Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S A : Sabadell formally appoints new CEO after green light from ECB

MADRID, March 18 (Reuters) - Spain's Sabadell on
Thursday formally appointed Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno as the bank's
new chief executive replacing Jaime Guardiola after receiving
the green light from the European Central Bank (ECB).
The bank also unveiled a plan to structure its domestic
division into three key units, for retail, business and
corporates, in an attempt to improve its battered profitability,
and said digitalisation would be a key element of its new
strategy to be unveiled in May.
The changes take place after the collapse of talks in
November with BBVA to form Spain's second-largest
domestic lender in terms of assets.
This failure has piled pressure on Sabadell, with investors
worried about the bank's ability to handle on its own the
expected pick-up in bad loans stemming from the COVID-19 crisis.
(Reporting by Jesús Aguado, editing by Andrei Khalip)