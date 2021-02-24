Log in
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.

(BBVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S A : BBVA Considers Cutting 3,000 Jobs in Spain -Expansion

02/24/2021 | 04:28am EST
--Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA is considering cutting 3,000 jobs in Spain, around 10% of its workforce in the country, Expansion reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The Spanish bank aims to carry out the reductions in the first half of the year, according to the Spanish business newspaper.

--BBVA wasn't immediately available for comment when contacted by The Wall Street Journal.

Full story in Spanish: https://bit.ly/3snIK9o

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-21 0428ET

Financials
Sales 2021 21 132 M 25 684 M 25 684 M
Net income 2021 2 991 M 3 635 M 3 635 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,69x
Yield 2021 3,62%
Capitalization 30 540 M 37 135 M 37 119 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,45x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 123 174
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 4,47 €
Last Close Price 4,59 €
Spread / Highest target 43,6%
Spread / Average Target -2,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Onur Genç Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer & Global Head-Finance
Carlos Torres Vila Group Executive Chairman
Juan Pi Llorens Lead Independent Director
Lourdes Máiz Carro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.13.75%37 135
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.53%459 270
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION17.19%307 277
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.77%283 329
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.26.39%216 516
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.15%208 466
