Milan, 10 May 2024 - Further to the press release issued on 18 April 2024, we herewith inform that, in accordance with current regulations, the minutes of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 18 April 2024 are available to the public at Banco BPM's registered office and on the website www.gruppo.bancobpm.it(Corporate Governance / Shareholders' Meeting / Annual Shareholders' Meeting of 18 April 2024) as well as at Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and on the website of the authorized storage mechanism www.emarketstorage.it.
For information:
Media Relations e-mail:stampa@bancobpm.it
Investor Relations e-mail:investor.relations@bancobpm.it
