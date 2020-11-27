SPAIN'S BBVA SAYS IT IS COMFORTABLE WITH ITS CURRENT 49.9% STAKE IN ITS TURKISH LENDER GARANTI

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Canada
Deutschland
France
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
United Kingdom
United States
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
French state ownership
Education
Water
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Europe's family businesses
Lets all cycle!
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
French state ownership
Education
Water
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Equities
>
Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
>
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.
BBVA
ES0113211835
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.
(BBVA)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles -
11/26 11:38:00 am
3.77
EUR
-0.40%
02:19a
Spain's BBVA says it is comfortable with its 49.9% stake in Garanti
RE
02:19a
Spain's bbva says it is comfortable with its current 49.9% stake in its turkish lender garanti
RE
01:46a
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA S A
: de Sabadell to Prioritize Spanish Market in New Plan
DJ
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Analyst Recommendations
SPAIN'S BBVA SAYS IT IS COMFORTABLE WITH ITS CURRENT 49.9% STAKE IN ITS TURKISH LENDER GARANTI
11/27/2020 | 02:19am EST
Send by mail :
Last Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
SPAIN'S BBVA SAYS IT IS COMFORTABLE WITH ITS CURRENT 49.9% STAKE IN ITS TURKISH LENDER GARANTI
© Reuters 2020
All news about BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.
02:19a
Spain's BBVA says it is comfortable with its 49.9% stake in Garanti
RE
02:19a
Spain's bbva says it is comfortable with its current 49.9% stake in its turki..
RE
01:46a
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA S A
: de Sabadell to Prioritize Spanish Market i..
DJ
01:34a
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA S A
: Spain's BBVA and Sabadell call off merger ..
RE
01:23a
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA S A
: End of conversations with Banco de Sabadel..
PU
01:16a
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA S A
: Sabadell Board Ends Talks With BBVA on Pot..
DJ
12:49a
BANCO DE SABADELL S A
: Spain's Sabadell calls off merger talks with BBVA
RE
12:49a
Spain's sabadell says calls off merger talks with bbva after disagreeing on p..
RE
11/26
BANCO DE SABADELL S A
: Merger talks between Spain's BBVA, Sabadell stall over p..
RE
11/26
BANCO DE SABADELL S A
: Merger talks between BBVA, Sabadell have stalled over pr..
RE
More news
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2020
23 099 M
27 552 M
27 552 M
Net income 2020
707 M
843 M
843 M
Net Debt 2020
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
37,6x
Yield 2020
1,12%
Capitalization
25 025 M
29 795 M
29 850 M
Capi. / Sales 2020
1,08x
Capi. / Sales 2021
1,16x
Nbr of Employees
124 110
Free-Float
99,8%
More Financials
Chart BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
24
Average target price
3,83 €
Last Close Price
3,77 €
Spread / Highest target
32,6%
Spread / Average Target
1,48%
Spread / Lowest Target
-47,6%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Onur Genç
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos Torres Vila
Group Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido
Chief Financial Officer & Global Head-Finance
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo
External Director
José Maldonado Ramos
External Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.
-24.34%
29 795
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
-12.46%
371 972
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
-22.17%
257 938
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
-17.58%
251 132
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
-11.29%
192 351
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.
19.98%
168 558
More Results
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
Best of des tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave