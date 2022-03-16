Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banco BPM S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAMI   IT0005218380

BANCO BPM S.P.A.

(BAMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banco BPM S p A : March 16, 2022 - Non price sensitiveNotice of publication of documents

03/16/2022 | 05:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Notice of publication of documents

Milan, 16 March 2022 - Further to the press release of 7 March, it is hereby announced that regarding the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting called for 7 April 2022, on single call, the following documentation is available to the public, in compliance with legislation in force, at the registered office of Banco BPM, at Borsa Italiana S.p.A., on the website of the authorised storage mechanism www.emarketstorage.com and on the website www.gruppo.bancobpm.it:

  • in the 'Investor Relations - Financial Statements and Reports' section, the Annual Financial Report at 31 December 2021, including the draft financial statements of Banco BPM S.p.A. and the companies Bipielle Real Estate S.p.A. and Release S.p.A., merged into the Parent Company, as well as the consolidated financial statements of the Banco BPM Group, the documentation and the reports required by legislation in force;
  • in the 'Corporate Governance - Shareholder's Meeting' section:
    • the Board of Statutory Auditors' Report to the Shareholders' Meeting pursuant to Art. 153 of Italian Legislative Decree 58/1998;
    • the Banco BPM Group 2022 Report on the remuneration policy and compensation paid;
    • the Report on the approval of the criteria for calculating any amounts to be granted upon early termination of employment or early departure from office of all personnel, including the limits set on such amounts;
    • the Report on proposed amendments to the Articles of Association;
  • in the 'Sustainability - Non-Financial Statement' section, the Consolidated Non-Financial Statement, drafted in compliance with Italian Legislative Decree 254/2016 and Consob Resolution no. 20267 of 18 January 2018;
  • in the 'Corporate Governance - Reports on Corporate Governance' section, the 2021 Report on corporate governance and ownership structures, drafted in compliance with Art. 123-bis Italian Legislative Decree no. 58/1998.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Communication

Press Office

Roberto Peronaglio

Matteo Cidda

Monica Provini

+39 02 94 77 2108

+39 02 77 00 7438

+39 02 77 00 3515

investor.relations@bancobpm.it

matteo.cidda@bancobpm.it

monica.provini@bancobpm.it

Disclaimer

Banco BPM S.p.A. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 21:50:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANCO BPM S.P.A.
05:51pBANCO BPM S P A : March 16, 2022 - Non price sensitiveNotice of publication of documents
PU
03/11Banco BPM Examining All Options for Its Payments Unit Including Sale or Partnership
CI
03/08UniCredit says full Russia write-off would cost 7.4 bln euros
RE
03/08BANCO BPM S P A : March 08, 2022 - Non price sensitiveNotice of publication of documents
PU
03/07BANCO BPM S P A : March 07, 2022 - Non price sensitiveNotice of publication of documents
PU
03/07BANCO BPM S P A : March 07, 2022 - Non price sensitiveNOTICE OF CALL OF ORDINARY AND EXTRA..
PU
03/03UniCredit's Potential Purchase of Banco BPM Stalls Amid Ukraine-Russia War
MT
03/02UniCredit's Banco BPM bid plan stymied by Ukraine crisis, sources say
RE
03/02Unicredit's banco bpm bid plan on hold amid share slump and poss…
RE
03/01BANCO BPM S P A : March 01, 2022 - Non price sensitiveShort- and long-term compensation pl..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO BPM S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 4 448 M 4 894 M 4 894 M
Net income 2021 552 M 608 M 608 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,22x
Yield 2021 4,78%
Capitalization 4 337 M 4 773 M 4 773 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 20 565
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart BANCO BPM S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco BPM S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BPM S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 2,88 €
Average target price 3,92 €
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giuseppe Castagna Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Edoardo Maria Ginevra Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Tononi Chairman
Federico Maurizio d'Andrea Chairman-Supervisory Board
Angelo Colla Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO BPM S.P.A.0.27%4 368
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.34%391 188
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-6.72%334 691
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.68%241 235
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY4.44%190 498
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.67%177 393