to reflect the effects of inflation will be applicable for the fiscal years beginning on or after January 1, 2020. This circumstance is disclosed in Note 5.20 to the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2020.

As stated in Note 5.20, IAS 29 provides for the reporting of financial statements expressed in terms of the measuring unit as of the closing of the informed period when the functional currency of and entity is that of a hyperinflationary economy. In order to indentify the existence of a hyperinflationary context, IAS 29 provides so qualitative guidelines as one quantitative guideline which expresses that the accumulated inflation rate for the last three years has to reach or exceed 100%. In the case of Argentina, the professional agencies came to the consensus that the economy is deemed hyperinflationary in accordance with the guidelines set forth in IAS 29, as from July 1, 2018.

To that end, the following price indexes were used:

  • For items following December, 2016: Consumer Price Index (CPI) prepared by the Argentine INDEC.
  • For items previous to December 2016: the price index as published by the FACPCE (the Argentine Association of Economics Sciences Professional Councils).

In this respect, on March 9, 2021, the external auditors issued their auditor's report on the financial statements as of December 31, 2020 - and reference is made to that report

  • and therein expressed their opinion in paragraph b), as explained in Note 5 to the Consolidated Financial Statement, and under the guidelines established by the Argentine Central Bank, through Communications "A" 6778 and 6651, the Entity has adopted, as of January 1, 2020, the changes in its accounting policies, derived from the implementation of IFRS 9 to the end of the recognition of its financial assets impairment excluding the non financial public sector debt securities, and IAS 29, for reporting of financial statements expressed in terms of the measuring unit as of closing. Said changes are applied with retroactive effect as of January 1, 2019 as set forth by the regulatory agency, which imply changes to the financial statements as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, reported to comparative effect, described in the mentioned note.
    1. (Item 4) "Consideration of the management of the Board of Directors, General Manager and the Supervisory Committee, in relation with the corporate Fiscal Year N° 146, ended on December 31, 2020."

On this topic, information is requested regarding the management duties performed by the Supervisory Committee, detailing expressly each member's performance.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco BBVA Argentina SA published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 20:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
