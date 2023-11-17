BMGB B3 LISTED N1
PRESENTATION VIDEO CONFERENCE
3Q23
Resumption of results with higher quality
Financial margin adjusted to the cost of credit
expands 21% in the quarter
Improvement of 0.3 p.p. in default rate of consignable + retail (individuals) portfolio
Improvement in the efficiency ratio by 10.5 p.p. as a reflection of effective cost management
Profitability
R$ Million and % p.a.
200
12.1%
13.5%
12.8%
12.5%
13.5%
10,00%
150
5.7%
7.7%
2.4%
7.6%
-1.5%
100
-10,00%
73
72
53
50
23
-30,00%
0
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
Basel Index increases by 1.0 p.p. with the
-50
(14)
-50,00%
issuance of R$ 205 mm of Subordinated
Net Income
ROAE
Basel Ratio
Financial Bills and improvement in profitability
2
B u s i n e s s
i m p e r a t i v e s
better, stronger and more profitable.
2 0 2 3
Grow and generate R e s u l t s sustainable results
that bring value to our shareholders, clients, employees and society in general.
A b s o l u t e
p r i o r i t y
Execution with
Ethics and
Experience and
excellence:
Sustainable
Empowered
integrity in
satisfaction of
+ simple
revenue
and engaged
everything we
the client
+agile
generation
people
do
+ quality
Positive operating
Reduce the
Reduce costs
number of
results
complaints
Credit and collection
Operational efficiency
Developing people
3
Sustainable generation of results
Better
Experience and satisfaction of the client
Stronger
Execution with excellence
- new customer journey
- language for the 50+ public
- best experience in formalization (video call)
- strengthening of payroll products
- portfolio mix
- cross-selling
- payroll loan: originate to sell
- discontinuity of unprofitable businesses
More profitable
Sustainable revenue
generation
• organizational structure appropriate to the business profile
• new credit and collection strategy
• greater efficiency in expense management
• strengthening the relationship with correspondents and help! network
• strengthening digital origination
• digital banking as an engagement and relationship platform
4
PRODUCTS & BUSINESS
Strengthening relationship with our customers
13.2 million
CLIENTS1
57% with products
of credit (SCR)
22% with insurance
products
50+
payroll loan clients
Our commitment is to strengthen the relationship with the 50+ public authentically, recognizing their
needs and values through actions that focus on: recognition, trust and simplicity.
RELATIONSHIP WITH
CUSTOMERS
help! stores
correspondents
digital
WhatsApp bank
call center
banking agencies
1. Bacen methodology of total clients and clients with credit (SCR - Credit Information System).
6
Diversification of the credit portfolio
Credit Portfolio (R$ Million)
3Q23
2Q23
Δ%
3Q22
Δ%
Consignable
14,601
15,092
-3.3%
14,486
0.8%
Retail (Individuals)
3,672
3,573
2.8%
2,835
29.5%
Wholesale
2,157
2,342
-7.9%
2,178
-1.0%
Other portolios1
3,081
2,931
5.1%
3,009
2.4%
Run off - partnership with retailers2
639
712
-10.4%
416
53.4%
Total Credit Portfolio
24,149
24,651
-2.0%
22,924
5.3%
Retail
(Individuals)
15%
Wholesale
9%
Consignable
Other
Portfolios
Products
13%
60%
Run off
3%
1. Other Portfolios refer to payroll loan in the United States and retail companies| 2. Run off Portfolio refers substantially to the traditional credit card portfolio in partnership with retailers (which was
7
reclassified to run off in 3Q23 with retroactive effects to ensure better comparability) and legacy payroll loan.
Asset quality: Consignable + Retail (Individuals)
Default rate - over90
5,2%
5.1%
Disregarding the effects
5,0%
4.8%
of assignments without
4,8%
4.7%
4.6%
retention of risks and
4,6%
4.4%
benefits of the payroll
4,4%
loan, the over90
default rate of 3Q23
4,2%
would be 4.6%
4,0%
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
8
Asset quality: Total Portfolio
Default rate
6,0%
4.9%
5.3%
5.5%
5.6%
5,0%
4.3%
4,0%
4.4%
3,0%
2,0%
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
Over90
Over90 - running bank
High quality portfolio AA-A
91.7%
90.9%
90.7%
90.8%
90.3%
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
9
Payroll products
payroll credit card + benefit payroll card + payroll loan
Origination: Quarterly released amount1 (R$ million)
Credit portfolio2 (R$ million)
2,060
14,486
15,091
15,701
15,092
14,601
4,635
1,490
4,831
4,725
3,921
3,145
397
1,162
2,008
2,261
2,510
1,011
914
1,566
938
166
924
676
199
82
163
376
9,058
8,910
8,946
725
648
305
289
8,741
8,800
587
537
558
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
Payroll Credit Card
Benefit Payroll Card
Payroll Loan
Payroll Credit Card
Benefit Payroll Card
Payroll Loan
Payroll Loan: recurring assignment strategy
In 3Q23, R$667 million was assigned without retention of risks and benefits
Characteristics
Average interest rate:
Payroll credit cards:
91% of the portfolio concentrated
of the portfolio
2.9% p.m.
4.7 million
in federal risk
1. It considers only the new resource released to the client, it does not considervs. refinanced53% emamounts4T19. It considers origination via withdrawal and purchase | 2. Includes balance of purchases to be invoiced.
10
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
