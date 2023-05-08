BPM, 2023 up after strong quarter; down non-performing loans

(Alliance News) - Banco BPM Spa reported Monday that it closed the first quarter with a net profit of EUR265.3 million, up from EUR177.8 million in the same period of 2022 and EUR209.9 million in the fourth quarter of last year.

Net interest income was EUR743.0 million, compared with EUR511.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 and EUR724.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, with net fees and commissions of EUR478.7 million, which compares with EUR480.1 million in the first three months of 2022 and EUR447.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Operating expenses were EUR640.0 million compared to EUR624.7 million as of March 31, 2022 and EUR651.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 for an operating income of EUR610.3 million compared to EUR561.2 million as of March 31, 2022 and EUR605.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net adjustments on loans to customers amounted to EUR137.5 million compared to EUR151.1 million in the first three months of 2022 and EUR184.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Gross income from current operations was EUR474.2 million compared with EUR399.1 million in the first three months of 2022 and EUR332.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Gross profit from current operations net of nonrecurring items is EUR481.5 million compared to EUR431.1 million in the first three months of 2022 and EUR395.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Profit after nonrecurring items of EUR270.5 million compares with EUR199.2 million in the first three months of 2022 and EUR251.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The stock of net impaired loans is EUR2.3 billion down 3.4 percent from the end of 2022 and 27 percent year-on-year. The coverage of non-performing loans is at 64.9 percent from 64.8 percent as of December 31, 2022 and 61.9 percent as of March 31, 2022, but including write-offs, the coverage is 72.2 percent. For probable defaults, the figure is 40.8% from 40.3% as of December 31, 2022 and 44.4% as of March 31, 2022.

Total impaired loans are 51.4% from 50.6% as of Dec. 31, 2022 and 50.4% as of March 31, 2022; considering also write-offs, coverage is 56.5%. The Texas ratio is further improving to 18.6% from 20.3% at the end of 2022 and 26.1% as of March 31, 2022.

On the capital front, the CET 1 ratio stated rises to 13.6% as of March 31 from 12.8% at the end of 2022 while the MDA buffer on TCS stands at 486 basis points.

For the full year 2023, Banco BPM expects a significant improvement in the group's net income compared to last year, with a trend that, even in projection - EPS 2023 equal to about 75 euro cents and 2024 equal to about 90 euro cents - significantly exceeds both the profitability trajectory and the overall targets outlined in the strategic plan, which will then be updated by the end of 2023.

Banco BPM's stock closed Monday up 1.3 percent at EUR3.76 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

