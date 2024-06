(Alliance News) - Banco BPM Spa announced Tuesday that it will start the EUR45 million buyback program to serve employee incentive plans.

As of today, the bank holds 7.6 million of its own shares, or 0.5 percent of its share capital.

Banco BPM's stock closed Tuesday up 1.6 percent at EUR6.03 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.