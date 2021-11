BBVA's Chairman Says Risks Of Current Deal In Turkey Are Already Priced In

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Chairman Of Spain's BBVA, Carlos Torres:

* SAYS ITS HEDGING POLICY ON FOREIGN EXCHANGE MARKETS WILL STAY ASKED ABOUT TURKEY, WILL DO POTENTIAL ADJUSTMENTS ALONG THE WAY

* SAYS IS WELL AWARE OF PERFORMANCE OF TURKISH LIRA, CURRENT CRISIS, SUFFERED THAT ON BANK'S BALANCE SHEET

* SAYS RISKS OF CURRENT DEAL IN TURKEY ARE ALREADY PRICED IN

* SAYS ENTRY PRICE IN TURKEY IS KEY AND CONSIDERS IT TO BE VERY ATTRACTIVE FOR SHAREHOLDERS

* SAYS "METRICS" OF DEAL IN TURKEY ARE UNBEATABLE TAKING INTO ACCOUNT THE PRICE

* CEO ONUR GENC SAYS IS AWARE THAT EXPOSURE TO EMERGING MARKETS IS INCREASING, SAYS TRANSACTION IN TURKEY "AT THIS PRICE IT IS AN AMAZING DEAL" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)