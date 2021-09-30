Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBVA   ES0113211835

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.

(BBVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S A : INSIDE INFORMATION (Form 6-K)

09/30/2021 | 06:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INSIDE INFORMATION

The Board of Directors of BBVA has resolved the payment of a cash interim dividend of euro 0.08 (gross) per share on account of the 2021 dividend, to be paid on 12 October 2021.

The main characteristics of the payment agreed are detailed below:

Gross dividend per share: euro 0.08

Net dividend per share: euro 0.0648 (withholding tax rate of 19%)

Last trading date: 7 October 2021

Ex-dividend date: 8 October 2021

Record date: 11 October 2021

Payment date: 12 October 2021, according to the regulations applicable to the depositary entities and using the means that IBERCLEAR makes available to them.

Madrid, 30 September 2021

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 10:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.
06:22aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA S A : INSIDE INFORMATION (Form 6-K)
PU
03:31aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA S A : BBVA returns to cash dividend payout policy of 35-40..
RE
03:07aBBVA to Pay 2021 Interim Net Dividend of 6.48 Euro Cents
DJ
09/29TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI A.S. : Announcement regarding JCR Euriasia Rating Credit Ratings
DJ
09/23Spain's quarterly growth revised sharply lower, 2021 outlook at risk
RE
09/20BBVA : UBS gives a Neutral rating
MD
09/16TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI A.S. : Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors
DJ
09/16BBVA : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
09/15Vineyard Wind secures $2.3 bln loan, allowing construction to start
RE
09/15BBVA Research on Colombia's Fiscal Reform
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 20 267 M 23 509 M 23 509 M
Net income 2021 3 623 M 4 203 M 4 203 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 3,30%
Capitalization 38 241 M 44 425 M 44 359 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,89x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 123 174
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 5,74 €
Average target price 5,89 €
Spread / Average Target 2,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Onur Genç Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rafael Salinas Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Torres Vila Group Executive Chairman
Juan Pi Llorens Lead Independent Director
Lourdes Máiz Carro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.42.30%44 425
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.30.70%495 884
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION42.10%362 430
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.92%243 309
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.32%201 144
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY55.83%193 124