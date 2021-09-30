Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S A : INSIDE INFORMATION (Form 6-K)

INSIDE INFORMATION
The Board of Directors of BBVA has resolved the payment of a cash interim dividend of euro 0.08 (gross) per share on account of the 2021 dividend, to be paid on 12 October 2021.
The main characteristics of the payment agreed are detailed below:
Gross dividend per share: euro 0.08
Net dividend per share: euro 0.0648 (withholding tax rate of 19%)
Last trading date: 7 October 2021
Ex-dividend date: 8 October 2021
Record date: 11 October 2021
Payment date: 12 October 2021, according to the regulations applicable to the depositary entities and using the means that IBERCLEAR makes available to them.
Madrid, 30 September 2021
Disclaimer
BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 10:21:02 UTC.