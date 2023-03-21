Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banco BPM S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAMI   IT0005218380

BANCO BPM S.P.A.

(BAMI)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  12:39:33 2023-03-21 pm EDT
3.760 EUR   +2.51%
05:21pBanco Bpm S P A : 21 Marzo 2023 - Non price sensitiveNotice of publication of documents
PU
03:28aEuropeans up; markets divided on Fed hike
AN
03/20Credit Suisse impact on Italian banking system "insignificant" - minister
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banco BPM S p A : 21 Marzo 2023 - Non price sensitiveNotice of publication of documents

03/21/2023 | 05:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Notice of publication of documents

Milan, 21 March 2023 - Further to the press release of 10 March, it is hereby announced that regarding the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting called for 20 April 2023, on single call, the following documentation is available to the public, in compliance with legislation in force, at the registered office of Banco BPM, at Borsa Italiana S.p.A., on the website of the authorised storage mechanism www.emarketstorage.comand on the website www.gruppo.bancobpm.it:

  • in the "Investor Relations - Financial Statements and Reports" section, the Annual Financial Report at 31 December 2022, including the draft financial statements of Banco BPM S.p.A. and the consolidated financial statements of the Banco BPM Group, the documentation and the reports required by legislation in force;
  • in the "Corporate Governance - Shareholders' Meeting" section:
    • the Board of Statutory Auditors' Report to the Shareholders' Meeting pursuant to Art. 153 of Italian Legislative Decree 58/1998;
    • the Banco BPM Group 2023 Report on the remuneration policy and compensation paid;
  • in the 'Sustainability - Non-Financial Statement' section, the Consolidated Non-Financial Statement
    • 2022, drafted in compliance with Italian Legislative Decree 254/2016 and Consob Resolution no. 20267 of 18 January 2018;
  • in the 'Corporate Governance - Reports on Corporate Governance' section, the 2022 Report on corporate governance and ownership structures, drafted in compliance with Art. 123-bis Italian Legislative Decree no. 58/1998.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Communication

Press Office

Roberto Peronaglio

Matteo Cidda

Monica Provini

+39 0294772108

+39 02 77 00 7438

+39 02 77 00 3515

investor.relations@bancobpm.it

matteo.cidda@bancobpm.it

monica.provini@bancobpm.it

Disclaimer

Banco BPM S.p.A. published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 21:20:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BANCO BPM S.P.A.
05:21pBanco Bpm S P A : 21 Marzo 2023 - Non price sensitiveNotice of publication of documents
PU
03:28aEuropeans up; markets divided on Fed hike
AN
03/20Credit Suisse impact on Italian banking system "insignificant" - minister
RE
03/20Lists up; banks attempt recovery
AN
03/20Europeans recovering; Terna tops the Mib.
AN
03/20Mib down, sank by banks; oil also hurt
AN
03/20Banco BPM S.p.A.(BIT:BAMI) added to FTSE All-World Index
CI
03/17Listings confirmed in uptrend; Webuild bullish
AN
03/16Squares to rebound; SNB supports Credit Suisse
AN
03/15Widespread bloodbath; bankers drop precipitously
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO BPM S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 617 M 4 970 M 4 970 M
Net income 2022 704 M 758 M 758 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,87x
Yield 2022 6,15%
Capitalization 5 665 M 6 098 M 6 098 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,23x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 20 157
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart BANCO BPM S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco BPM S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BPM S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 3,67 €
Average target price 5,16 €
Spread / Average Target 40,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giuseppe Castagna Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Edoardo Maria Ginevra Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Tononi Chairman
Angelo Colla Head-Information Technology
Giovanni Sordello Head-Operations, Real Estate & Purchasing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO BPM S.P.A.10.02%5 920
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-5.19%374 218
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.73%223 408
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.21%221 980
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.27%163 213
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.23%141 565