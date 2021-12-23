Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banco BPM S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAMI   IT0005218380

BANCO BPM S.P.A.

(BAMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banco BPM S p A : December 23, 2021 - Price sensitiveEarly redemption of the Tier 1 "Euro 300,000,000 Fixed/Floating Rate Perpetual Subordinated Non Step-Up Notes"

12/23/2021 | 02:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Early redemption of the Tier 1 "Euro 300,000,000 Fixed/Floating Rate Perpetual

Subordinated Non Step-Up Notes"

Milan, 23 December 2021 - Banco BPM S.p.A. announces its intention to exercise the call option on the "Euro 300,000,000 Fixed/Floating Rate Perpetual Subordinated Non Step-UpNotes" (ISIN XS0304963373). This instrument, which as of today has an outstanding residual amount of roughly Euro 105 million, was placed to institutional investors on 21 June 2007. As already reported by the Bank in its periodic disclosure report to the public Pillar III, this instrument was counted as additional tier 1 capital for Euro 83.5 million as at 30 September 2021, under the grandfathering provisions of Article 484 of the EU Regulation no. 575/2013 (CRR), but will no longer be eligible for inclusion in the own funds of the Bank starting from 1 January 2022.

According to the instrument terms and conditions, the earliest date for the exercise of the call is 21 March 2022. To this end, the Bank will proceed to the publication of a specific notice to the noteholders, in the manner and within the time limits indicated in the terms and conditions. The exercise of the call is subject to authorization provided for by the applicable law, if any.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Communication

Media Relations

Roberto Peronaglio

Matteo Cidda

Monica Provini

+39 0294772108

+39 0277007438

+39 0277003515

investor.relations@bancobpm.it

matteo.cidda@bancobpm.it

monica.provini@bancobpm.it

Disclaimer

Banco BPM S.p.A. published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 19:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANCO BPM S.P.A.
02:57pBANCO BPM S P A : December 23, 2021 - Price sensitiveEarly redemption of the Tier 1 "Euro ..
PU
12/20Italy's Leonardo signs ESG-linked credit line worth 600 mln euros
RE
12/16Italian banks that own Carige reject BPER's rescue bid - sources
RE
12/13Banco BPM open to all M&A options, prefers same-size - CEO
RE
11/30Analysis-KKR's Telecom Italia approach may call time on Italy discount
RE
11/30NOVEMBER 30, 2021 - NON PRICE SENSIT : notice of completed filing of documents
PU
11/24BANCO BPM S P A : November 24, 2021 - Non price sensitiveTeresio Testa new Chief Lending O..
PU
11/19BANCO BPM S P A : November 19, 2021 - Non price sensitiveDBRS Morningstar has revised the ..
PU
11/05Banco BPM S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended S..
CI
11/05Banco BPM Group 9M 2021 Results Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO BPM S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 4 458 M 5 051 M 5 051 M
Net income 2021 544 M 617 M 617 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,31x
Yield 2021 5,33%
Capitalization 3 886 M 4 398 M 4 403 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,87x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 20 565
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart BANCO BPM S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco BPM S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BPM S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 2,59 €
Average target price 3,52 €
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giuseppe Castagna Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Edoardo Maria Ginevra Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Tononi Chairman
Federico Maurizio d'Andrea Chairman-Supervisory Board
Angelo Colla Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO BPM S.P.A.43.09%4 433
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.23.32%463 090
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION46.09%362 391
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-13.32%244 343
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.27%198 443
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY59.15%191 507