Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.    BBVA   ES0113211835

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.

(BBVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S A : BBVA Expects Lower Cost of Risk Next Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 05:11am EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA said Friday that it expects its cost of risk to decline next year from this year's level.

The Spanish bank also sees core revenue growing at constant euros, while cost control will be a priority for management, it said in a presentation of third-quarter results.

Cost of risk is a measure of risk level of business activities, which compares provisions to cover potential loan losses with the volume of outstanding loan.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com; @pietrolombard10

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-30-20 0510ET


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.
05:11aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA S A : BBVA Expects Lower Cost of Risk Next Year
DJ
02:23aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA S A : BBVA 3Q Profit Beat Expectations
DJ
02:20aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA S A : 3Q20 Results Presentation
PU
10/21BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA S A : 3Q20 Results Presentation Announcement
PU
10/21Spanish court clears banks of market abuse in mortgage case
RE
10/21Supreme Court says Spanish mortgage price index IRPH was not market abuse
RE
10/19Sabadell set to speed up cost cutting at Britain's TSB
RE
10/19ECB's De Guindos says mergers can improve banks' profitability
RE
10/19ECB's De Guindos says mergers can improve banks' profitability
RE
10/19Ceo of spain's bbva says bank is focused on organic growth, but will look at ..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 22 941 M 26 784 M 26 784 M
Net income 2020 372 M 434 M 434 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 43,1x
Yield 2020 0,13%
Capitalization 15 575 M 18 161 M 18 184 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,68x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 125 041
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 3,18 €
Last Close Price 2,34 €
Spread / Highest target 101%
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Onur Genç Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos Torres Vila Group Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer & Global Head-Finance
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo External Director
José Maldonado Ramos External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.-53.06%18 161
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.29%296 194
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-25.17%249 433
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.16%203 892
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.42%179 228
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.6.95%148 201
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group