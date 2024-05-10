Banco BPM S.p.A. is Italy's third largest banking group. The activity is essentially organized around 6 areas: - private banking ; - investment banking ; - insurance ; - strategic partners: consumer credit, leasing and asset management; - finance; - Corporate Center. Banco BPM S.P.A. is therefore a fully-fledged financial services group which, in addition to its core commercial and retail banking activities, provides its customers with a wide range of products, financial services and value-added activities. At the end of 2023, the group had EUR 102.5 billion in current deposits and EUR 129.3 billion in current loans. Products and services are marketed through a network of 1,437 branches located in Italy.

Sector Banks