Banco BPM S p A : 9M 2022 Group Results Presentation

08 November 2022
Disclaimer
This presentation has been prepared by Banco BPM ("Banco BPM"); for the purposes of this notice, "presentation" means this document, any oral presentation, any question and answer session and any written or oral material discussed following the distribution of this document.
The distribution of this presentation in other jurisdictions may be restricted by law or regulation. Accordingly, persons who come into possession of this document should inform themselves of, and observe, these restrictions. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, Banco BPM and its subsidiaries disclaim any responsibility or liability for the violation of such restrictions by any person.
This presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, any offer or invitation to subscribe for, underwrite or otherwise acquire, any securities of Banco BPM or any member of its group or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities, nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract to purchase or subscribe for any securities in Banco BPM or any member of its group, or investment decision or any commitment whatsoever. This presentation and the information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities in the United States or to any U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act"), as amended), Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdiction where such offer is unlawful.
The information contained in this presentation is for background purposes only and is subject to amendment, revision and updating without notice. Certain statements in this presentation are forward-looking statements about Banco BPM. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on information available to Banco BPM as of the date hereof, relying on scenarios, assumptions, expectations and projections regarding future events which are subject to uncertainties because dependent on factors most of which are beyond Banco BPM's control. These statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates" and similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Banco BPM does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking statements attributable to Banco BPM or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this disclaimer.
None of Banco BPM, its subsidiaries or any of their respective representatives, directors, officers or employees nor any other person accepts any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or otherwise arising in connection therewith.
By participating to the presentation of the Group results and accepting a copy of this presentation, you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations regarding the information disclosed in this presentation.
This presentation includes both accounting data (based on financial accounts) and internal management data (which are also based on estimates).
Mr. Gianpietro Val, as the manager responsible for preparing the Bank's accounts, hereby states pursuant to Article 154-bis, paragraph 2 of the Financial Consolidated Act that the accounting data contained in this presentation correspond to the documentary evidence, corporate books and accounting records.
Methodological Notes
Starting from 1 July 2022 Banco BPM Vita & Banco BPM Assicurazioni, previously held at 19%, have been consolidated 100% line-by-line. As a consequence:
with regard to the balance sheet scheme, as of 30/09/22, the items relating to the portfolios of financial assets and liabilities held by these insurance companies were introduced ('Financial assets of insurance companies measured in accordance with IAS 39', 'Insurance Direct funding and technical reserves', 'Financial liabilities of insurance companies measured at amortised cost in accordance with IAS 39'). The previous periods remained unchanged;
with regard to the P&L scheme, starting in the third quarter of 2022, the new item 'Net income from insurance business' was introduced, which includes all income components (interest, dividends, realised gains/losses, valuation gains/losses) relating to the IAS 39 financial assets and liabilities portfolio of these insurance companies and the items attributable to the insurance business represented by net premia and the balance of income and expenses from insurance operations (net change in technical provisions, claims incurred and other income and expenses from insurance operations). It should also be noted that the placement commissions paid by these consolidated insurance companies to Banco BPM's distribution network are shown under the item "Net commissions" for commissions received by the distribution network and under the item "Result from insurance business" for those paid by the companies; the contribution of the above items in the third quarter of 2022, as well as that of the other income statement items relating to these wholly-owned companies, is included, line-by-line, in the consolidated income statement. On the other hand, the total net contribution of these companies in the preceding quarters of 2022 and 2021, when the companies were 19% owned, is shown in the item "Income (loss) from investments in associates carried at equity", for the previous 19% stake held.
With regard to the reclassified statement of financial position, please note that some comparative balances have been reclassified compared to what had originally been published, in order to reflect the changes in layout and preparation criteria introduced by update 7 of Circular no. 262, published by the Bank of Italy on 29 October 2021. The update introduced a change in the layout and preparation criteria of due from banks represented by demand deposits and current accounts, that must now be posted under the balance sheet line-item "10. Cash and cash equivalents", instead of the previous line item "40. Financial assets measured at Amortized Cost". In light of said change, as of the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2021, due from banks represented by demand deposits and current accounts are posted under the reclassified balance sheet line item "Cash and cash equivalents", instead of the line item "Loans to other banks". The previous periods have been reclassified accordingly.
2022 Group capital ratios included in this presentation are calculated including the interim profit, subject to ECB authorization, and deducting the amount of the dividend pay-out determined according to the current regulation (see the methodological note number 6 included in the 9M 2022 results press release published on 8 November 2022 for further details).
Starting from 30 June 2022, Banco BPM has chosen to adopt the temporary treatment of unrealised gains and losses measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI), according to art. 468 of the CRR, as amended by Regulation (EU) 2020/873 (so called "CRR Quick-fix"). During the period of temporary treatment (from 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2022), this treatment allows the institutions to remove from the calculation of their Common Equity Tier 1 an amount of unrealised gains and losses accumulated since 31 December 2019 accounted for as "fair value changes of debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income" in the balance sheet, corresponding to exposures to central governments, to regional governments or to local authorities referred to in Article 115(2) and to public sector entities referred to in Article 116(4) of the CRR, excluding those financial assets that are credit- impaired. During the last period from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022 the institutions shall apply a factor of 40%. Therefore, starting from 30 June 2022, the Group has excluded from the calculation of Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) an amount equal to 40% of the unrealised gains and losses accumulated from 31 December 2019 and accounted for as changes in the fair value of debt instruments towards the afore mentioned counterparties measured at fair value with an impact on the comprehensive income in the balance sheet. Theabove-mentionedtemporary treatment is considered only for the calculation ofphase-incapital ratios while it is not applied to thefully-phasedcapital ratios.
See the Methodological Notes included in the 9M 2022 results press release
published on 8 November 2022 for further details
Agenda
Executive Summary
Key Highlights
9M 2022 Performance Details
Executive Summary
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
