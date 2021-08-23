Log in
    BAMI   IT0005218380

BANCO BPM S.P.A.

(BAMI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banco BPM S p A : GENERAL PRESENTATION OF BANCO BPM

08/23/2021 | 04:04am EDT
Group Profile

August 2021 - Post H1 2021 Results

DISCLAIMER

This presentation has been prepared by Banco BPM ("Banco BPM"); for the purposes of this notice, "presentation" means this document, any oral presentation, any question and answer session and any written or oral material discussed following the distribution of this document.

The distribution of this presentation in other jurisdictions may be restricted by law or regulation. Accordingly, persons who come into possession of this document should inform themselves of, and observe, these restrictions. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, Banco BPM and its subsidiaries disclaim any responsibility or liability for the violation of such restrictions by any person.

This presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, any offer or invitation to subscribe for, underwrite or otherwise acquire, any securities of Banco BPM or any member of its group or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities, nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract to purchase or subscribe for any securities in Banco BPM or any member of its group, or investment decision or any commitment whatsoever. This presentation and the information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities in the United States or to any U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act"), as amended), Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdiction where such offer is unlawful.

The information contained in this presentation is for background purposes only and is subject to amendment, revision and updating without notice. Certain statements in this presentation are forward-looking statements about Banco BPM. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on information available to Banco BPM as of the date hereof, relying on scenarios, assumptions, expectations and projections regarding future events which are subject to uncertainties because dependent on factors most of which are beyond Banco BPM's control. These statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates" and similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Banco BPM does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking statements attributable to Banco BPM or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this disclaimer.

None of Banco BPM, its subsidiaries or any of their respective representatives, directors, officers or employees nor any other person accepts any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

By participating to the presentation of the Group results and accepting a copy of this presentation, you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations regarding the information disclosed in this presentation.

***

This presentation includes both accounting data (based on financial accounts) and internal management data (which are also based on estimates).

Mr. Gianpietro Val, as the manager responsible for preparing the Bank's accounts, hereby states pursuant to Article 154-bis, paragraph 2 of the Financial Consolidated Act that the accounting data contained in this presentation correspond to the documentary evidence, corporate books and accounting records.

Group Profile 2

METHODOLOGICAL NOTES

  • Before 30/09/2020, the impact from the change in own credit risk on certificates classified as financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss was accounted under the item "Net Financial Results" of the Reclassified P&L scheme. Starting from 30/09/2020, this impact net of tax has been reclassified in one new single P&L item: "FV on Own Liabilities net of Tax"; the previous quarters of 2020 have been reclassified accordingly.
  • Starting from 31/12/2020, an exposure in separate P&L items after tax is also provided for those non-recurring, particularly significant results deriving from extraordinary decisions (restructuring charges for the use of the redundancy fund, redundancy incentives, branch closure rather than benefits resulting from the decision to realign the fiscal values to the higher accounting values).
  • It follows that, all the above mentioned items, together with those already shown in previous years after the net result of current activities ("Charges relating to the banking system after taxes" and "Impairment on goodwill") are placed after the aggregate of the "Net income from current operations", with the aim of allowing a more immediate understanding of the results of current operations. In light of the new classification criteria, the economic data relating to the previous periods under comparison have been restated on a consistent basis.
  • In the area of companies consolidated with the equity method, the second quarter of 2020 has seen the entry of Anima Holding S.p.A., in which Banco BPM holds a stake of 19.385%. In the light of the changes brought about in the governance of the company, this stake, which is considered of strategic nature and which is destined to be held on a stable basis, is deemed to represent a situation of significant influence on the side of Banco BPM.

Group Profile 3

Agenda

1.

Group Profile

4

2.

Summary Highlights

9

3.

Key Achievements Highlights

16

4.

H1 2021 Performance Details

31

Annex

52

-

Strategic Plan 2016-2019: Key Achievements at a Glance

53

-

Additional 2020 Highlights

68

Agenda - Group Profile 4

BANCO BPM: GEOGRAPHICAL FOOTPRINT

NUMBER OF BRANCHES AND NATIONAL MARKET SHARES2

# Customers: ~4 million

7

5

8

# Branches1: 1,510

1.0%

Market share2: 6.7%

7.0%

1.3%

557

177

12.3%

7.9%

Leadership in the wealthiest regions of Italy

167

9.2%

160

76

7.0%

12.3%

137

1

Lombardy

Veneto

Piedmont

8.1%

5 0.1%

# branches:

# branches:

# branches:

1.3%

1

5

557

177

167

Market share:

Market share:

Market share:

75

0.2%

5.4%

12.3%

7.9%

9.2%

4.0%

34

1

34

3.3%

GEOGRAPHIC DISTRIBUTION (ITALY)

0.2%

2.9%

2

1.1%

1

North: 77%

Centre: 14%

South:

9%

0.3%

57

Market share ≥ 15% in 15 provinces, including the

4.9%

Regional market share1:

location in some highly important industrial clusters

0 - 2%

2 - 5%

5 - 10%

>10%

Source for comparison with peers: Studies and Research on Bank of Italy Supervisory Reports as at 30/06/2021.

Notes: 1. In addition to the core retail franchise of the Parent Bank (1,429 outlets as at 30/06/2021), this number includes

also 55 private banking branches of Banca Aletti as well as 26 other Group outlets. 2. Market shares and ranking

1. Group Profile

5

indicated on the basis of the number of branches as at 30/06/2021, excluding ICCREA and Cassa Centrale Banca.

Disclaimer

Banco BPM S.p.A. published this content on 21 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 08:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 390 M 5 140 M 5 140 M
Net income 2021 435 M 510 M 510 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,16x
Yield 2021 4,21%
Capitalization 4 016 M 4 692 M 4 702 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,91x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 20 551
Free-Float 91,5%
Managers and Directors
Giuseppe Castagna Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Edoardo Maria Ginevra Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Tononi Chairman
Federico Maurizio d'Andrea Chairman-Supervisory Board
Angelo Colla Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO BPM S.P.A.46.96%4 692
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.21.76%462 327
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.19%339 710
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.52%241 714
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.11%200 076
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY57.12%194 726