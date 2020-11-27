Log in
Spain's BBVA and Sabadell end tie-up talks, TSB left in limbo

11/27/2020 | 05:29am EST
FILE PHOTO: A view of Spanish bank BBVA's headquarters in Madrid

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID (Reuters) - BBVA and Sabadell called off merger talks on Friday after failing to agree on financial terms, in a blow to banking consolidation in Spain which also leaves the future of Sabadell's British lender TSB unclear.

The collapse piles pressure on Sabadell, which was seen as the weaker partner. The smaller Spanish bank said it would announce a new business plan, with a focus on its home market, in the first quarter of 2021.

European banks are struggling with ultra low interest rates and the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing them to focus on cutting costs, either alone or through tie-ups.

Before entering formal talks with BBVA in mid-November, Sabadell was focused on an efficiency plan for Spain and TSB. It said it will now analyse "strategic alternatives" for its international assets, including TSB, which it bought in 2015.

BBVA and Sabadell had been looking to create Spain's second-biggest domestic bank with almost 600 billion euros ($715 billion) in assets. But two days after announcing talks, BBVA Chief Executive Onur Genc said the bank had other options, such as a sizeable share buyback programme.

The banks confirmed talks were over in separate statements.

Spanish bank consolidation had gathered pace again in September after Caixabank agreed to buy Bankia for 4.3 billion euros ($5.1 billion).

The sector has already shrunk from 55 lenders to 12 since the 2008 financial crisis and further consolidation is expected to reduce this to half a dozen, putting Spain on a par with Britain, two banking sources have told Reuters.

While regulators including the European Central Bank have been pushing for cross-border and domestic deals, the failure of a BBVA merger with Sabadell shows how complex they can be.

But other potential deals remain possible in Spain, with Unicaja and Liberbank in talks

SABADELL SUFFERS

Sabadell shares fell 13% to 0.3500 euros after rising almost 20% since news on Nov. 16 of the sale of BBVA's U.S. business triggered an announcement that BBVA could use part of the $11.6 billion proceeds to buy its rival.

Sabadell's market value fell to around 2 billion euros from 2.26 billion on Thursday, while BBVA shares rose 2.5%.

"We see this as negative for Sabadell, as BBVA has other options across various geographies where it operates," JB Capital said in a note to clients.

"Even though Sabadell has a standalone efficiency plan to improve its profitability, the failed negotiations would reduce the M&A premium currently in the price," it said.

No details of the financial disagreement were disclosed by the banks. El Economista reported on Thursday that while BBVA was willing to pay in cash, it would not consider a substantial increase on a potential offer of close to 2.5 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8388 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Additional reporting by Emma Pinedo and Inti Landauro; Editing by Ingrid Melander, David Goodman and Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A. 2.55% 3.856 Delayed Quote.-24.34%
BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A. -13.13% 0.3486 Delayed Quote.-61.33%
BANKIA, S.A. -0.33% 1.491 Delayed Quote.-21.31%
CAIXABANK, S.A. -0.18% 2.187 Delayed Quote.-21.52%
LIBERBANK, S.A. -1.25% 0.2775 Delayed Quote.-16.12%
UNICAJA BANCO, S.A. -1.20% 0.698 Delayed Quote.-27.01%
Financials
Sales 2020 23 099 M 27 527 M 27 527 M
Net income 2020 707 M 842 M 842 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 37,6x
Yield 2020 1,12%
Capitalization 25 025 M 29 795 M 29 823 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,08x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 124 110
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 3,83 €
Last Close Price 3,77 €
Spread / Highest target 32,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Onur Genç Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos Torres Vila Group Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer & Global Head-Finance
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo External Director
José Maldonado Ramos External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.-24.34%29 795
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-12.46%371 972
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.17%261 004
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.58%251 132
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.29%195 013
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.19.98%170 960
