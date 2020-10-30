Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S A : BBVA Expects Lower Cost of Risk Next Year

By Pietro Lombardi



Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA said Friday that it expects its cost of risk to decline next year from this year's level.

The Spanish bank also sees core revenue growing at constant euros, while cost control will be a priority for management, it said in a presentation of third-quarter results.

Cost of risk is a measure of risk level of business activities, which compares provisions to cover potential loan losses with the volume of outstanding loan.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com; @pietrolombard10

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-30-20 0510ET