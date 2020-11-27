Log in
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.

(BBVA)
SPAIN'S BBVA SAYS IT IS COMFORTABLE WITH ITS CURRENT 49.9% STAKE IN ITS TURKISH LENDER GARANTI

11/27/2020 | 02:19am EST
SPAIN'S BBVA SAYS IT IS COMFORTABLE WITH ITS CURRENT 49.9% STAKE IN ITS TURKISH LENDER GARANTI


© Reuters 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 23 099 M 27 552 M 27 552 M
Net income 2020 707 M 843 M 843 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 37,6x
Yield 2020 1,12%
Capitalization 25 025 M 29 795 M 29 850 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,08x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 124 110
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 3,83 €
Last Close Price 3,77 €
Spread / Highest target 32,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Onur Genç Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos Torres Vila Group Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer & Global Head-Finance
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo External Director
José Maldonado Ramos External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.-24.34%29 795
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-12.46%371 972
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.17%257 938
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.58%251 132
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.29%192 351
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.19.98%168 558
