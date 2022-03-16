Banco BPM S p A : March 16, 2022 - Non price sensitiveNotice of publication of documents

PRESS RELEASE

Notice of publication of documents

Milan, 16 March 2022 - Further to the press release of 7 March, it is hereby announced that regarding the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting called for 7 April 2022, on single call, the following documentation is available to the public, in compliance with legislation in force, at the registered office of Banco BPM, at Borsa Italiana S.p.A., on the website of the authorised storage mechanism www.emarketstorage.com and on the website www.gruppo.bancobpm.it:

in the 'Investor Relations - Financial Statements and Reports' section, the Annual Financial Report at 31 December 2021, including the draft financial statements of Banco BPM S.p.A. and the companies Bipielle Real Estate S.p.A. and Release S.p.A., merged into the Parent Company, as well as the consolidated financial statements of the Banco BPM Group, the documentation and the reports required by legislation in force;

in the 'Corporate Governance - Shareholder's Meeting' section:

the Board of Statutory Auditors' Report to the Shareholders' Meeting pursuant to Art. 153 of Italian Legislative Decree 58/1998; the Banco BPM Group 2022 Report on the remuneration policy and compensation paid; the Report on the approval of the criteria for calculating any amounts to be granted upon early termination of employment or early departure from office of all personnel, including the limits set on such amounts; the Report on proposed amendments to the Articles of Association;

in the 'Sustainability - Non-Financial Statement' section, the Consolidated Non-Financial Statement, drafted in compliance with Italian Legislative Decree 254/2016 and Consob Resolution no. 20267 of 18 January 2018;

Non-Financial Statement' section, the Consolidated Non-Financial Statement, drafted in compliance with Italian Legislative Decree 254/2016 and Consob Resolution no. 20267 of 18 January 2018; in the 'Corporate Governance - Reports on Corporate Governance' section, the 2021 Report on corporate governance and ownership structures, drafted in compliance with Art. 123-bis Italian Legislative Decree no. 58/1998.