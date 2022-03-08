Banco BPM S p A : March 08, 2022 - Non price sensitiveNotice of publication of documents

PRESS RELEASE

Notice of publication of documents

Milan, 7 March 2022 - Further to the press release issued on 27 January 2022 and the notice calling the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting - on a single call for 7 April 2022 - published today, it is hereby announced that the following documentation is available to the public, in compliance with the legislation in force, at the registered office of Banco BPM and on the website www.gruppo.bancobpm.it(Corporate Governance - Shareholders' Meetings section), at Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and on the website of the authorised storage mechanism www.emarketstorage.com:

Explanatory report on the allocation and distribution of profits; Explanatory report and reasoned proposal of the Board of Statutory Auditors on integration of the auditors' fees; Explanatory report on share-based compensation plans; Information document on share-based compensation plans - short-term incentive plan (2022); Information document on share-based compensation plans - long-term incentive plan (2022 - 2023 - 2024); Explanatory report on the authorisation to purchase and dispose of own shares in service of the payment plans.