(Alliance News) - Banco BPM Spa announced Wednesday that it has signed an agreement with Confindustria Livorno Massa Carrara in favor of member companies with the aim of offering useful tools to promote the energy transition and reindustrialization of the Tuscan coast.

Through this partnership, called "Plafond ESG Confindustria LI and MS," Banco BPM will make available a plafond of EUR60 million and is committed to supporting companies in the area with a series of products, credit lines and ad hoc services aimed at facilitating access to credit also through the assistance and advice of a team of specialists.

This is with a special focus on all those business and production transformations defined as "ESG - Environment Social Governance," i.e., that impact the environment, the community and the organization in a sustainable way. The agreement also includes a specific line of financing dedicated to investment projects in green energy production facilities.

Banco BPM shares are up 0.5 percent at EUR5.12 per share.

