Banco BPM S p A : Consolidated interim financial report as at 30 June 2021

Consolidated interim financial report
Consolidated interim financial
report as at 30 June 2021
This document is a courtesy translation into English of the document in Italian approved by the Board of Directors. In case of any discrepancies or doubts between the English and the Italian versions of the Report, the Italian version prevails.
Banco BPM S.p.A.
Registered office: Piazza F. Meda, 4 - 20121 Milan, Italy
Administrative headquarters: Piazza Nogara, 2 - 37121 Verona, Italy
Fully paid up share capital as at 30 June 2021: € 7,100,000,000.00 Tax Code and Milan Companies' Register Enrolment No.: 09722490969 A company representing Banco BPM VAT Group, VAT no. 10537050964
Member of the Interbank Deposit Guarantee Fund and the National Guarantee Fund
Parent Company of Banco BPM Banking Group
Enrolled in the Bank of Italy Register of Banks and the Register of Banking Groups
OFFICERS, DIRECTORS AND INDEPENDENT AUDITORS AS AT 30 JUNE 2021
Board of Directors
Chairman
Massimo Tononi
Deputy Chairman
Mauro Paoloni
Chief Executive Officer
Giuseppe Castagna
Directors
Mario Anolli
Maurizio Comoli
Nadine Farida Faruque
Carlo Frascarolo
Alberto Manenti
Marina Mantelli
Giulio Pedrollo
Eugenio Rossetti
Manuela Soffientini
Luigia Tauro
Costanza Torricelli
Giovanna Zanotti
Board of Statutory Auditors
Chairman
Marcello Priori
Standing Auditors
Maurizio Lauri
Silvia Muzi
Alfonso Sonato
Nadia Valenti
Alternate Auditors
Francesca Culasso
Gabriele Camillo Erba
Wilmo Carlo Ferrari
General Management
Joint General Manager
Domenico De Angelis
Joint General Manager
Salvatore Poloni
Manager responsible for preparing
the Company's financial reports
Gianpietro Val
Independent Auditors
PricewaterhouseCoopers S.p.A.
