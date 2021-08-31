Log in
    BAMI   IT0005218380

BANCO BPM S.P.A.

(BAMI)
Banco BPM S p A : Consolidated interim financial report as at 30 June 2021

08/31/2021 | 09:42am EDT
Consolidated interim financial report

as at 30 June 2021

Consolidated interim financial

report as at 30 June 2021

This document is a courtesy translation into English of the document in Italian approved by the Board of Directors. In case of any discrepancies or doubts between the English and the Italian versions of the Report, the Italian version prevails.

  • ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Banco BPM S.p.A.

Registered office: Piazza F. Meda, 4 - 20121 Milan, Italy

Administrative headquarters: Piazza Nogara, 2 - 37121 Verona, Italy

Fully paid up share capital as at 30 June 2021: € 7,100,000,000.00 Tax Code and Milan Companies' Register Enrolment No.: 09722490969 A company representing Banco BPM VAT Group, VAT no. 10537050964

Member of the Interbank Deposit Guarantee Fund and the National Guarantee Fund

Parent Company of Banco BPM Banking Group

Enrolled in the Bank of Italy Register of Banks and the Register of Banking Groups

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

3

OFFICERS, DIRECTORS AND INDEPENDENT AUDITORS AS AT 30 JUNE 2021

Board of Directors

Chairman

Massimo Tononi

Deputy Chairman

Mauro Paoloni

Chief Executive Officer

Giuseppe Castagna

Directors

Mario Anolli

Maurizio Comoli

Nadine Farida Faruque

Carlo Frascarolo

Alberto Manenti

Marina Mantelli

Giulio Pedrollo

Eugenio Rossetti

Manuela Soffientini

Luigia Tauro

Costanza Torricelli

Giovanna Zanotti

Board of Statutory Auditors

Chairman

Marcello Priori

Standing Auditors

Maurizio Lauri

Silvia Muzi

Alfonso Sonato

Nadia Valenti

Alternate Auditors

Francesca Culasso

Gabriele Camillo Erba

Wilmo Carlo Ferrari

General Management

Joint General Manager

Domenico De Angelis

Joint General Manager

Salvatore Poloni

Manager responsible for preparing

the Company's financial reports

Gianpietro Val

Independent Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers S.p.A.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco BPM S.p.A. published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 13:41:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
