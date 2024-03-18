PRESS RELEASE

Notice of publication of documents

Milan, 18 March 2024 - Further to the press releases issued on 8 and 27 February 2024, as well as the notice of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting - convened on a single call for 18 April 2024 - published on 15 March 2024, it is hereby announced that the following documents are available to the public, in compliance with the legislation in force, at Banco BPM's registered office and on the website www.gruppo.bancobpm.it(Corporate Governance - Shareholders' Meetings Section), at Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and on the website of the authorized storage mechanism www.emarketstorage.it:

Explanatory report on item 2 on the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting on the allocation and distribution of profits;

Explanatory report on item 3 on the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting on the appointment of the Company's statutory auditors for the period 2026-2034 and the related remuneration, on the reasoned proposal of the Board of Statutory Auditors of Banco BPM;

2026-2034 and the related remuneration, on the reasoned proposal of the Board of Statutory Auditors of Banco BPM; Explanatory report on item 4 on the agenda of the AGM on the remuneration policy and compensation paid by Banco BPM Group 2024 and related documents:

Remuneration Policy (Section I) Report on compensation paid in 2023 (Section II)

Explanatory report on item 5 on the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting on share-based compensation plans and related disclosure documents:

share-based compensation plans and related disclosure documents: Information Document on the Short-Term Incentive Plan (2024) Information Document on the Long-Term incentive Plan (2024 - 2026)

Explanatory on item 6 on the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting on the request for authorization to purchase and dispose of own shares to service the compensation plans.

For information:

Media Relations e-mail:stampa@bancobpm.it

Investor Relations e-mail:investor.relations@bancobpm.it