BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.

(BBVA)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/30 03:59:59 pm
2.334 EUR   +0.13%
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S A : 2Q20 Corporate Presentation
PU
09/29U.S. housing market to remain a bright spot in a weak economy
RE
09/25BBVA : UBS gives a Neutral rating
MD
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S A : 2Q20 Corporate Presentation

09/30/2020 | 04:40pm EDT

Group BBVA

2Q20 Results

BBVA Corporate Presentation

2

Disclaimer

This document is only provided for information purposes and does not constitute, nor should it be interpreted as, an offer to sell or exchange or acquire, or an invitation for offers to buy securities issued by any of the aforementioned companies. Any decision to buy or invest in securities in relation to a specific issue must be made solely and exclusively on the basis of the information set out in the pertinent prospectus filed by the company in relation to such specific issue. No one who becomes aware of the information contained in this report should regard it as definitive, because it is subject to changes and modifications.

This document contains or may contain forward looking statements (in the usual meaning and within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding intentions, expectations or projections of BBVA or of its management on the date thereof, that refer to or incorporate various assumptions and projections, including projections about the future earnings of the business. The statements contained herein are b ased on our current projections, but the actual results may be substantially modified in the future by various risks and other factors that may cause the results or final decisions to differ from such intentions, projections or estimates. These factors include, without limitation, (1) the market situation, macroeconomic factors, regulatory, political or government guidelines, (2) domestic and international stock market movements, exchange rates and interest rates, (3) competitive pressures, (4) technological changes, (5) alterations in the financial situation, creditworthiness or solvency of our customers, debtors or counterparts. These factors could cause or result in actual events differing from the information and intentions stated, projected or forecast in this document or in other past or future documents. BBVA does not undertake to publicly revise the contents of this orany other document, either if the events are not as described herein, or if such events lead to changes in the informationcontained in this document.

This document may contain summarised information or information that has not been audited, and its recipients are invited to consult the documentation and public information filed by BBVA with stock market supervisory bodies, in particular, the prospectuses and periodical information filed with the Spanish Securities Exchange Commission (CNMV) and the Annual Report on Form 20-F and informationon Form 6-K that are filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Distribution of this document in other jurisdictions may be prohibited, and recipients into whose possessionthis document comes shall be solely responsible for informing themselves about, and observing any such restrictions. By accepting this document youagree to be bound by the foregoing restrictions.

BBVA Corporate Presentation

3

OUR PURPOSE

To bring the age of opportunity to everyone

BBVA'S GLOBAL PRESENCE

JUNE 2020

Countries Branches Employees

>30 7,699 125,041 46% 54%

CUSTOMERS & DIGITAL SALES

JUNE 2020

CUSTOMERS DIGITAL SALES

79.1 million

PRV*

Mobile

47.5%

Digital

customers

customers

Units

34.3 m

31.5 m

63.2%

  1. Product Relative Valueas aproxy of lifetime economic representation of units sold. (**) Excluding BBVAUSA goodwill impairment

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

JUNE 2020

Loans and advances

Deposits

Total assets

to customers - gross

from customers

753,824 €m

400,764 €m

402,184 €m

Net attributable profit 2Q20

NPL ratio

Coverage ratio

636 €m

3.7%

85%

TBV per share

CET 1 FL

+ Shareholders

ROE* *

ROTE**

remuneration

11.22%

6.13

4.1%

4.6%

SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT AND DIRECT

CONTRIBUTION TO SOCIETY

BBVA's Pledge 2025

Allocated to social programs

104.5 €m

€100 billion

MOBILIZED between 2018 and 2025

BBVA Purpose

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 20:39:11 UTC
