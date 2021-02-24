Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S A : BBVA Considers Cutting 3,000 Jobs in Spain -Expansion

--Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA is considering cutting 3,000 jobs in Spain, around 10% of its workforce in the country, Expansion reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The Spanish bank aims to carry out the reductions in the first half of the year, according to the Spanish business newspaper.

--BBVA wasn't immediately available for comment when contacted by The Wall Street Journal.

Full story in Spanish: https://bit.ly/3snIK9o

