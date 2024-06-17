(Alliance News) - Banco BPM Spa announced Monday that it has made a EUR100 million ceiling available to member companies of Confindustria La Spezia in order to facilitate access to credit efficiently and quickly.

This "is the content of the agreement that will be signed next Thursday, June 20, when it will be presented at an event open to all companies in the area," the bank's statement reads.

The partnership guarantees member companies ad hoc credit lines and services aimed at facilitating access to credit also through the assistance and advice of a team of Banco BPM specialists who will be periodically present at the headquarters of Confindustria La Spezia.

All this with a focus on financing foreign operations, business transition in compliance with ESG standards and the search for customized financial services.

Banco BPM's stock on Monday closed up 1.0 percent at EUR5.94 per share.

