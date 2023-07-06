(Alliance News) - Banco BPM Spa announced Thursday that it has granted TPER a loan, backed by SACE's 80% Green guarantee, of EUR12 million for the purchase of two electric-powered trains.

Receiving the financing is Trasporto Passeggeri Emilia Romagna, the Emilia-Romagna mobility group that operates local public road transport in the provinces of Bologna, Ferrara and to a lesser extent in the provinces of Modena and Ravenna.

The transaction, the bank explained in a note, is aimed at the purchase of two electric-powered trains that will replace diesel-powered vehicles currently in use on the regional network by the investee Trenitalia-TPER.

Banco BPM's stock is down 1.4 percent at EUR4.19 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

