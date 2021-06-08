Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBVA   ES0113211835

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.

(BBVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BBVA, Unions Agree to 2,935 Job Cuts in Spain

06/08/2021 | 12:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Xavier Fontdegloria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has reached an agreement with unions to cut 2,935 jobs, Spanish labor union Comisiones Obreras said Tuesday.

The final number of redundancies is lower than the 3,798 layoffs initially planned by the Spanish bank, which said the job cuts are needed amid a shift toward online banking and digitalization. The job cuts represent around 10% of its workforce in Spain.

The agreement includes measures to guarantee that most of the cuts are implemented through a voluntary redundancy program, Comisiones Obreras said. A spokesman for BBVA declined to comment.

Lenders in Spain have been cutting costs, either alone or through tie-ups, as low interest rates stifle profits.

Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-08-21 1247ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A. -0.28% 5.313 Delayed Quote.32.04%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.03% 34610.03 Delayed Quote.13.56%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC -1.01% 210.615 Delayed Quote.26.44%
All news about BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.
12:48pBBVA, Unions Agree to 2,935 Job Cuts in Spain
DJ
11:53aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA S A  : Spain's BBVA to cut 2,935 jobs in Spain, ..
RE
06:29aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Amgen, Biogen, Halfords, J Sainsbury, Uber...
12:50aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA S A  : Fitch Maintains Ratings, Outlook on Spain..
MT
06/07CAIXABANK S A  : Unions prolong layoff negotiations with Caixabank, call off str..
RE
06/04TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI A.S. : Regarding the Capital Increase of Garanti Holding..
DJ
06/04Mondi Secures $908 Million Sustainability-Linked Revolving Facility
MT
06/03MARKET CHATTER : BBVA Proposes Revising Layoffs to Below 3,000
MT
06/03BBVA, Unions Enter Final Stage of Talks Over Layoffs
DJ
06/03BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA S A  : BBVA renews its investment banking strate..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 19 885 M 24 215 M 24 215 M
Net income 2021 3 067 M 3 734 M 3 734 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 3,52%
Capitalization 35 484 M 43 215 M 43 211 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,78x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 122 021
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 5,17 €
Last Close Price 5,33 €
Spread / Highest target 23,9%
Spread / Average Target -2,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -60,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Onur Genç Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer & Global Head-Finance
Carlos Torres Vila Group Executive Chairman
Juan Pi Llorens Lead Independent Director
Lourdes Máiz Carro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.32.04%43 278
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.30.37%501 474
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION42.26%369 509
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.80%273 705
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.29.69%224 658
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.26%202 270