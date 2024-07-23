The Investor Relations team is pleased to invite you to attend the

"H1 2024 Group Results Presentation"

Tuesday, 6th August 2024

at 6.00pm CET (5.00pm UK Time)

Speakers:

Mr. Giuseppe Castagna - CEO

Mr. Edoardo Ginevra - Joint General Manager & CFO

To register to the Conference Call of the presentation, please click here. This allows you to add this

event to your calendar and to find all access details. Please also find below the dial-innumbers:

from Italy: 02 8020911

from the UK: +44 1 212818004

from the US: +1 718 7058796

The original speaker presentation will be in English only.

Audio Webcast:

For the live broadcast, in audio webcast format, please click here.

Presentation material:

The slide presentation will be available for downloading on our website www.bancobpm.itin the Investor Relations section, shortly before the beginning of the event.

Q&A session:

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

Replay:

Two hours after the end of the event, the audio file and the audio webcast will be available on our website www.bancobpm.it, in the Investor Relations section.

For any questions, please contact Banco BPM Investor Relations team. investor.relations@bancobpm.it