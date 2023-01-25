Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Banco BPM S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    BAMI   IT0005218380

BANCO BPM S.P.A.

(BAMI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:45:20 2023-01-25 am EST
3.914 EUR   +0.13%
Banco BPM S p A : Invito alla Conference Call per la Presentazione dei Risultati del FY 2022 del Gruppo Banco BPM

01/25/2023 | 08:38am EST
The Investor Relations team is pleased to invite you to attend the

"FY 2022 Group Results Presentation"

Tuesday, 7th February 2023

at 6.00pm CET (5.00pm UK Time)

Speaker: Mr. Giuseppe Castagna - CEO

To register to the Conference Call of the presentation, please click here. This allows you to add this

event to your calendar and to find all access details. Please also find below the dial-innumbers:

  • from Italy: 02 8020911
  • from the UK: +44 1 212818004
  • from the US: +1 718 7058796

The original speaker presentation will be in English only.

Audio Webcast:

For the live broadcast, in audio webcast format, please click here.

Presentation material:

The slide presentation will be available for downloading on our website www.bancobpm.itin the Investor Relations section, shortly before the beginning of the event.

Q&A session:

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

Replay:

Two hours after the end of the event, the audio file and the audio webcast will be available on our website www.bancobpm.it, in the Investor Relations section.

For any questions, please contact Banco BPM Investor Relations team. investor.relations@bancobpm.it

Disclaimer

Banco BPM S.p.A. published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 13:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 4 617 M 5 022 M 5 022 M
Net income 2022 704 M 766 M 766 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,31x
Yield 2022 5,78%
Capitalization 5 899 M 6 416 M 6 416 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,28x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 20 237
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart BANCO BPM S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco BPM S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BPM S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 3,91 €
Average target price 4,31 €
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giuseppe Castagna Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Edoardo Maria Ginevra Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Tononi Chairman
Federico Maurizio d'Andrea Chairman-Supervisory Board
Angelo Colla Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO BPM S.P.A.17.25%6 416
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.36%406 102
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION4.38%276 449
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%218 897
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY9.06%170 413
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.91%165 468