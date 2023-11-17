Banco BMG SA is a Brazil-based financial institution. It provides customers with a variety of products and services. Its retail offering includes payroll credit card, direct debt loan, both exclusive to social security retirees and pensioners and public servants, digital personal credit and retail insurance through a partnership. For corporate clients, the Bank offers structured financial services, derivative instruments and surety bonds insurance for medium and large companies. It also provides fixed income investment products for all customers. It operates through a diversified number of sales channels, both physical and digital, such as digital bank, bank branches and bank correspondents, among others.

Sector Banks