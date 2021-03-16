Log in
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S A : BBVA Proposes Dividend for 2020

03/16/2021 | 03:13am EDT
By Olivia Bugault

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA said Monday after the market closed that it will declare a dividend for 2020.

The Spanish bank said it will propose a gross cash dividend of 5.9 European cents (7.04 U.S. cents) a share that will be paid in April after approval by shareholders.

"This amount corresponds to a 'payout' of 15% on the group's results for the year 2020, the maximum allowed by the supervisor for that year," it said.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-16-21 0312ET

