(Alliance News) - The Ritmo Srl group, a leading real estate company in the Romagna region, has received a EUR4 million loan disbursed by Banco BPM Spa and backed by SACE's green guarantee, for the construction of a residential complex located in Pinarella di Cervia, in the province of Ravenna.

The operation is aimed at the construction of twenty-six housing units of energy class A4, the maximum currently in force, and a total energy performance index of less than 32kwh/sqm.

The Ritmo Group, founded in 1978 by entrepreneur Giorgio Pulazza, is a family business engaged in the design and construction of residential and commercial buildings.

Banco BPM is 0.7 percent in the red at EUR4.76 per share.

