Group H1 2023 Results Presentation
02 August 2023
This presentation includes both accounting data (based on financial accounts) and internal management data (which are also based on estimates).
Mr. Gianpietro Val, as the manager responsible for preparing the Bank's accounts, hereby states pursuant to Article 154-bis, paragraph 2 of the Financial Consolidated Act that the accounting data contained in this presentation correspond to the documentary evidence, corporate books and accounting records.
Methodological Notes
- The balance sheet and income statement layouts contained in this news release have been reclassified along management criteria in order to provide an indication on the Group's overall performance based on more easily understandable aggregate operating and financial data. These layouts have been prepared based on the financial statement layouts indicated in the Bank of Italy's Circular no. 262/2005 and following updates.
- Starting from 1 July 2022 Banco BPM Vita & Banco BPM Assicurazioni, previously held at 19%, have been consolidated 100% line-by-line. As a consequence:
- with regard to the balance sheet scheme, starting from 30/09/2022, the items relating to the portfolios of financial assets and liabilities held by these insurance companies were introduced. The previous periods remained unchanged;
- with regard to the P&L scheme, starting in the third quarter of 2022, the new item 'Net income from insurance business' was introduced, which includes all income components (interest, dividends, realised gains/losses, valuation gains/losses) relating to the financial assets and liabilities portfolio of these insurance companies and the items attributable to the revenues and costs characteristic of the insurance business. It should also be noted that the placement commissions paid by these consolidated insurance companies to Banco BPM's distribution network are shown under the item "Net commissions" for commissions received by the distribution network and under the item "Result from insurance business" for those paid by the companies; the contribution of the above items, as well as that of the other income statement items relating to these wholly-owned companies, is included, line-by-line, in the consolidated income statement starting from the third quarter of 2022. On the other hand, the total net contribution of these companies in the preceding quarters of 2022, when the companies were 19% owned, is shown in the item "Income (loss) from investments in associates carried at equity", for the previous relative stake held;
- finally, it should be noted that, as of January 1, 2023, IFRS 17 "Insurance Contracts," which introduces new valuation criteria and new accounting rules for insurance products, came into effect, replacing IFRS 4. Therefore, the income statement for the first as second quarter of 2023 and the balance sheet as of 31/03/2023 and 30/06/2023 have been prepared by applying this new accounting standard (for more details, please refer to the methodological notes of the results as of 30/06/2023 press release published on 2 August 2023). In light of this, it should be noted that the balance sheet as at 31/12/2022 and that the quarterly income statements for 2022 shown in this presentation have been restated by retrospective application of IFRS 17.
- Under the agreements between Banco BPM and Crédit Agricole Assurances S.A. entered in December 2022 - covering, among others, the disposal of the 65% controlling stake in Banco BPM Assicurazione - as of 31 December 2022 the assets and liabilities of the above insurance company are not shown on a "line-by-line" basis, whereas they are aggregated in the reclassified balance sheet line items "Non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations" and "Liabilities associated with assets held for sale", in accordance with IFRS 5. Conversely, in the income statement the associate's contribution is shown on a "line-by-line" basis, as the disposal of the company under examination does not fall within the "discontinued operations" criteria provided under IFRS 5.
- With reference to the binding agreement signed for the establishment of a strategic partnership aimed at developing a new Italian and independent reality in the digital payments sector, which provides for the contribution to the joint venture BCC Pay S.p.A. of Banco BPM's e-money activities and the equity investment in Tecmarket, it should be noted that for the purposes of preparing the situation as of June 30, 2023, the related assets and liabilities , subject to contribution, are reclassified in the specific balance sheet items "Non-current assets and groups of assets held for sale" and "Liabilities associated with assets held for sale," in line with IFRS 5.
- 2023 Group capital ratios included in this presentation are calculated including the interim profit, subject to ECB authorization, and deducting the amount of the dividend pay-out determined according to the current regulation (see the methodological note number 6 included in the H1 2023 results press release published on 2 August 2023 for further details).
See the Methodological Notes included in the H1 2023 results press release published on 2 August 2023 for further details
Agenda
1
Executive Summary
5
2
Key Highlights
11
3
Final Remarks
24
4
H1 2023 Performance Details
27
Executive Summary
1
