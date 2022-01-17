Log in
    BBVA   ES0113211835

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.

(BBVA)
  Report
BBVA to Return More Than EUR7 Billion to Shareholders for 2021-22

01/17/2022 | 03:46am EST
By Cristina Roca

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA plans to distribute more than 7 billion euros ($7.99 billion) to shareholders for 2021 and 2022, the company's chief executive said Monday.

The Spanish bank plans to distribute the amount, equivalent to about 20% of its market capitalization, via a EUR3.5 billion buyback initiated last year and dividends for the two years, Chief Executive Carlos Torres Vila said.

The company has set a payout policy of about 40%-50% of its consolidated ordinary profit.

Following the share buyback and assuming BBVA's offer for the shares it doesn't already own in Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS is fully accepted, the company will still have more than EUR2 billion in excess capital, Mr. Torres Vila said.


Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-22 0345ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A. 0.24% 5.781 Delayed Quote.9.83%
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI A.S. -0.17% 11.86 End-of-day quote.5.24%
Financials
Sales 2021 20 610 M 23 524 M 23 524 M
Net income 2021 4 241 M 4 841 M 4 841 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,89x
Yield 2021 4,35%
Capitalization 38 355 M 43 809 M 43 778 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,86x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 113 117
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 5,77 €
Average target price 6,42 €
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Onur Genç Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rafael Salinas Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Torres Vila Group Executive Chairman
Juan Pi Llorens Lead Independent Director
Lourdes Máiz Carro Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.9.83%43 809
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-0.29%464 844
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.69%392 099
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.05%251 124
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY21.01%225 610
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-1.42%192 430