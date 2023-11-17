BMGB B3 LISTED N1
INSTITUTIONAL PRESENTATION
3Q23
Agenda
Bmg
Strategy and Products
Corporate Governance
Ratings
Bmg at-a-glance
Products and services
RETAIL
payroll
Relationship channels
anytime, anywhere,
any device
Clients
checking
credit
account personal virtual piggy
credit bank
investments
means of
cashback
payment
life
credit
credit
health
derivatives
consortium
capital
guarantee
markets
help! stores
digital bank
bank
agencies
correspondents
13.2 million
CLIENTS1
57% with products of
credit (SCR)
22% with insurance
products
call center
1. Bacen methodology of total clients
and clients with credit (SCR - Credit
3
Information System).
Solidity and tradition
2022
Benefit Payroll
2016
2018
Card
Digital Bank
Product allows the
1930
1998
2005
Franchises
User friendly
expansion of
Foundation
Payroll Loan
Payroll Credit
Distribution
Relationship and
customer
Card
Precursor of third-
channel
relationship
Pioneering and
self-service
party correspondent
asset light with
leader
banks channel
standardization in
2012-2016
the quality of
formalization
JV with Itaú
2023
Complete Bank
Products and
services focused
on the 50+
consignable
public
4
Operations evolution
Credit portfolio
R$ Billion
22.9
23.9
25.0
24.7
24.1
2.4
2.3
2.2
2.4
2.2
6.3
6.5
6.8
5.8
5.8
14.5
15.1
15.7
15.1
14.6
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
Retail - Payroll loan
Retail - Others
Wholesale
Net interest margin
R$ Million and % a.a.
2190
15.2%
15.8%
15.5%
15.4%
15.8%
2160
2130
2100
2070
2040
2010
1980
7.9%
7.3%
6.5%
7.5%
1740
1710
1950
6.3%
1650
1920
1890
1860
1830
1800
1770
1680
1620
1590
1560
1530
1500
1,133
1230
1470
1440
1,068
1,082
1,093
1170
1410
1380
1350
961
1080
1320
1290
1260
1200
1140
1110
1050
1020
990
960
930
900
870
840
810
780
750
720
690
660
630
600
570
540
510
480
450
420
554
150
390
510
512
467
460
120
90
360
330
300
270
240
210
180
60
30
0
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
NIM
NIM adjusted to the cost of credit
10,00%
-10,00%
-30,00%
-50,00%
-70,00%
-90,00%
-110,00%
-130,00%
-150,00%
Funding R$ Billion
28.3 30.1 30.4 31.2 31.6
27.5
29.3
29.6
30.4
30.9
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
Market funding
Subsidiaries
Recurring results R$ Million and % a.a.
12.1%
13.5%
12.8%
12.5%
13.5%
240
10,00%
160
5.7%
7.7%
2.4%
-1.5%
7.6%
-30,00%
200
-10,00%
73
72
-70,00%
120
-50,00%
53
80
23
-90,00%
40
-110,00%
0
-130,00%
(14)
-40
-150,00%
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
Recurring net income
Recurring ROAE (%)
Basel ratio (%)
5
Diversification of the credit portfolio
Credit Portfolio (R$ Million)
3Q23
2Q23
Δ%
3Q22
Δ%
Consignable
14,601
15,092
-3.3%
14,486
0.8%
Retail (Individuals)
3,672
3,573
2.8%
2,835
29.5%
Wholesale
2,157
2,342
-7.9%
2,178
-1.0%
Other portolios1
3,081
2,931
5.1%
3,009
2.4%
Run off - partnership with retailers2
639
712
-10.4%
416
53.4%
Total Credit Portfolio
24,149
24,651
-2.0%
22,924
5.3%
Retail
(Individuals)
15%
Wholesale
9%
Consignable
Other
Portfolios
Products
13%
60%
Run off
3%
1. Other Portfolios refer to payroll loan in the United States and retail companies| 2. Run off Portfolio refers substantially to the traditional credit card portfolio in partnership with retailers (which was
6
reclassified to run off in 3Q23 with retroactive effects to ensure better comparability) and legacy payroll loan.
Quality of portfolio
Default rate
6,0%
4.9%
5.3%
5.5%
5.6%
5,0%
4.3%
4,0%
4.4%
3,0%
2,0%
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
Over90
Over90 - running bank
Over90 by segment
High quality portfolio AA-A
16.8%
16.6%
15.0%
13.9%
11.9%
91.7%
90.9%
90.7%
90.8%
90.3%
8.8%
9.2%
7.4%
6.2%
6,1%
1.9%
2.2%
2.5%
3.0%
3.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.3%
0.1%
0.4%
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
Consignable
Retail
Wholesale
Other Portfolios
7
Payroll products
payroll credit card + benefit payroll card + payroll loan
Origination: Quarterly released amount1 (R$ million)
Credit portfolio2 (R$ million)
2,060
14,486
15,091
15,701
15,092
14,601
4,635
1,490
4,831
4,725
3,921
3,145
397
1,162
2,008
2,261
2,510
1,011
914
1,566
938
166
924
676
199
82
163
376
9,058
8,910
8,946
725
648
305
289
8,741
8,800
587
537
558
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
Payroll Credit Card
Benefit Payroll Card
Payroll Loan
Payroll Credit Card
Benefit Payroll Card
Payroll Loan
Payroll Loan: recurring assignment strategy
In 3Q23, R$667 million was assigned without retention of risks and benefits
Characteristics
Average interest rate:
Payroll credit cards:
91% of the portfolio concentrated
of the portfolio
2.9% p.m.
4.7 million
in federal risk
1. It considers only the new resource released to the client, it does not considervs. refinanced53% emamounts4T19. It considers origination via withdrawal and purchase | 2. Includes balance of purchases to be invoiced.
8
Retail (Individuals)
direct debit loan + traditional credit card + FGTS anticipation
Origination: Quarterly released amount1 (R$ million)
Credit portfolio2 (R$ million)
906
3,415
3,573
3,672
3,025
829
750
747
2,835
975
957
130
712
991
167
107
122
142
1,042
988
514
488
437
366
491
383
395
340
301
442
2,111
2,278
410
1,352
1,546
1,910
279
248
285
269
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
FGTS Anticipation
Tradicional Credit Card
FGTS Anticipation
Traditional Credit Card
Direct Debit Loan
Direct Debit Loan
Characteristics
Average interest rate:
Traditional credit cards:
89% of direct debit loan portfolio
of the portfolio
7.5% p.m.
910 thousand
receives the benefit through Bmg
vs. 53% em 4T19
9
1. It considers only the new resource released to the client, it does not consider refinanced amounts. Origination of traditional credit card equivalent to purchases| 2. Includes purchases to be invoiced for card products.
Bmg Seguridade
Premiums sold (R$ million)
Mass insurance: life and credit insurance and property and casualty insurance
Large Risk Insurance: Surety, P&C, D&O
and E&O
240
218
185
Issued
95
Premiums
(R$ million)
57
2Q23 3Q23
Issued Premiums
(R$ million)
128
49
69
3Q22 2Q23 3Q23
Insured 4.6
Portfolio1million
Acting via coinsurance agreement with Generali and independently for other channels
19 19 21
3Q22 2Q23 3Q23
Retained Issued
3Q23 Equity equivalence: R$ 17 million
1. clients or contract objects.
10
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Banco BMG SA published this content on 17 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2023 20:27:02 UTC.