BMGB B3 LISTED N1

PRESENTATION VIDEO CONFERENCE

3Q23

Resumption of results with higher quality

Financial margin adjusted to the cost of credit

expands 21% in the quarter

Improvement of 0.3 p.p. in default rate of consignable + retail (individuals) portfolio

Improvement in the efficiency ratio by 10.5 p.p. as a reflection of effective cost management

Profitability

R$ Million and % p.a.

200

12.1%

13.5%

12.8%

12.5%

13.5%

10,00%

150

5.7%

7.7%

2.4%

7.6%

-1.5%

100

-10,00%

73

72

53

50

23

-30,00%

0

3Q22

4Q22

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

Basel Index increases by 1.0 p.p. with the

-50

(14)

-50,00%

issuance of R$ 205 mm of Subordinated

Net Income

ROAE

Basel Ratio

Financial Bills and improvement in profitability

2

B u s i n e s s

i m p e r a t i v e s

better, stronger and more profitable.

2 0 2 3

Grow and generate R e s u l t s sustainable results

that bring value to our shareholders, clients, employees and society in general.

A b s o l u t e

p r i o r i t y

Execution with

Ethics and

Experience and

excellence:

Sustainable

Empowered

integrity in

satisfaction of

+ simple

revenue

and engaged

everything we

the client

+agile

generation

people

do

+ quality

Positive operating

Reduce the

Reduce costs

number of

results

complaints

Credit and collection

Operational efficiency

Developing people

3

Sustainable generation of results

Better

Experience and satisfaction of the client

Stronger

Execution with excellence

  • new customer journey
  • language for the 50+ public
  • best experience in formalization (video call)
  • strengthening of payroll products
  • portfolio mix
  • cross-selling
  • payroll loan: originate to sell
  • discontinuity of unprofitable businesses

More profitable

Sustainable revenue

generation

• organizational structure appropriate to the business profile

• new credit and collection strategy

• greater efficiency in expense management

• strengthening the relationship with correspondents and help! network

• strengthening digital origination

• digital banking as an engagement and relationship platform

4

PRODUCTS & BUSINESS

Strengthening relationship with our customers

13.2 million

CLIENTS1

57% with products

of credit (SCR)

22% with insurance

products

50+

payroll loan clients

Our commitment is to strengthen the relationship with the 50+ public authentically, recognizing their

needs and values through actions that focus on: recognition, trust and simplicity.

RELATIONSHIP WITH

CUSTOMERS

help! stores

correspondents

digital

WhatsApp bank

call center

banking agencies

1. Bacen methodology of total clients and clients with credit (SCR - Credit Information System).

6

Diversification of the credit portfolio

Credit Portfolio (R$ Million)

3Q23

2Q23

Δ%

3Q22

Δ%

Consignable

14,601

15,092

-3.3%

14,486

0.8%

Retail (Individuals)

3,672

3,573

2.8%

2,835

29.5%

Wholesale

2,157

2,342

-7.9%

2,178

-1.0%

Other portolios1

3,081

2,931

5.1%

3,009

2.4%

Run off - partnership with retailers2

639

712

-10.4%

416

53.4%

Total Credit Portfolio

24,149

24,651

-2.0%

22,924

5.3%

Retail

(Individuals)

15%

Wholesale

9%

Consignable

Other

Portfolios

Products

13%

60%

Run off

3%

1. Other Portfolios refer to payroll loan in the United States and retail companies| 2. Run off Portfolio refers substantially to the traditional credit card portfolio in partnership with retailers (which was

7

reclassified to run off in 3Q23 with retroactive effects to ensure better comparability) and legacy payroll loan.

Asset quality: Consignable + Retail (Individuals)

Default rate - over90

5,2%

5.1%

Disregarding the effects

5,0%

4.8%

of assignments without

4,8%

4.7%

4.6%

retention of risks and

4,6%

4.4%

benefits of the payroll

4,4%

loan, the over90

default rate of 3Q23

4,2%

would be 4.6%

4,0%

3Q22

4Q22

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

8

Asset quality: Total Portfolio

Default rate

6,0%

4.9%

5.3%

5.5%

5.6%

5,0%

4.3%

4,0%

4.4%

3,0%

2,0%

3Q22

4Q22

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

Over90

Over90 - running bank

High quality portfolio AA-A

91.7%

90.9%

90.7%

90.8%

90.3%

3Q22

4Q22

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

9

Payroll products

payroll credit card + benefit payroll card + payroll loan

Origination: Quarterly released amount1 (R$ million)

Credit portfolio2 (R$ million)

2,060

14,486

15,091

15,701

15,092

14,601

4,635

1,490

4,831

4,725

3,921

3,145

397

1,162

2,008

2,261

2,510

1,011

914

1,566

938

166

924

676

199

82

163

376

9,058

8,910

8,946

725

648

305

289

8,741

8,800

587

537

558

3Q22

4Q22

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

3Q22

4Q22

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

Payroll Credit Card

Benefit Payroll Card

Payroll Loan

Payroll Credit Card

Benefit Payroll Card

Payroll Loan

Payroll Loan: recurring assignment strategy

In 3Q23, R$667 million was assigned without retention of risks and benefits

Characteristics

Average interest rate:

Payroll credit cards:

91% of the portfolio concentrated

of the portfolio

2.9% p.m.

4.7 million

in federal risk

1. It considers only the new resource released to the client, it does not considervs. refinanced53% emamounts4T19. It considers origination via withdrawal and purchase | 2. Includes balance of purchases to be invoiced.

10

