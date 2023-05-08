Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banco BPM S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAMI   IT0005218380

BANCO BPM S.P.A.

(BAMI)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-08 am EDT
3.764 EUR   +1.26%
12:04pBPM, 2023 up after strong quarter; down non-performing loans
AN
11:54aBanco Bpm S P A : Q1 2023 Group Results Presentation
PU
11:49aItaly's Banco BPM hikes 2023 profit target after beating forecasts
RE
BPM, 2023 up after strong quarter; down non-performing loans

05/08/2023 | 12:04pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Banco BPM Spa reported Monday that it closed the first quarter with a net profit of EUR265.3 million, up from EUR177.8 million in the same period of 2022 and EUR209.9 million in the fourth quarter of last year.

Net interest income was EUR743.0 million, compared with EUR511.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 and EUR724.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, with net fees and commissions of EUR478.7 million, which compares with EUR480.1 million in the first three months of 2022 and EUR447.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Operating expenses were EUR640.0 million compared to EUR624.7 million as of March 31, 2022 and EUR651.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 for an operating income of EUR610.3 million compared to EUR561.2 million as of March 31, 2022 and EUR605.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net adjustments on loans to customers amounted to EUR137.5 million compared to EUR151.1 million in the first three months of 2022 and EUR184.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Gross income from current operations was EUR474.2 million compared with EUR399.1 million in the first three months of 2022 and EUR332.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Gross profit from current operations net of nonrecurring items is EUR481.5 million compared to EUR431.1 million in the first three months of 2022 and EUR395.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Profit after nonrecurring items of EUR270.5 million compares with EUR199.2 million in the first three months of 2022 and EUR251.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The stock of net impaired loans is EUR2.3 billion down 3.4 percent from the end of 2022 and 27 percent year-on-year. The coverage of non-performing loans is at 64.9 percent from 64.8 percent as of December 31, 2022 and 61.9 percent as of March 31, 2022, but including write-offs, the coverage is 72.2 percent. For probable defaults, the figure is 40.8% from 40.3% as of December 31, 2022 and 44.4% as of March 31, 2022.

Total impaired loans are 51.4% from 50.6% as of Dec. 31, 2022 and 50.4% as of March 31, 2022; considering also write-offs, coverage is 56.5%. The Texas ratio is further improving to 18.6% from 20.3% at the end of 2022 and 26.1% as of March 31, 2022.

On the capital front, the CET 1 ratio stated rises to 13.6% as of March 31 from 12.8% at the end of 2022 while the MDA buffer on TCS stands at 486 basis points.

For the full year 2023, Banco BPM expects a significant improvement in the group's net income compared to last year, with a trend that, even in projection - EPS 2023 equal to about 75 euro cents and 2024 equal to about 90 euro cents - significantly exceeds both the profitability trajectory and the overall targets outlined in the strategic plan, which will then be updated by the end of 2023.

Banco BPM's stock closed Monday up 1.3 percent at EUR3.76 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 5 063 M 5 578 M 5 578 M
Net income 2023 976 M 1 075 M 1 075 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,82x
Yield 2023 8,39%
Capitalization 5 600 M 6 170 M 6 170 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,11x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 19 157
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart BANCO BPM S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco BPM S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BPM S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 3,72 €
Average target price 5,21 €
Spread / Average Target 40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giuseppe Castagna Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Edoardo Maria Ginevra Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Tononi Chairman
Angelo Colla Head-Information Technology
Giovanni Sordello Head-Operations, Real Estate & Purchasing
Sector and Competitors
