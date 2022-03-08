Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banco BPM S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAMI   IT0005218380

BANCO BPM S.P.A.

(BAMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banco BPM S p A : March 08, 2022 - Non price sensitiveNotice of publication of documents

03/08/2022 | 11:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Notice of publication of documents

Milan, 7 March 2022 - Further to the press release issued on 27 January 2022 and the notice calling the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting - on a single call for 7 April 2022 - published today, it is hereby announced that the following documentation is available to the public, in compliance with the legislation in force, at the registered office of Banco BPM and on the website www.gruppo.bancobpm.it(Corporate Governance - Shareholders' Meetings section), at Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and on the website of the authorised storage mechanism www.emarketstorage.com:

  1. Explanatory report on the allocation and distribution of profits;
  2. Explanatory report and reasoned proposal of the Board of Statutory Auditors on integration of the auditors' fees;
  3. Explanatory report on share-based compensation plans;
  4. Information document on share-based compensation plans - short-termincentive plan (2022);
  5. Information document on share-based compensation plans - long-termincentive plan (2022 - 2023 - 2024);
  6. Explanatory report on the authorisation to purchase and dispose of own shares in service of the payment plans.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Communication

Press Office

Roberto Peronaglio

Matteo Cidda

Monica Provini

+39 02. 94.77.2108

+39 02.77.00.7438

+39 02.77.00.3515

investor.relations@bancobpm.it

matteo.cidda@bancobpm.it

monica.provini@bancobpm.it

Disclaimer

Banco BPM S.p.A. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 16:02:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANCO BPM S.P.A.
11:03aBANCO BPM S P A : March 08, 2022 - Non price sensitiveNotice of publication of documents
PU
03/07BANCO BPM S P A : March 07, 2022 - Non price sensitiveNotice of publication of documents
PU
03/07BANCO BPM S P A : March 07, 2022 - Non price sensitiveNOTICE OF CALL OF ORDINARY AND EXTRA..
PU
03/02UniCredit's Potential Purchase of Banco BPM Stalls Amid Ukraine-Russia War
MT
03/02UniCredit's Banco BPM bid plan stymied by Ukraine crisis, sources say
RE
03/02Unicredit's banco bpm bid plan on hold amid share slump and poss…
RE
03/01BANCO BPM S P A : March 01, 2022 - Non price sensitiveShort- and long-term compensation pl..
PU
03/01BANCO BPM S P A : March 01, 2022 - Non price sensitiveTHE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF BANCO BPM ..
PU
02/24Banco BPM S.p.A.'s Equity Buyback announced on February 14, 2022, has closed with 4,582..
CI
02/24Tranche Update on Banco BPM S.p.A.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 14, 2022..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO BPM S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 4 448 M 4 830 M 4 830 M
Net income 2021 552 M 600 M 600 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,62x
Yield 2021 5,93%
Capitalization 3 492 M 3 792 M 3 792 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 20 565
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart BANCO BPM S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco BPM S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BPM S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 2,32 €
Average target price 4,01 €
Spread / Average Target 73,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giuseppe Castagna Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Edoardo Maria Ginevra Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Tononi Chairman
Federico Maurizio d'Andrea Chairman-Supervisory Board
Angelo Colla Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO BPM S.P.A.-12.23%3 792
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.12%381 532
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.82%309 207
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.95%248 673
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-4.00%188 458
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.37%184 213