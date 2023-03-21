Banco BPM S p A : 21 Marzo 2023 - Non price sensitiveNotice of publication of documents

PRESS RELEASE

Notice of publication of documents

Milan, 21 March 2023 - Further to the press release of 10 March, it is hereby announced that regarding the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting called for 20 April 2023, on single call, the following documentation is available to the public, in compliance with legislation in force, at the registered office of Banco BPM, at Borsa Italiana S.p.A., on the website of the authorised storage mechanism www.emarketstorage.comand on the website www.gruppo.bancobpm.it:

in the "Investor Relations - Financial Statements and Reports" section, the Annual Financial Report at 31 December 2022, including the draft financial statements of Banco BPM S.p.A. and the consolidated financial statements of the Banco BPM Group, the documentation and the reports required by legislation in force;

in the "Corporate Governance - Shareholders' Meeting" section:

the Board of Statutory Auditors' Report to the Shareholders' Meeting pursuant to Art. 153 of Italian Legislative Decree 58/1998; the Banco BPM Group 2023 Report on the remuneration policy and compensation paid;

in the 'Sustainability - Non-Financial Statement' section, the Consolidated Non-Financial Statement

Non-Financial Statement' section, the Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2022, drafted in compliance with Italian Legislative Decree 254/2016 and Consob Resolution no. 20267 of 18 January 2018;

in the 'Corporate Governance - Reports on Corporate Governance' section, the 2022 Report on corporate governance and ownership structures, drafted in compliance with Art. 123- bis Italian Legislative Decree no. 58/1998.