BPM raises dividend, nearly doubles quarterly profit

(Alliance News) - Growing profits and increased dividend. This is how Banco BPM Spa presents itself to the financial community at the close of a positive 2022 for the bank.

Net income rose to EUR702.6 million or 24 percent in 2022 from EUR569.1 million in 2021 while the adjusted figure marks a 25 percent increase to EUR886.3 million from EUR710.1 million.

In the fourth quarter alone, net income improved 93 percent to EUR209.9 million from EUR108.7 million in the same period last year while the adjusted figure marks an 83 percent increase to EUR251.7 million from EUR137.6 million.

Net interest income is EUR2.31 billionim up 13% from the 2021 figure of EUR2.04 billion, mainly due to an increase in the commercial spread resulting from rising market rates. Net interest income for the fourth quarter alone stood at EUR724.0 million and up 31% from the 2022 third quarter figure of EUR551.3 million.

Net financial result for FY2022 is EUR243.0 million and broadly in line with the figure of EUR250.7 million reported as of December 31, 2021. Income from insurance business is EUR31.7 million. This item includes the contribution relating to the second half of 2022 of the companies Banco BPM Vita and Banco BPM Assicurazioni following the acquisition of control of them.

The cost income ratio for the year was 54.0 percent, marking an improvement from 55.8 percent in fiscal 2021.

Operating income as of December 31, 2022 was EUR2.17 billion from EUR2.00 billion in the previous fiscal year.

Direct bank deposits as of December 31, 2022 amounted to EUR123.4 billion, almost unchanged year-on-year. More specifically, in 2022, there is a EUR600 million contraction in the component represented by current accounts and demand deposits of the commercial network; in comparison with the third quarter of 2022, the aggregate under review shows an increase of 0.6 percent, however. As for bonds issued, the stock as of December 31 amounted to EUR12.9 billion, down 1.2 percent from December 31, 2021.

Net impaired exposures amounted to EUR2.4 billion as of Dec. 31, 2022: net non-performing loans amounted to EUR700 million, down 21% from Dec. 31, 2021; net probable defaults amounted to EUR1.6 billion, down 32% from the beginning of the year; net past-due exposures amounted to EUR60 million from EUR45 million as of Dec. 31, 2021.

The ratio of impaired exposures to total loans before adjustments is 4.2 percent compared to 5.6 percent at the beginning of the year.

The phased-in Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 14.3 percent compared to 13.5 percent as of September 30, 2022. The increase is due to both the growth in regulatory capital following the inclusion of the quarter's result net of dividends that the BoD will propose to distribute and the release of the deduction related to the impact of the calendar provisiong on the stock of impaired loans and the decrease recorded by risk-weighted assets also due to the completion of two synthetic securitization transactions.

The phased-in Tier 1 ratio was 16.6 percent compared to 15.7 percent as of September 30, 2022 while the total capital ratio was 19.6 percent compared to 18.7 percent as of September 30, 2022.

Excluding the impact of transitional regulations, the group's fully phased stated capital ratios as of December 31, 2022 are a CET 1 ratio of 12.8 percent, a Tier 1 ratio of 15.2 percent, and a Total Capital ratio of 18.1 percent.

Going forward, "solid coverage levels are expected to be maintained, thanks in part to the conservative approach in valuations adopted in recent years and confirmed during 2022, on both performing and nonperforming exposures. For the full year, the group's net income is expected to improve significantly compared to last year, with a trend that, also in projection, exceeds both the profitability trajectory and the overall targets outlined in the strategic plan," the company explained.

Banco BPM's stock closed Tuesday up 1.9 percent at EUR4.30 per share.

