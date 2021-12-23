Banco BPM S p A : December 23, 2021 - Price sensitiveEarly redemption of the Tier 1 "Euro 300,000,000 Fixed/Floating Rate Perpetual Subordinated Non Step-Up Notes"

PRESS RELEASE

Early redemption of the Tier 1 "Euro 300,000,000 Fixed/Floating Rate Perpetual

Subordinated Non Step-Up Notes"

Milan, 23 December 2021 - Banco BPM S.p.A. announces its intention to exercise the call option on the "Euro 300,000,000 Fixed/Floating Rate Perpetual Subordinated Non Step-UpNotes" (ISIN XS0304963373). This instrument, which as of today has an outstanding residual amount of roughly Euro 105 million, was placed to institutional investors on 21 June 2007. As already reported by the Bank in its periodic disclosure report to the public Pillar III, this instrument was counted as additional tier 1 capital for Euro 83.5 million as at 30 September 2021, under the grandfathering provisions of Article 484 of the EU Regulation no. 575/2013 (CRR), but will no longer be eligible for inclusion in the own funds of the Bank starting from 1 January 2022.

According to the instrument terms and conditions, the earliest date for the exercise of the call is 21 March 2022. To this end, the Bank will proceed to the publication of a specific notice to the noteholders, in the manner and within the time limits indicated in the terms and conditions. The exercise of the call is subject to authorization provided for by the applicable law, if any.

