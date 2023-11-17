BMGB B3 LISTED N1

INSTITUTIONAL PRESENTATION

3Q23

Agenda

Bmg

Strategy and Products

Corporate Governance

Ratings

Bmg at-a-glance

Products and services

RETAIL

payroll

Relationship channels

anytime, anywhere,

any device

Clients

checking

credit

account personal virtual piggy

credit bank

investments

means of

cashback

payment

life

credit

credit

health

derivatives

consortium

capital

guarantee

markets

help! stores

digital bank

bank

agencies

correspondents

WhatsApp

13.2 million

CLIENTS1

57% with products of

credit (SCR)

22% with insurance

products

call center

1. Bacen methodology of total clients

and clients with credit (SCR - Credit

3

Information System).

Solidity and tradition

2022

Benefit Payroll

2016

2018

Card

Digital Bank

Product allows the

1930

1998

2005

Franchises

User friendly

expansion of

Foundation

Payroll Loan

Payroll Credit

Distribution

Relationship and

customer

Card

Precursor of third-

channel

relationship

Pioneering and

self-service

party correspondent

asset light with

leader

banks channel

standardization in

2012-2016

the quality of

formalization

JV with Itaú

2023

Complete Bank

Products and

services focused

on the 50+

consignable

public

4

Operations evolution

Credit portfolio

R$ Billion

22.9

23.9

25.0

24.7

24.1

2.4

2.3

2.2

2.4

2.2

6.3

6.5

6.8

5.8

5.8

14.5

15.1

15.7

15.1

14.6

3Q22

4Q22

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

Retail - Payroll loan

Retail - Others

Wholesale

Net interest margin

R$ Million and % a.a.

2190

15.2%

15.8%

15.5%

15.4%

15.8%

2160

2130

2100

2070

2040

2010

1980

7.9%

7.3%

6.5%

7.5%

1740

1710

1950

6.3%

1650

1920

1890

1860

1830

1800

1770

1680

1620

1590

1560

1530

1500

1,133

1230

1470

1440

1,068

1,082

1,093

1170

1410

1380

1350

961

1080

1320

1290

1260

1200

1140

1110

1050

1020

990

960

930

900

870

840

810

780

750

720

690

660

630

600

570

540

510

480

450

420

554

150

390

510

512

467

460

120

90

360

330

300

270

240

210

180

60

30

0

3Q22

4Q22

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

NIM

NIM adjusted to the cost of credit

10,00%

-10,00%

-30,00%

-50,00%

-70,00%

-90,00%

-110,00%

-130,00%

-150,00%

Funding R$ Billion

28.3 30.1 30.4 31.2 31.6

27.5

29.3

29.6

30.4

30.9

3Q22

4Q22

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

Market funding

Subsidiaries

Recurring results R$ Million and % a.a.

12.1%

13.5%

12.8%

12.5%

13.5%

240

10,00%

160

5.7%

7.7%

2.4%

-1.5%

7.6%

-30,00%

200

-10,00%

73

72

-70,00%

120

-50,00%

53

80

23

-90,00%

40

-110,00%

0

-130,00%

(14)

-40

-150,00%

3Q22

4Q22

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

Recurring net income

Recurring ROAE (%)

Basel ratio (%)

5

Diversification of the credit portfolio

Credit Portfolio (R$ Million)

3Q23

2Q23

Δ%

3Q22

Δ%

Consignable

14,601

15,092

-3.3%

14,486

0.8%

Retail (Individuals)

3,672

3,573

2.8%

2,835

29.5%

Wholesale

2,157

2,342

-7.9%

2,178

-1.0%

Other portolios1

3,081

2,931

5.1%

3,009

2.4%

Run off - partnership with retailers2

639

712

-10.4%

416

53.4%

Total Credit Portfolio

24,149

24,651

-2.0%

22,924

5.3%

Retail

(Individuals)

15%

Wholesale

9%

Consignable

Other

Portfolios

Products

13%

60%

Run off

3%

1. Other Portfolios refer to payroll loan in the United States and retail companies| 2. Run off Portfolio refers substantially to the traditional credit card portfolio in partnership with retailers (which was

6

reclassified to run off in 3Q23 with retroactive effects to ensure better comparability) and legacy payroll loan.

Quality of portfolio

Default rate

6,0%

4.9%

5.3%

5.5%

5.6%

5,0%

4.3%

4,0%

4.4%

3,0%

2,0%

3Q22

4Q22

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

Over90

Over90 - running bank

Over90 by segment

High quality portfolio AA-A

16.8%

16.6%

15.0%

13.9%

11.9%

91.7%

90.9%

90.7%

90.8%

90.3%

8.8%

9.2%

7.4%

6.2%

6,1%

1.9%

2.2%

2.5%

3.0%

3.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.3%

0.1%

0.4%

3Q22

4Q22

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

3Q22

4Q22

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

Consignable

Retail

Wholesale

Other Portfolios

7

Payroll products

payroll credit card + benefit payroll card + payroll loan

Origination: Quarterly released amount1 (R$ million)

Credit portfolio2 (R$ million)

2,060

14,486

15,091

15,701

15,092

14,601

4,635

1,490

4,831

4,725

3,921

3,145

397

1,162

2,008

2,261

2,510

1,011

914

1,566

938

166

924

676

199

82

163

376

9,058

8,910

8,946

725

648

305

289

8,741

8,800

587

537

558

3Q22

4Q22

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

3Q22

4Q22

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

Payroll Credit Card

Benefit Payroll Card

Payroll Loan

Payroll Credit Card

Benefit Payroll Card

Payroll Loan

Payroll Loan: recurring assignment strategy

In 3Q23, R$667 million was assigned without retention of risks and benefits

Characteristics

Average interest rate:

Payroll credit cards:

91% of the portfolio concentrated

of the portfolio

2.9% p.m.

4.7 million

in federal risk

1. It considers only the new resource released to the client, it does not considervs. refinanced53% emamounts4T19. It considers origination via withdrawal and purchase | 2. Includes balance of purchases to be invoiced.

8

Retail (Individuals)

direct debit loan + traditional credit card + FGTS anticipation

Origination: Quarterly released amount1 (R$ million)

Credit portfolio2 (R$ million)

906

3,415

3,573

3,672

3,025

829

750

747

2,835

975

957

130

712

991

167

107

122

142

1,042

988

514

488

437

366

491

383

395

340

301

442

2,111

2,278

410

1,352

1,546

1,910

279

248

285

269

3Q22

4Q22

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

3Q22

4Q22

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

FGTS Anticipation

Tradicional Credit Card

FGTS Anticipation

Traditional Credit Card

Direct Debit Loan

Direct Debit Loan

Characteristics

Average interest rate:

Traditional credit cards:

89% of direct debit loan portfolio

of the portfolio

7.5% p.m.

910 thousand

receives the benefit through Bmg

vs. 53% em 4T19

9

1. It considers only the new resource released to the client, it does not consider refinanced amounts. Origination of traditional credit card equivalent to purchases| 2. Includes purchases to be invoiced for card products.

Bmg Seguridade

Premiums sold (R$ million)

Mass insurance: life and credit insurance and property and casualty insurance

Large Risk Insurance: Surety, P&C, D&O

and E&O

240

218

185

Issued

95

Premiums

(R$ million)

57

2Q23 3Q23

Issued Premiums

(R$ million)

128

49

69

3Q22 2Q23 3Q23

Insured 4.6

Portfolio1million

Acting via coinsurance agreement with Generali and independently for other channels

19 19 21

3Q22 2Q23 3Q23

Retained Issued

3Q23 Equity equivalence: R$ 17 million

1. clients or contract objects.

10

